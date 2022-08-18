U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,280.75
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,977.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,504.00
    +10.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.30
    +4.20 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.54
    +1.43 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.40
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    19.75
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0160
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    -0.0130 (-0.45%)
     

  • Vix

    20.09
    +0.40 (+2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2038
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9810
    -0.1090 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,523.16
    -87.39 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    560.91
    -11.91 (-2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.53
    +15.78 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

DATAPROPHET MAKES CB INSIGHTS ADVANCED MANUFACTURING 50

·2 min read

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataProphet, a world-leading AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) for manufacturing innovator has been listed in the CB Insights Advanced Manufacturing Top 50. The globally expanding AIaaS provider joins 49 other trailblazers in 4IR (Fourth Industrial Revolution) applications, covering factory analytics & artificial intelligence (AI) to the industrial internet of things (IIoT) cybersecurity.

CB Insights recognized the awarded tech companies as "the top private advanced manufacturing companies working to promote faster, safer, more efficient, and more sustainable R&D and production."

Through an evidence-based approach, CB Insights selected 50 private market vendors from a pool of over 6k companies based on a number of interdependent factors. These included patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores measuring overall health and growth potential, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty.

According to CB Insights, "South Africa-based DataProphet utilizes AI to collect data from across factory floor sources, like production equipment and internet of things (IoT) sensors, in order to find process efficiencies".

The Factory Analytics & AI winners circle comprises DataProphet, Canvass, Augmentir, MachineMetrics, MakinaRocks, Cognite, Seeq, and Tulip.

CEO Frans Cronje co-founded DataProphet in 2014, inspired by the significant, measurable value that deep learning applied as prescriptive AI could bring to local manufacturers. He saw that rather than merely predicting defects, technology, if modeled correctly, could leverage data factories already own to prevent the defect from occurring in the first place.

"The DataProphet team is doubly honored to be recognized for a second time by CB Insights. It strengthens our conviction in the value we are helping manufacturers to achieve along the digital maturity adoption curve—via a solid foundation for data-driven solutions towards autonomous manufacturing," stated Frans Cronje. "We take inclusion in the CBInsights Advanced Manufacturing Top 50 as further validation that DataProphet is moving in the right direction and has even more to contribute in the smart manufacturing space."

ABOUT DATAPROPHET

DataProphet is a venture-backed, high-growth AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) for manufacturing company with world-leading machine learning expertise for Manufacturing Excellence 4.0. DataProphet is recognized as a Technology Pioneer and Global Innovator by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and has won multiple industry awards. It was previously deemed by CB Insights to be amongst the hundred most promising private AI companies in the world.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dataprophet-makes-cb-insights-advanced-manufacturing-50-301608181.html

SOURCE DataProphet

Recommended Stories

  • Seattle CEO who cut his pay so workers could earn $70,000 minimum resigns

    A Seattle CEO who announced in 2015 that he was giving himself a drastic pay cut to help cover the cost of big raises for his employees has announced his resignation.

  • Young Bankers Worry About Nights Off Early and Dark Days Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- On a boat under the Statue of Liberty at happy hour one August Thursday, young Morgan Stanley colleagues sipped champagne and smiled. Two Citigroup Inc. banking analysts left the company’s headquarters by 5:40 p.m. to drink across the street. A young investment-banking analyst who came close to burning out last year now has enough free time to take in Broadway shows.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for N

  • 3 Surprising Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Three billionaire money managers with phenomenal investing track records have been buying some very odd stocks of late.

  • China Attacks US Chip Handouts While Warning of Market Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China lashed out at a $52 billion program to expand American chipmaking, saying the landmark blueprint contains elements that violate fair market principles and targets Beijing’s own efforts to build a semiconductor industry.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s

  • This Is How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement

    Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla Asks Chinese Government to Help Secure Power to Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. and SAIC Motor Corp. told Shanghai’s government they may have difficulty maintaining production if a power crunch in Sichuan continues to impact suppliers, according to people familiar with the matter, prompting city officials to ask the southwestern province if it could prioritize electricity for the carmakers’ suppliers.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed Challeng

  • FDA says faulty Philips device reports accelerating as CEO departs

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said reports of faulty Philips ventilators and sleep apnea machines had risen in the past quarter, underlining problems facing the Dutch company, which has just announced plans to replace its CEO. Philips says it is approximately halfway through a recall of 5.5 million such devices in the United States due to the threat posed by a foam part they contain -- a problem that has alarmed customers, damaged the company's reputation and helped wipe $30 billion off its market capitalisation. The FDA said on Tuesday it had received 48,000 reports associated with breakdown or suspected breakdown in the foam used in Philips respirators over the three months ending July 31, 2022, more than twice the number of such reports it received between April 2021 and April 2022.

  • You may be planning for retirement all wrong

    If retirement is nearing (however you define retirement personally), it’s understandable that you’re worrying about the risks you’ll face. Hou compared the actual risks of each (known as objective or empirical risks) with how people assess the probability of those risks (known as subjective risks).

  • New Bill Could Delay Your RMDs in Retirement. Will It Hurt or Help Your Wallet?

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford holds first Memphis panel, gives more BlueOval City details

    BlueOval City's launch team, including representatives from Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation, provided an update on the progress of the project via a panel discussion on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at LeMoyne-Owen College. The discussion touched on several subjects, with notably more specifics than when Ford first held a panel in Brownsville months ago. The panel included: Vanessa Presson, HR manager of the Electric Vehicle Center (TEVC, the term used to describe Ford’s side of the plant) at BlueOval City Ermal Faulkner, director of BlueOval City and electric vehicle (EV) sites Kel Kearns, plant manager, TEVC at BlueOval City Andy Bianco, North American manufacturing, learning, and development manager for Ford Yisel Cabrera, senior manager for economic mobility for Ford Fund, Ford’s nonprofit Neva Burke, HR manager for BlueOval City's SK battery plant Maddison Dean, external affairs manager at SK Battery America One of the chief announcements from Ford so far came from Faulkner, who said that to date, “at least half” of all purchase orders have come from diverse businesses.

  • Oil companies work around Jones Act to supply U.S. fuel markets

    U.S. oil companies are working around a century-old shipping law to supply fuel to the U.S. East Coast, according to data from Refinitiv and oil trading sources, as high demand for gasoline and global disruptions in fuel markets sent prices higher. Traders are increasingly sending unfinished gasoline components from the Gulf Coast to Buckeye Partners LP’s terminal in the Bahamas, also known as Borco, where they are blended into finished gasoline to be sent to the U.S. East Coast. The trade represents a legal workaround to the Jones Act, which requires goods moved between U.S. ports to be carried by ships built domestically and staffed by U.S. crew.

  • Oil Giants Must Face Climate-Liability Suits in States, Appeals Court Rules

    In a setback for companies such as Exxon, Chevron and Shell, the decision is the sixth this year to find that climate lawsuits should play out in state, not federal courts.

  • Oil prices continue to climb as traders digest sharp drop in supplies

    Oil prices continue to climb on Thursday on day after posting their first gain in four sessions as traders continued to digest a sharp drop in U.S. inventories, which has helped to offset concerns about the impact of slowing global economic growth.

  • Australia Considers Cutting Gas Exports, Further Straining Global Supply

    Australia could demand some exporters redirect natural gas to domestic buyers, straining global energy supply further.

  • Tesla Denies Report it Has Lost Another Key Executive

    Tesla , the electric vehicle manufacturer, appears to have a hard time retaining its lawyers. The automaker has had several lawyers resign for various reasons since its general counsel quit in 2019. According to Bloomberg Law, David Searle, who was the head of Tesla's legal department, parted ways with Tesla just under a month ago.

  • I’ve been a full-time Lyft driver since 2017. Here’s how ‘flexibility’ and ‘choice’ just don’t apply to underpaid ‘gig work’ that requires 50 hours a week

    The argument of a tradeoff between flexibility and employee protections doesn't hold up now that many executives get to work flexible schedules.

  • Flotilla of Diesel Ships Heads to Europe Amid Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- A fleet of ships carrying diesel, one of the world’s most important fuels, is heading for European markets facing energy-security threats from high temperatures, soaring gas prices, and Russian disruption.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillRussia'

  • Singapore Delivery Rivals Form Alliance to Shape Gig Workers Law

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s biggest mobile apps have set aside their rivalry to form an unlikely partnership, hoping to strengthen their influence with the local government as it considers laws that could transform the gig economy.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate B

  • Can You Have a Pension and a 401(k)?

    Pensions and 401(k)s are two ways to save for retirement. But just because they're both employer-sponsored plans, doesn't mean you can't (or shouldn't) have both.

  • Intel Is Left Behind as Chip Stocks Roar Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. has been conspicuously missing from a rebound in technology stocks that’s lifted almost every other member of the Nasdaq 100 since the index bottomed in June.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race to Meet DemandGlazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in M