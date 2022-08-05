U.S. markets closed

DataMesh closed a new funding round led by SIG Asia with participations from Singtel Innov8 and Global Brain

·3 min read

BEIJING, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataMesh has recently closed a new round of funding led by SIG Asia Investment, LLLP, followed by Singtel Innov8 and Global Brain.

DataMesh was founded by former Microsoft employees in Seattle, USA, in 2014. With an R&D center in Beijing, DataMesh is currently setting up its global headquarters in Singapore. DataMesh believes in democratizing digital twin technology to bridge the digital world and the real world, connecting frontline workers.

DataMesh builds its enterprise metaverse platform and tools based on digital twin and XR technologies. Hundreds of enterprises have adopted DataMesh products and SaaS services, mainly in building construction, manufacturing, and facility operations and maintenance industries. DataMesh Director, which focuses on "democratization of XR," won NTT Docomo's DX Award for the most outstanding 5G enabled digital transformation award in 2021. It supported the BIM + XR presentation of the New Saga Arena project in Saga Prefecture, Japan, together with Toda Construction. DataMesh FactVerse is the computing platform for digital twin factories and virtual facilities, which has been widely adopted in automotive factories, cargo airports, and large arenas.

"We continue to be optimistic about the DataMesh team's comprehensive ability to help customers worldwide improve their digital infrastructure and achieve smart manufacturing. We look forward to serving more business users and frontline workers in the future, benefiting global customers, and ultimately creating a true enterprise metaverse." -- Nan Lv, SIG Asia Investment, LLLP

"Our investments reflect our focus on finding and supporting startups that can help Singtel deliver the best possible value and experiences for businesses across industries and markets in Singapore and the region. We found DataMesh's Industrial Metaverse platform and zero-code XR design toolset, validated by leading customers in China, Japan, and Singapore, to be compelling and with great potential in the 5G era. In Singapore, DataMesh has worked closely with Singtel on the 5G@Sentosa project and won high praise for providing innovative solutions. We are excited to work with DataMesh to unlock further opportunities in the future." -- Kum Tho Wan, Managing Director, Asia Pacific Investments, Singtel Innov8.

"In countries like Japan, China and Singapore, we have been excited about an accelerating trend and big potential of digital twin technology, which could upgrade industry infrastructure, almost in all sectors. DataMesh provides its cutting-edge, well-balanced, and 'easy to operate' digital twin solution for enterprise customers. Through its service, in Japan, DataMesh has gained strong traction in a lot of new customers that haven't used digital twin before (e.g. call center), as well as deepened digital twin usage to operational level (e.g. construction). For example, DataMesh's digital twin and XR products have been featured in landmark projects such as New Saga Arena in Saga Prefecture. As its close partner, we are excited to support DataMesh to continue expanding its presence in the global market with its continuously evolving products." – Ken Kajii, General Partner, and Jie He, Director, Global Brain

Connect With DataMesh

About DataMesh

DataMesh is a high-tech innovator which is building FactVerse, an Enterprise Metaverse with Digital Twin and XR technology. DataMesh FactVerse helps organizations leverage CAD, BIM, IoT, knowledge and process data to create a digital twin platform, democratizing digital twin technology to bridge the digital world and the real world while empowering front-line workers in manufacturing, construction, and operations industries. DataMesh works alongside customers across China, Japan, Southeast Asia, Australia, North America and more markets, where many constructions and manufacturing companies have adopted DataMesh software. Visit the company's website at datamesh.com.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datamesh-closed-a-new-funding-round-led-by-sig-asia-with-participations-from-singtel-innov8-and-global-brain-301600236.html

SOURCE DataMesh

