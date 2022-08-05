U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,124.69
    -27.25 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,579.83
    -146.99 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,588.29
    -132.29 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.46
    -2.47 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.66
    -0.88 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.60
    -18.30 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.64
    -0.48 (-2.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0156
    -0.0094 (-0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8230
    +0.1470 (+5.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2031
    -0.0127 (-1.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7950
    +1.7790 (+1.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,058.36
    +102.72 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.46
    +0.23 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.27
    -20.79 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

Datajoin raises $3.5M Seed Round to Fix Marketers' Broken Tech Stack Through 'Micro Integrations'

·3 min read

OREM, Utah, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datajoin, a SaaS company that helps B2B marketers integrate their tech stack through 'Micro Integrations', has raised a $3.5M seed round led by Sepio Capital.

Datajoin Team
Datajoin Team

"The marketing tech stack is broken." said Datajoin Founder and CEO, Sam Fonoimoana.

"Marketers are frustrated with how much time and effort it takes to integrate their technology. They're waiting months for their engineering and IT teams to build internal solutions, which usually end up at the end of the request queue."

"Datajoin's Micro Integrations make integration simple and easy—with implementation measured in days, not months."

According to Gartner, "marketers are only using 58% of their Martech stack's potential" leaving 42% of marketing tools underutilized and millions worth of efficiencies on the table. This siloed capacity is wasted because of the number of tools and the lack of integration between them.

"There are more tools in the marketing stack then at Home Depot," said Fonoimoana.

"Most marketing tools are really good at what they do, but they are really bad at talking to each other. Stack fragmentation is hurting marketing teams -- Micro Integrations change all that."

Fonoimoana is referring to Datajoin's proprietary solution dubbed "Micro Integrations." Micro Integrations synchronize customer data between applications in your marketing stack, without code or engineering resources.

As an official Adobe partner, Datajoin serves a handful of fortune 500 companies including Adobe, Cisco, Comcast and ARM, with a 100% satisfaction rate. Datajoin decided to pursue additional funding to meet the demands of its expanding client list.

Sepio Capital is a $5B+ multi-family institutional investment advisory firm with internal venture capital operations. Mitch Rencher, Managing Director at Sepio Capital, leads the seed round.

"I am thrilled to partner with Mitch at Sepio Capital," said Fonoimoana. "He immediately caught the vision of who I am and what I am trying to build – from both a marketing analytics standpoint and for the future of tech diversity here in the state of Utah and in tech," Fonoimoana continued.

"Some of the most sophisticated enterprise marketing technology companies in the world view Sam and the team at Datajoin as 'Data Ninjas.' Datajoin's value proposition was immediately apparent in customer conversations as they've delivered 10x outcomes. We are excited to back Datajoin as they put marketers back in control of their marketing data." said Mitch Rencher – Managing Director at Sepio.

Powered by this seed funding from Sepio, Datajoin plans to hire key talent in the areas of product, engineering, marketing, and sales.

In closing this seed round, Fonoimoana becomes the first VC-Backed Founder and CEO in tech of Polynesian descent.

"We hope this is the first of many Polynesians founded venture-backed businesses and are determined to make Datajoin a success story that other founders, investors, and communities point to for inspiration."

He hopes that Datajoin's growth and success will inspire Polynesian kids to dream of being whatever they want to be and will pave the way for a new generation of Polynesian Founders and CEOs in the Tech industry.

Natalie Beita, natalie@element23.co

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datajoin-raises-3-5m-seed-round-to-fix-marketers-broken-tech-stack-through-micro-integrations-301600569.html

SOURCE Datajoin

Recommended Stories

  • Draft Guide Rankings Update

    Patrick Daugherty breaks down the latest rankings updates in the NBC Sports EDGE Draft Guide powered by Rotoworld. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

    Recently, Cracker Barrel announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Plant based foods being featured as a part of classic menu items, or as new standalone products, is not unheard of.

  • Russia Undercuts Saudi Oil in India as Competition Heats Up

    (Bloomberg) -- A fierce battle is brewing in India where Russia has undercut the price of oil from its OPEC+ ally Saudi Arabia, paving the way for Moscow to expand market share in one of the biggest crude importers.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeRussian barrels were cheaper than Saudi crude during April through Ju

  • Altria or Philip Morris International: Which Stock Should You Buy Now?

    Tobacco stocks are a longtime favorite of dividend investors, and sister companies Altria Group (NYSE: MO) and Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) dominate the industry. Since Altria spun off Philip Morris more than a decade ago, the two companies have taken different approaches to ready their companies for a future where cigarettes aren't their main revenue source. Altria sells tobacco and nicotine products in the United States, headlined by the Marlboro brand of cigarettes.

  • The US is the world’s biggest oil producer — so why do we still need to import crude and ask countries like Saudi Arabia for help?

    We’re supposed to be energy independent. What gives?

  • Jobs report: U.S. economy adds 528,000 jobs in July, unemployment rate falls to 3.5%

    The labor market grew faster than expected in July, with the U.S. economy adding more than 500,000 jobs and the unemployment rate falling to 3.5%.

  • Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week

    Gasoline prices have fallen for 49 consecutive days, giving consumers a much-needed break as inflation rose in food and housing.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 95% of Its Assets in These 2 Sectors

    Berkshire Hathaway's $6.3 billion hidden portfolio has piled nearly all of its capital into two sectors.

  • U.S. Added 528,000 Jobs in July

    The U.S. economy has now recouped the number of jobs lost in the wake of the pandemic. The jobless rate dropped to 3.5%.

  • Can Autos Keep This Steelmaker's Results Rising?

    Cleveland-Cliffs is dealing with supply chain troubles in the auto sector, which reduced demand for its steel. That could change.

  • Oil Suffers Deep Weekly Loss as Concerns Over Demand Intensify

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest weekly decline since early April on increasing evidence that a global economic slowdown is curbing demand, with prices near the lowest level in six months.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteWest Texas Intermediate were little changed below $89 a barrel on Friday, and was about 10% lowe

  • Supreme Court Won't Hear Suit Challenging State-Run IRA

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fisker CEO: The Inflation Reduction Act will ‘slow down the adoption of EVs’

    Fisker CEO and Chairman Henrik Fisker joins Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian and Akiko Fujita to discuss the electric vehicle maker's latest models, the outlook for production and supply chain issues, auto segments and competition, and how the Inflation Reduction Act could impact the electric vehicle market.&nbsp;

  • Twilio Shares Stumble as Investors Fear a Demand Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Twilio Inc., the maker of customer communication and marketing software, slipped after giving a forecast for the current quarter that fell just short of estimates, signaling concerns that companies may pull back spending for business tools amid an uncertain economy.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteRevenue will

  • Insatiable Lithium Demand Fuels Investment Boom in Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rocky deserts of Western Australia, a handful of little-known and once-shunned miners are suddenly in vogue as the electric vehicle industry clamors for a metal it can’t do without.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteExecutives from Australia’s lithium industry were inundated by bankers and brokers at the

  • Russian crude prices recover on strong India, China demand

    Spot prices for Russia's key export crude grade ESPO Blend to Asia have rebounded from all-time lows amid strong demand from top buyers India and China and easing concerns about possible sanctions, several traders said. The crude exported from the Pacific port of Kozmino saw its spot differentials dive from premiums to a record discount of more than $20 a barrel in March as western sanctions were slapped on Russian financial and energy companies following the country's invasion to Ukraine. However, the European Union tweaked sanctions on Russia that came into force last month, easing payment restrictions for oil shipments from state-owned firms Rosneft and Gazpromneft - major suppliers of ESPO crude.

  • Apple asks suppliers to follow China customs rules - Nikkei

    Sino-U.S. trade tensions have escalated following U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a congressional delegation's visit to Taiwan. The iPhone maker told suppliers that China had started enforcing a long-standing rule that Taiwanese-made parts and components must be labeled as made either in "Taiwan, China" or "Chinese Taipei", the report added, citing sources familiar with the matter.

  • Oil Prices at $100 ‘Easy’ Argument Starting in 2023, Sankey Says

    (Bloomberg) -- While crude prices may have softened in the last few weeks, there’s a strong case to be made for $100 oil starting next year, according to veteran industry analyst Paul Sankey.Most Read from BloombergChina Stokes Tensions as Missiles Reportedly Overfly TaiwanHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi Scheme“It’s easy to argue for $100 oil on an ongoing basis starting in 2023,” Sankey said in a Bloomb

  • RingCentral cuts staff at Bay Area headquarters, citing 'changing business needs'

    The downsizing coincides with stellar quarterly earnings reported by the cloud communications provider.

  • A TikToker was so fed up at the lack of pay transparency that she’s now just asking strangers on the street—and they’re telling her

    She has now earned over 15 million likes across her videos and has over 800k followers.