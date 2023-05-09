Datasea Expands its Market Reach with a New Online Distributor Agreement for Hailijia Air Sterilizers

Datasea Inc.

BEIJING, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc., (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), incorporated in Nevada in September 2014, is a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence, and smart city technology in China. Today, the Company announced that Shuhai Jingwei (Shenzhen) Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shuhai Jingwei"), a subsidiary of the Chinese operating company contractually controlled by the Company, has entered an online distributor cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Aerfu Artificial Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd. (“Aerfu”). Pursuant to the agreement, Aerfu will serve as the non-exclusive online distributor to sell the "Hailijia" series of acoustic intelligent air sterilizers on multiple mainstream e-commerce platforms.

The agreement with Aerfu provides Datasea with a significant opportunity to expand its reach and increase market penetration through the sale of innovative products on major e-commerce platforms. The "Hailijia" series of acoustic intelligent products, including both car-mounted and desktop versions, have already been listed on various mainstream e-commerce platforms, such as JD.com and Douyin. With this new cooperation, Datasea plans to further promote and expand the sales of its Hailijia air sterilizers, providing consumers with more convenient, efficient, and healthy environmental and air disinfection solutions.

Datasea's CEO, Ms. Liu Zhixin, expressed her satisfaction with the progress of this cooperation, believing that it will bring greater market coverage, audience, and sales scale to the company's acoustic intelligence business. The company also plans to launch additional products, including ultrasonic air disinfection machines for bathrooms and ultrasonic beauty devices, which will further establish its leading position in China's acoustics intelligence field and gain market attention and recognition.

Overall, this new distributor agreement marks a significant step forward for Datasea in expanding its market reach and positioning itself as a leader in the acoustic intelligent products sector.

