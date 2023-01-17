U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

DATAMARK Selected by State of Idaho to Provide NG9-1-1 Software and Professional Consulting Services

·3 min read

Cloud-native SaaS product, DATAMARK VEP, to be accessed by 43 PSAPS throughout the State

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International, announced today that the firm has been selected by the State of Idaho to provide Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) software and professional consulting services. The three-year contract will run through January 2026.

DATAMARK (PRNewsfoto/DATAMARK)
DATAMARK (PRNewsfoto/DATAMARK)

"The team at DATAMARK has established itself as the go-to authority on GIS data for Public Safety, supporting addressing authorities, Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) and GIS analysts in the successful transition to NG9-1-1," said Robert Murphy, Director of Business Development at DATAMARK. "The State of Idaho sought a cloud-based solution that provides local PSAPs with tools to perform GIS edits, validations and data aggregation, an ideal fit for our DATAMARK VEP (Validate - Edit - Provision) cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) product. Our entire team looks forward to growing our partnership with the State for its statewide NG9-1-1 efforts."

As part of the contract with the State of Idaho, DATAMARK will provide 43 PSAPs with access to DATAMARK VEP Editor for local GIS data maintenance and validations. Local data will be aggregated to six regional aggregators and then to a statewide GIS aggregated dataset to support statewide NG9-1-1 deployment. Local users will be provided with this cloud-native NG9-1-1 GIS solution to perform unlimited validations, boundary reconciliation, and aggregation. DATAMARK will also provide Professional Consulting Services to the State of Idaho to build a sustainable NG9-1-1 GIS plan, including workflows, policies and funding.

DATAMARK's proven data remediation process leverages its cloud native VEP to ensure data meets National Emergency Number Association (NENA) standards. GIS data is used to support mission critical public safety systems to include NG9-1-1, call-handling-systems, computer-aided dispatch and automatic vehicle location systems. DATAMARK's VEP solution provides users with the ability to run validations as often as they need and supports complex implementation models.

About DATAMARK
As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Michael Baker International
Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning four distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services and Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's more than 3,500 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact:  Julia Covelli
julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com
(866) 293-4609

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datamark-selected-by-state-of-idaho-to-provide-ng9-1-1-software-and-professional-consulting-services-301723744.html

SOURCE DATAMARK

