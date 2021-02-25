U.S. markets close in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,837.81
    -87.62 (-2.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,447.76
    -514.10 (-1.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,176.61
    -421.36 (-3.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.43
    -63.95 (-2.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.40
    +0.18 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.80
    -26.10 (-1.45%)
     

  • Silver

    27.61
    -0.31 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2197
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4870
    +0.0980 (+7.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4041
    -0.0100 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.3320
    +0.4500 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,679.92
    +114.57 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    994.91
    +0.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,651.96
    -7.01 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,168.27
    +496.57 (+1.67%)
     

DataJoy raises $6M seed to help SaaS companies track key business metrics

Ron Miller
·3 min read

Every business needs to track fundamental financial information, but the data typically lives in a variety of silos making it a constant challenge to understand a company's overall financial health. DataJoy, an early stage startup, wants to solve that issue. The company announced a $6 million seed round today led by Foundation Capital with help from Quarry VC, Partech Partners, IGSB, Bow Capital and SVB.

Like many startup founders, CEO Jon Lee has experienced the frustration first hand of trying to gather this financial data, and he decided to start a company to deal with it once and for all. "The reason why I started this company was that I was really frustrated at Copper, my last company because it was really hard just to find the answers to simple business questions in my data," he told me.

These include basic questions like how the business is doing this quarter, if there are any surprises that could throw the company off track and where are the best places to invest in the business to accelerate more quickly.

The company has decided to concentrate its efforts for starters on SaaS companies and their requirements. "We basically focus on taking the work out of revenue intelligence, and just give you the insights that successful companies in the SaaS vertical depend on to be the largest and fastest growing in the market," Lee explained.

The idea is to build a product with a way to connect to key business systems, pull the data and answer a very specific set of business questions, while using machine learning to provide more proactive advice.

While the company is still in the process of building the product and is pre-revenue, it has begun developing the pieces to ultimately help companies answer these questions. Eventually it will have a set of connectors to various key systems like Salesforce for CRM, HubSpot and Marketo for marketing, Netsuite for ERP, Gainsight for customer experience and Amplitude for product intelligence.

Polytomic announces $2.4M seed to move business data where it’s needed

Lee says the set of connectors will be as specific as the questions themselves and based on their research with potential customers and what they are using to track this information. Ashu Garg, general partner at lead investor Foundation Capital says that he was attracted to the founding team's experience, but also to the fact they were solving a problem he sees all the time sitting on the boards of various SaaS startups.

"I spend my life in the board meetings. It's what I do, and every CEO, every board is looking for straight answers for what should be obvious questions, but they require this intersection of data," Garg said. He says to an extent, it's only possible now due to the evolution of technology to pull this all together in a way that simplifies this process.

The company currently has 11 employees with plans to double that by the middle of this year. As a long-time entrepreneur, Lee says that he has found that building a diverse workforce is essential to building a successful company. "People have found diversity usually [results in a company that is] more productive, more creative and works faster," Lee said. He said that that's why it's important to focus on diversity from the earliest days of the company, while being proactive to make that happen. For example, ensuring you have a diverse set of candidates to choose from when you are reviewing resumes.

For now, the company is 100% remote. In fact, Lee and his co-founder Chief Product Officer Ken Wong, who was previously ran AI and machine learning at Tableau, have yet to meet in person, but they are hoping that changes soon. The company will eventually have a presence in Vancouver and San Mateo whenever offices start to open.

Finmark wants to put sophisticated financial modeling within reach of startups

