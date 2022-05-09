U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

DATAR CANCER GENETICS ANNOUNCES FORAY INTO THE UNITED STATES WITH A $250M CONTRACT TO OFFER PIONEERING CANCER DETECTION LIQUID BIOPSIES

·3 min read

LONDON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datar Cancer Genetics ("Datar"), a world-leading cancer research corporation today announced a $250 million contract with Artemis DNA, a leading USA-based diagnostic laboratory company that provides proprietary Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) genetic testing and diagnostic laboratory services for a wide variety of medical specialties, including cardiology, oncology, immunology, neurology, reproductive health and pharmacogenomics. Under the 5 years exclusive agreement, Artemis DNA will provide Datar's pioneering cancer detection Liquid Biopsies in the USA and Vietnam markets.

Trucheck_Pragma_CancerTrack
Trucheck_Pragma_CancerTrack

The deal covers two solutions from Datar's cancer screening and diagnostic portfolio - Trucheck™ Pragma and Cancertrack. TrucheckPragma is a non-invasive, blood-based screening test for Lung, Stomach, Colon, Pancreas, Prostate, Breast, and Ovarian cancers. Cancertrack is for the evaluation of response/resistance/recurrence during the management of cancer. The solutions will be presently offered as Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) in the USA.

In addition, Artemis DNA will provide Datar with high-complexity CLIA certified, CAP-accredited testing facilities in Texas and California to enable the commercial launch of various cancer screening and diagnostic tests developed by Datar.

"We are extremely delighted to offer our highly accurate cancer detection technology for the benefit of patients in the USA and Vietnam in partnership with Artemis DNA. Their marketing strength and experience will enable a seamless roll-out of our innovative, game-changing, life-saving Liquid Biopsies," commented Mr. Rajan Datar, Chairman of Datar Cancer Genetics. "We will continue to expand our offerings in the USA and European markets with high standards of accuracy and quality of service," he added.

"We are so excited to be able to offer the ground-breaking technologies to patients in the USA and Vietnam," commented Ms. Emylee Thai, Founder and CEO of Artemis DNA. "Datar Cancer Genetics continues to innovate and push the boundaries on what people thought was impossible when it comes to cancer screening, diagnosis and management. Artemis DNA is proud to be part of the pioneers to help change the landscape of early screening and diagnosis, as well as management of cancer, which will improve and save lives."

Datar Cancer Genetics is a global oncology research and applications company specializing in non-invasive technologies for improved detection, treatment, and management of cancer. Datar's state-of-the-art facility is ISO, CAP-accredited and CLIA certified. Datar's tests for early detection of Breast and Prostate cancer have been granted 'Breakthrough Designation' by the US FDA. The Company serves cancer patients and suspected cases in the UK, European Union, United States, GCC, and India. The Company has already established an advanced research and testing facility at Guildford, UK, and is pursuing large clinical studies across various geographies to cover multiple cancers where there is a potential for cure with early detection. The Company also proposes to roll out multiple test centers globally.

CONTACT: Dr. Vineet Datta
drvineetdatta@datarpgx.com

Website: trucheck360.com

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1813311/Trucheck_Pragma_CancerTrack.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1572835/Datar_Cancer_Genetics_Logo.jpg

Datar_Cancer_Genetics_Logo
Datar_Cancer_Genetics_Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datar-cancer-genetics-announces-foray-into-the-united-states-with-a-250m-contract-to-offer-pioneering-cancer-detection-liquid-biopsies-301542427.html

SOURCE Datar Cancer Genetics

