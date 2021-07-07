U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,343.07
    -0.47 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,564.00
    -13.37 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,623.26
    -40.38 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.86
    -30.64 (-1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.16
    -1.21 (-1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.20
    +11.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1798
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3060
    -0.0640 (-4.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3773
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6420
    +0.0190 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,660.76
    +721.20 (+2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.79
    +5.47 (+0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,137.38
    +36.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,366.95
    -276.26 (-0.96%)
     

Dataminr’s first ever acquisition is UK-based geovisualization platform WatchKeeper

Danny Crichton
·3 min read

When it comes to detecting events transpiring anywhere in the world, few companies hold a candle to Dataminr. Founded in 2009, the company has raised more than $1 billion over the past 12 years (including $475 million at a $4.1 billion valuation just this past March) to build out a data-gobbling platform that transforms raw inputs into actionable event intelligence.

Those events are sent to a variety of customers — corporate security professionals, supply chain risk analysts, even journalists — for whatever purpose they need in their work. CEO and co-founder Ted Bailey said that the company has made event detection its core skillset. It’s “all been geared to the detection of events,” he said. “What we have never built into our corporate product is an advanced geospatial platform,” that would allow users to visualize risks rather than just getting a push notification or an email.

That’s about to change, as the company announced today its first acquisition in its corporate history with the purchase of UK-based WatchKeeper. WatchKeeper’s platform was designed to help corporate physical security executives visualize how events could affect a company’s assets. For instance, a bank with branches in Florida needs to understand what happens if a hurricane is heading toward the peninsula.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although Bailey said that “it’s a mature product — this is by no means an acquihire.” WatchKeeper, which was founded in 2018, previously raised £1 million from venture capitalists, according to Crunchbase.

“Different organizations have extremely different needs, and these events have extremely different impacts on these corporations given the geographical footprint of their physical assets and their moving assets,” Bailey said. “This is something that we have zeroed in on [at Dataminr] more and more over the past couple of years.”

The startup had been on Dataminr’s radar even prior to the company inception. Hugh Farquhar, the founder and CEO of WatchKeeper, formerly worked at Citibank where Bailey said he built out a platform for contextualizing Dataminr alerts for the bank’s executives. After he left, Farquhar decided to build a similar platform for all companies.

As word got out about WatchKeeper’s product, Bailey saw an opportunity to bring Dataminr closer to the nascent company. “We were aggressively exploring a partnership with them for the last 6-12 months where we were scoping and imagining the possibilities of working together,” he said. “We had already selected them as the key innovator in data visualization, the one that was most tuned to corporate needs,” and eventually the partnership discussion became an acquisition conversation.

WatchKeeper’s entire team will move to Dataminr, and they will remain in the UK. Dataminr opened its European headquarters in the UK a few years ago, and the company has ambitious plans to spend heavily from its last round of capital on international expansion in Europe and in APAC.

WatchKeeper will be integrated into Dataminr Pulse later this year, the company’s product focused on business risk clients. Bailey said that from a data perspective, the acquisition pushes Dataminr into a new direction. “We have never taken that step of using public data outside of just detecting events,” he said. “We have a bunch of ideas on how to go beyond detecting events early,” which has been Dataminr’s main objective, to “real-time contextual data.” In addition, WatchKeeper integrates corporate internal data in a way that Dataminr hasn’t previously explored.

This is Dataminr’s first M&A transaction, and while future transactions could be in the offing, there isn’t a specific strategy to hit a growth target through acquisitions in the future. The company continues to be headed toward an intended IPO, given that it dubbed its March round a “pre-IPO round.”

Dataminr raises $475M on a $4.1B valuation for real-time insights based on 100k sources of public data

Recommended Stories

  • AMC Entertainment Shareholders Are Making a Huge Mistake

    The most surprising stock of 2021 is probably AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), the world's largest movie theater chain. Any objective observer would view the company as being in very dire straits; after all, AMC is saddled with billions in debt, reeling from the global pandemic, and facing a highly uncertain recovery amid the streaming revolution and compressed theatrical windows. Retail investors apparently see the stock as a reopening play and a short squeeze candidate, while also also betting their online community will keep buying and holding the stock.

  • Here are four reasons the West is headed for a ‘very drastic crisis,’ according to a veteran economist

    The excess in financial markets will have to unwind in a drastic manner, warns one veteran economist.

  • Is Goldman Sachs Right to Be Bullish on General Electric?

    The leading investment company recently had some very positive things to say about the industrial giant.

  • 10 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying in July 2021

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying in July 2021. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying in July 2021. Reddit forum WallStreetBets, with a user base of more than 10.6 million, has become one of […]

  • Why Carnival Shares Dropped on Tuesday

    The stock of cruise line operator Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) was down as much as 4.3% at midday Tuesday after the company announced a big debt repurchase. Carnival has announced a tender offer for its 11.5% senior secured notes due 2023, which could cost up to $2 billion. Carnival took out billions in debt and sold stock as well just to survive the pandemic.

  • 10 Best Cruise Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best cruise stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the leisure travel industry and its future outlook, you can click to see the 5 Best Cruise Stocks to Buy Now. When travel restrictions were put in place because of the outbreak of […]

  • Jeff Bezos Hits Wealth Record of $211 Billion on Pentagon Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos is leaving the rest of the world behind when it comes to wealth accumulation.The world’s richest man reached a record $211 billion net worth Tuesday after Amazon.com Inc. shares rose 4.7% after the Pentagon announced it was canceling a cloud-computing contract with rival Microsoft Corp. The rally raised Bezos’s fortune by $8.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The last time anyone in the Bloomberg ranking neared this amount was in January, when Tesl

  • 10 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Joseph Edelman

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best pharmaceutical stocks to buy according to billionaire Joseph Edelman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Edelman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Joseph Edelman. Joseph Edelman was born in […]

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Motley Fool co-founder David Gardner has often said: "Winners keep on winning." In other words, don't be afraid to buy a stock just because its share price has appreciated significantly -- those stocks can still be great places to put your money.

  • Is Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

    How far off is Luminar Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LAZR ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial...

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Lemonade, And 1 Reason To Sell

    Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was one of the hottest tech IPOs of 2020. Since then Lemonade's stock price tumbled to about $60 by mid-May. The Texas winter storm in February sparked an unexpected surge in insurance claims, while inflation concerns in the broader economy torpedoed frothier growth stocks like Lemonade. Lemonade's stock price has subsequently rebounded above $100 a share again, but is this volatile stock worth buying at these levels?

  • 3 Hot Stocks to Buy in July

    Shares of fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), and Sirius XM Radio (NASDAQ: SIRI) have been heading upward, and I expect them to continue to move higher this month. FuboTV runs a fast-growing live TV streaming service, and its shares have taken investors on a roller-coaster ride since they hit the market at $10 just nine months ago. FuboTV has posted year-over-year revenue gains of 71%, 98%, and 135% in its first three quarters as a public company.

  • U.S. oil prices retreat after 6-year high on OPEC standoff

    Dan Dicker, The Energy Word Founder and Author, joined Yahoo Finance Li e to break down his thoughts on U.S. oil prices and their retreat from 6-year highs.&nbsp;

  • 3 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Energy stocks had a good run in the first half of 2021. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index (^IXE) is up 44% year to date. On Monday, the OPEC meeting was called off as member countries couldn't agree on an output increase for July.

  • What the stock market’s ‘black swan’ index hitting an all-time high tells us

    In fact, the June reading was 20% higher even than the highest the SKEW reached during the U.S. stock market’s February-March 2020 waterfall decline. To illustrate, imagine there are two groups of investors: permabears, who more or less permanently think that stock prices are about to fall, and the mainstream consensus, which is bullish. Consider the Crash Confidence Index, a periodic survey introduced in 1989 by Yale University finance professor Robert Shiller.

  • IBM’s Jim Whitehurst Says He’s Leaving to Find a New Chance to Run Something

    In an interview with Barron's, the longtime CEO of Red Hat detailed his reasons for leaving IBM and what's next.

  • Here is What Hedge Funds Think About MP Materials Corp. (MP)

    In this article we will analyze whether MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) is a good investment right now by following the lead of some of the best investors in the world and piggybacking their ideas. There’s no better way to get these firms’ immense resources and analytical capabilities working for us than to follow their lead […]

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Sells Off

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Can These 2 Beaten-Down Biotechs Rebound? Cathie Wood Thinks So.

    As biotech investors, we would love our favorite companies to report success with every candidate. The failure of certain investigational products in clinical trials is all part of the biotech business. Not if you follow superstar investor Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Invest.

  • Is BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Trading At A 48% Discount?

    Does the July share price for BioHiTech Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHTG ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...