DataMesh Announces Enterprise Metaverse to Democratize Digital Twin and Accelerate Digital Transformation

·4 min read

DataMesh FactVerse makes Digital Twins more accessible
Deploy a Digital Twin in no time with OOTB zero-code tools
Simplified design processes and reuse of digital assets for instant data insights

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataMesh today announced DataMesh FactVerse, a new enterprise metaverse platform. Breaking the barriers of spatial data processing and real-time 3D collaboration, DataMesh delivers open-world gaming architecture and scenario designers to the enterprise world. FactVerse Designer, DataMesh Director, Checklist, Inspector, and Simulator are also integrated into FactVerse as dedicated apps.

"DataMesh believes in democratizing Digital Twin and XR technologies to empower 2 billion industrial workers worldwide. Henceforth, we're launching FactVerse to make this technology more accessible," said Jie Li, Founder and CEO of DataMesh.

"By making digital twin and XR technologies easier to use, more affordable and data-driven, we hope to help front-line workers to optimize their operations and benefit from the digital transformation."

Making Digital Twins More Accessible

FactVerse is making digital twins more accessible by providing an easy-to-use, cost-effective, and data-driven solution with flexible payment options including a cloud-based pay-as-you-go model, lowering the barrier for ordinary people to adopt a digital twin while addressing technology barriers and data governance challenges. Businesses ranging from startups to mid-sized enterprises to large-scale industry leaders can use digital twins for better performance and cost management.

FactVerse has been applied in automotive factories, cargo airports, and large arenas through various pilot projects. Powered by DataMesh FactVerse Cloud Services, it supports applications across a broad range of scenarios. This allows different user groups from across industries to use CAD, BIM, IoT, knowledge, and process data to build a digital twin platform and XR applications, enabling front-line workers to benefit from modern workspace technology.

Steering Enterprise Motivations by TEMS

The philosophy of DataMesh FactVerse is to use digital twin and enterprise metaverse solutions to address the key challenges of enterprises during their digital transformation journey. FactVerse provides standard digital capabilities for various enterprise assets that make enterprises' digital transformation easier while meeting compliance requirements.

Based on TEMS Motivations invented by DataMesh, FactVerse helps with common enterprise objectives, including saving costs, increasing productivity, and making innovative breakthroughs, focused on four critical aspects:

  • Training and Guidance – Digital twins of facilities, 3D instruction, and XR-based guidance (powered by DataMesh Director and Simulator Platform)

  • Experience – Visualization of digital twin facilities and equipment offering a new experience, allowing users to quickly improve their knowledge of unfamiliar environments without interfering with the production environment (powered by DataMesh Director)

  • Monitor and Control – Engineering supervision, maintenance, inspection and control of facilities and equipment with visualized data insights (powered by DataMesh Inspector and Checklist)

  • Simulation – Simulate and restore the real operations and operations logic of equipment/facilities, conducting large-arena planning, training, prediction, and management (powered by DataMesh FactVerse and Simulator Platform)

Futuristic Experience and Data Insights

Delivering a futuristic experience, DataMesh FactVerse powers a digital twin world that is fully visualized, computable, and operational. Digital twin applications can be created using a suite of zero-code tools and services for users with different roles to create, collaborate, and manage metaverse resources to activate data assets, including 3D models, scenes, and real-time production data.

Ease of Use: The standard SDKs for complex DT assets, mainstream BIM/CAD data format OOTB support, cross-platform support OOTB, zero 3D artist involvement for fast implementation, solid runtime backend, and zero-code creation/modification ensure ease of use for front-line workers—even for those without advanced skills.

Immersive Experience and Data Insights: Mobile support, 3D+AR experience, BIM+AR experience, and industry-leading real-time data visualization enable different users to conduct swift project validation and obtain instant data insights, particularly for users from manufacturing, building construction, and facility operations industries. With trackable movement and LMS/Scorecard, organizations can also utilize measurable performance to optimize workflows and processes.

Cost Saving: The zero-code creation for complex tasks, simplified 3D asset processing pipeline, and virtual operations, as well as the cloud-based pay-as-you-go payment model that will be announced shortly, enable organizations to achieve significant cost savings.

The ESG-friendly FactVerse provides a holistic and futuristic metaverse experience by simplifying design processes, realizing the reuse of digital assets and data-driven monitoring and simulation—creating a platform for anyone to build an enterprise metaverse in a way similar to building an open-world game that accelerates digital transformation.

Availability

DataMesh FactVerse is available today. Visit DataMesh website at https://datamesh.com/ for inquiries or to discuss partnerships.

About DataMesh

DataMesh is a high-tech innovator focusing on digital twin and XR technologies. DataMesh believes in democratizing digital twins to bridge the digital world and the real world to empower front-line workers. Headquartered in Singapore, DataMesh has global operations and offices in Southeast Asia, Japan, China, Australia, and North America, with more than 400 customers in AEC, manufacturing, and facility management industries.

In 2020, DataMesh was the only finalist from Asia for the Microsoft Partner of the Year, Mixed Reality category. DataMesh won NTT Docomo's top DX award in 2021, was recognized as a Fortune Impact Company in China in 2022, and has made the Forbes Asia 100 to Watch List.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datamesh-announces-enterprise-metaverse-to-democratize-digital-twin-and-accelerate-digital-transformation-301654559.html

SOURCE DataMesh

