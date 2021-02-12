DataNavee Launches Advisory Board Comprising Key Industry Leaders

FEBRUARY 11, 2021 PRIVATE PLACEMENT FULLY SUBSCRIBED

NEW CFO APPOINTED

CRYPTO TREND INDICATOR APP NEARING LAUNCH

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021 / DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. o/a DIGIMAX GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, DataNavee, has formed an Advisory Board comprised of highly experienced individuals in the public safety sector in North America.

The purpose of the Advisory Board will be to assist the company in further developing its PPI applications to provide highly specialized personality prediction information for both potential and existing employees in the police and security sectors.

Members of the Board will include:

Andrew Ellis - Andrew is the former Assistant Director of Operations with the Canadian security Intelligence Service (CSIS). In that capacity Mr. Ellis was responsible for the strategic leadership of all of the operational programs of the Service including Counter Terrorism, Counter Espionage, Cyber operations and the acquisition of intelligence relating to the procurement of Weapons of Mass Destruction by hostile states. Since retiring, Mr. Ellis has leant his expertise to a wide range of corporate enterprises on a global basis.

Eric Joliffe - Eric Jolliffe was a police leader and innovator in the areas of executive leadership, organizational culture, risk and technical innovation. Having completed a police career that spanned over 40 years having led a large leading edge police service as Chief of Police for 10 years. Eric has a Master Degree in Leadership from Royal Roads, Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree in Criminology from York University and holds the designation, Officer of the Order of Merit.

Matt Torigian - Matt Torigian is a leader in policing and public administration with a career that has spanned over 35 years and touched on many aspects of justice and public safety. He has served as Ontario's Deputy Solicitor General and chief of police for a large police service. He is currently a Distinguished Fellow at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy and a designated Subject Matter Expert with the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Story continues

Arija Birze - Dr Arija Birze is currently a postdoctoral researcher at the Factor Inwentash Faculty of Social Work, University of Toronto. She received her PhD from the Social and Behavioural Health Sciences stream at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto and was a Currie Fellowship award recipient while at the Wilson Centre, University Health Network. Her doctoral and postdoctoral research concerns the gendered organization of work as a social determinant of health and explores occupational stress and trauma in the public safety sphere.

February 11, 2021 Private Placement

The Private Placement announced the evening of February 11, 2021 is fully subscribed and a closing is expected within the next 7 days.

New CFO

DigiMax is also pleased to announce the appointment of David Bhumgara as the Chief Financial Officer of the company. David will replace Kyle Appleby who has agreed to remain available through the completion of the January 31 year-end audit.

David is a CPA, CA with over 25 years of senior management and capital markets experience across various industries including Cannabis, Resources, and Technology. David's most recent experience was with Xanthic Biopharma Inc. which was acquired by way of a reverse takeover by Green Growth Brands out of Columbus, Ohio and previously listed on CSE and OTC markets.

Crypto Trend Indicator App Update

The Company is currently targeting the week of February 22, 2021 to launch the public availability of the Crypto Price Trend App. Following a very successful private trial, the first public version will be available on a subscription basis to any user around the world with a free 7-day free trial. While the App is complete, the developers are now completing the subscriber and banking interfaces and expect to have that completed and ready within 10 days from now.

About DigiMax

DigiMax is based in Toronto and is the first company in the Digital Security space to be both publicly listed (listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange-symbol: DIGI) and own a registered Dealer. Canada, DigiMax Capital Corp is an 'Exempt Market Dealer registered in Ontario.

The Company has a highly qualified management team with extensive experience in global financial and capital markets, combined with a rapidly expanding global presence through collaborative partnerships in the USA, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, England, Singapore, Korea and Malta.

DigiMax has expanded its financial services base to utilize Predictive Analytics powered by Artificial Intelligence both in its own efforts, and to provide such expertise to both corporations and individuals through a series of SaaS-based Applications currently being introduced into the marketplace.

Contacts DigiMax:

Chris Carl

President & CEO

416-312-9698

ccarl@digimax-global.com

Edward Murphy

Chairman

416-720-0456

emurphy@digimax-global.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE, NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements we make regarding a second closing.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: shareholders approving the change of name to DigiMax, the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, and other conditions which may affect our ability to expand the App Platform described herein, the level of demand and financial performance of the cryptocurrency industry, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the cryptocurrency industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Ontario Securities Commission, and/or other similar regulatory bodies in other jurisdictions, disruptions to our technology network including computer systems, software and cloud data, or other disruptions of our operating systems, structures or equipment, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE: DigiMax Global Solutions





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/629483/DataNavee-Launches-Advisory-Board-Comprising-Key-Industry-Leaders



