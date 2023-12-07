Datasea Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DTSS) Shares Not Telling The Full Story

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.5x Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) is definitely a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Software companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 4.2x and even P/S above 11x aren't out of the ordinary. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Datasea's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

As an illustration, revenue has deteriorated at Datasea over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/S is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Datasea's Revenue Growth Trending?

Datasea's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling revenue, and importantly, perform much worse than the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 15%. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, despite the drawbacks experienced in the last 12 months. Accordingly, shareholders will be pleased, but also have some serious questions to ponder about the last 12 months.

Comparing that recent medium-term revenue trajectory with the industry's one-year growth forecast of 15% shows it's noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Datasea's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Our examination of Datasea revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't boosting its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. When we see robust revenue growth that outpaces the industry, we presume that there are notable underlying risks to the company's future performance, which is exerting downward pressure on the P/S ratio. While recent revenue trends over the past medium-term suggest that the risk of a price decline is low, investors appear to perceive a likelihood of revenue fluctuations in the future.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 5 warning signs for Datasea that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Datasea, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

