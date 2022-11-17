U.S. markets close in 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,938.37
    -20.42 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,494.89
    -58.94 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,121.92
    -61.74 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,828.23
    -24.94 (-1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.87
    -3.72 (-4.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.70
    -13.10 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    -0.54 (-2.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0365
    -0.0031 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7750
    +0.0830 (+2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1855
    -0.0061 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1710
    +0.6630 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,659.26
    +92.51 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.69
    +1.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.54
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,930.57
    -97.73 (-0.35%)
     

DATAPATH DELIVERS TRANSFORMATIVE DKET TERMINAL TO U.S. SPACE FORCE

·1 min read

DULUTH, Ga., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath, Inc., a leading provider of advanced and secure communications solutions and technical support services, today announced the delivery of its transformative more mobile Deployable Ku Band Earth Terminal (DKET) satellite communications terminal to the U.S. Space Force. The technological enhancement, along with the greatly improved transportability of this third generation DKET, has made this deployable network hub an industry game changer.

About DataPath, Inc. - In remote and high-risk operating environments, dependable real-time communications are critical to situational awareness and mission success. DataPath specializes in advanced communications solutions tailored to the unique requirements of aerospace, broadcast, government, and infrastructure clients. Our solutions include a range of both custom and commercial off-the-shelf field communications and information technology products, including satellite communication systems, MaxView network management software, and cyber security services. All of our offerings are backed by 24x7 customer care and global field support. At DataPath we are passionate about helping our clients achieve mission success. For more information, visit www.datapath.com . (PRNewsFoto/DataPath, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/DataPath, Inc.)
About DataPath, Inc. - In remote and high-risk operating environments, dependable real-time communications are critical to situational awareness and mission success. DataPath specializes in advanced communications solutions tailored to the unique requirements of aerospace, broadcast, government, and infrastructure clients. Our solutions include a range of both custom and commercial off-the-shelf field communications and information technology products, including satellite communication systems, MaxView network management software, and cyber security services. All of our offerings are backed by 24x7 customer care and global field support. At DataPath we are passionate about helping our clients achieve mission success. For more information, visit www.datapath.com . (PRNewsFoto/DataPath, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/DataPath, Inc.)

DataPath Delivers Transformative DKET Terminal to U.S. Space Force

"We are honored to support the U.S. Space Force and their mission. For over 25 years, our employees have focused on providing innovative C5ISR solutions for our nation's military and commercial customers," said Barry W. Botts, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing for DataPath. "We recognize the importance of our customers' critical programs and are proud to have DataPath and our solutions as a continued part of their successes."

About DataPath® Inc.

DataPath excels in advanced and secure communications solutions tailored to the unique requirements of commercial, government/military, aerospace, broadcast and critical infrastructure clients. Our solutions include a wide range of field communications and information technology products including satellite communications systems and network management software. At DataPath we are passionate about helping our clients achieve mission success. For more information, visit www.datapath.com.

Contact:
DataPath, Inc.
Jimene Conn
470-261-2706
jimene.conn@datapath.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datapath-delivers-transformative-dket-terminal-to-us-space-force-301682104.html

SOURCE DataPath, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Meta Employees, Security Guards Fired for Hijacking User Accounts

    Facebook’s parent has fired or disciplined more than two dozen employees and contractors over the last year whom it accused of improperly taking over user accounts.

  • FTX hacker now one of the world's largest holders of ethereum

    The hack drained the FTX exchange of more than $663m in a variety of crypto assets, including $288m worth of ethereum.

  • Marissa Mayer wants to know: ‘Why is the web getting worse?’

    Former Google search chief Marissa Mayer has concerns about her former employer and the internet in general.

  • 3 Things you Must Know About Crypto

    Since the introduction of Bitcoin in January of 2009, cryptocurrency has been on the rise. Technology is the future and a major chunk of people living in this world have already realized that.

  • Europe is too dependent on China for technologies, Finland's PM says

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -Europe is currently too reliant on China for technologies and should be wary of this dependency, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday. Marin said Europe had lessons to learn from its dependency on Russian energy that led to the ongoing energy crisis in Europe, as well as the lack of medical supplies seen during the COVID pandemic.

  • Worried About Being Locked Out of Facebook or Instagram? Here Are Options

    Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms doesn’t have a customer-service line where any user can speak with representatives. The company, which has said it is committing to building out more customer-service options, advises people to use their guided tools, Facebook.com/hacked and Instagram.com/hacked, which ask a series of questions and then recommend various actions to secure the account. Meta’s tools can help you get back into your account, but they don’t work for everyone—especially for people who no longer know their passwords and don’t have access to the email address that Facebook or Instagram are using to reset it.

  • Meta's WhatsApp makes Brazil a key test market for business messaging

    Meta Platforms said on Thursday its WhatsApp messaging service will introduce a commercial directory and test a payments tool in Brazil, as it bets on business messaging as a potential fresh source of revenue. Brazil, one of the app's biggest markets, will be the first country to see the new tools deployed outside pilot programmes. "The ultimate goal here is to make it so you can find, message and buy from a business all in the same WhatsApp chat," Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a video shown at a WhatsApp summit in Sao Paolo.

  • Amazon Devices Chief Says Layoffs Have Begun: ‘It Pains Me’

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. employees who learned Tuesday that they were being fired from the devices team will receive severance packages if they can’t find other roles inside the company.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchange Caught on CameraTennessee AG

  • Vitalik Buterin sounds warning over risks of DeFi

    Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin has sounded a warning against the pitfalls of decentralized finance (DeFi) and self-custody, namely of bugs in smart contract code.

  • My Top Growth Cryptos to Buy Now

    How could anyone be bullish on cryptocurrencies right now, after FTX collapsed and crypto went into freefall last week? The answer comes down to what we may be using the blockchain for a decade from now, not the hype cycle that has driven a lot of trading since 2022. With this in mind, I'm bullish on cryptocurrencies that are attracting users and developers to build real, innovative products on the blockchain.

  • DeFi Needs To Radically Change, And This Project Could Lead The Way

    By Gita Karunakaran, Benzinga

  • Amazon lays off some devices unit staff as it targets 10,000 cuts

    (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said it has laid off some employees in its devices group as a person familiar with the company said it still targeted around 10,000 job cuts, including in its retail division and human resources. The announcement, Amazon's first since media outlets including Reuters reported its layoff plans on Monday, heralded a dramatic shift for a company known for its job creation and added shape to the latest dismissals befalling the technology sector. Amazon executive Dave Limp in a blog post said the company had decided to consolidate teams in its devices unit, which popularized speakers that consumers command through speech.

  • Shiba Inu: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    By now, it's probably safe to say Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) won't repeat last year's spectacular performance this year. The popular meme token is heading for a 72% decline. Shiba Inu soared a mind-boggling 45,000,000% in 2021.

  • Elon Musk says he will find a new leader for Twitter

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk said on Wednesday he expected to reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company, adding that he hoped to complete an organizational restructuring this week. Musk made the remarks while testifying in a Delaware court to defend against claims that his $56 billion pay package at Tesla Inc was based on easy to achieve performance targets and was approved by a compliant board of directors. However Musk later said in a tweet that he will continue to run Twitter until it is in a strong place, though it will "take some time."

  • TJX Companies Reports 3% Sales Decline In Q3; Picks New CFO

    TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) reported a third-quarter FY23 sales decline of 3% year-on-year to $12.17 billion, missing the consensus of $12.30 billion. The U.S. comparable store sales decreased 2% versus last year, with Marmaxx store sales increasing 3% and HomeGoods declining 16%. The gross profit margin for the quarter contracted 40 basis points to 29.1%. Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 4.9% to $2.2 billion. The company held $3.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of October

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Sinks Amid Crypto's Latest Debacle

    The widening fallout from FTX, now includes Genesis Global Capital's decision to pause withdrawals. Could TradFi be swept up next in the crisis?

  • They pulled money out of FTX at last minute before its bankruptcy: ‘Thank God I dodged it twice’

    Traumatized by earlier crypto collapses, some retail investors were trained to move their money out of FTX as soon as ominous signs appeared.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Molson Coors (TAP) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Molson Coors (TAP) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Youdao Stock Gains Post Q3 Results; Clocks 35% Top-Line Growth

    Youdao Inc (NYSE: DAO) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 35% year-on-year to $197.15 million, beating the consensus of $184.55 million. Segment Revenues: Learning Services rose 37.2% to $124.9 million, Smart Devices increased 40.1% to $50.1 million, and Online Marketing Services climbed 14.9% to $22.1 million. The gross margin expanded 160 basis points to 54.2%, and the gross profit rose 39% to $106.9 million. The loss from operations was $(30.8) million. The company held $134 million

  • BoE's Bailey: 'very tight' labour market key to rates outlook

    Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that Britain's very tight labour market was a key reason why further interest rate increases were likely. "It is still a very tight labour market, as yesterday's labour market statistics demonstrated," Bailey told lawmakers from parliament's Treasury Committee. Britain's jobless rate rose and vacancies fell as employers worried about the outlook for the economy, official data showed on Tuesday.