U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.50
    -11.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,040.00
    -81.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,604.75
    -26.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,935.60
    -10.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.34
    -0.72 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.90
    -17.50 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.30 (-1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0685
    -0.0055 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7570
    -0.0040 (-0.11%)
     

  • Vix

    18.94
    -1.40 (-6.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2014
    -0.0158 (-1.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9370
    +0.8670 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,727.26
    +952.98 (+4.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    518.43
    +24.01 (+4.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,962.42
    +8.57 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,501.86
    -100.91 (-0.37%)
     

Datasea Successfully Launches Converged Cloud SaaS Product on China Mobile’s Cloud Open Market and Upgrades AI Chatbot Capabilities

Datasea Inc.
·5 min read
Datasea Inc.
Datasea Inc.

Beijing, China, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc., (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), incorporated in Nevada on September 2014, is a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence, and smart city technology in China. The Company today announced that Hangzhou Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shuhai Zhangxun”), a subsidiary of the Chinese operating company contractually controlled by the Company, has entered into a product cooperation agreement with China Mobile (Suzhou) Software Technology Co., Ltd. (“Yuneng Center”), a subsidiary of China Mobile Communications Co., Ltd. (“China Mobile”) and the operator of China Mobile’s cloud open market. Under the terms of the agreement, Shuhai Zhangxun will launch Converged Cloud SaaS Product on the cloud open market as a service provider. This agreement marks a significant milestone in Shuhai Zhangxun's continuous efforts to upgrade its core 5G messaging products and enhance its AI personalized service capabilities with platforms like its chatbot. Moreover, it further reinforces product functions, advantages and competitiveness.

“Shuhai Zhangxun's messaging services and SaaS product suite successfully passed Yuneng Center's evaluation phase and are now officially part of its product lineup. Furthermore, the complete integration into the China Mobile ecosystem, potentially positions us to access China Mobile's vast network of over 60,000 business entities and 17 million corporate customers," said Datasea CEO, Zhixin Liu.

Liu added, "Additionally, we hope to continue improving and enhancing our AI personalized service capabilities with platforms like our chatbot. Our goal is to leverage data in a modular and integrated manner, further train its abilities, and to do what we can to increase its competitiveness.”

Further Insights
Working together with China Mobile as a cloud service provider, Shuhai Zhangxun intends to leverage its cloud capabilities to access and penetrate the market while providing China Mobile's customers with top-notch services, including 5G messaging, aggregated SaaS products and technologies.

SaaS and Chatbot Innovations
5G messaging, and aggregated cloud products are the foundations of Datasea's SaaS product portfolio. Datasea offers a comprehensive suite of messaging services such as SMS, 5G messages, reading letters, video messages, and standard access channels such as AI voice. The Company's innovative approach to these types of SaaS products has placed it at the forefront of the industry and distinguished it from its competitors.

The Company believes that integrating these services with chatbot capabilities following preset multi-scenario standard operating procedures (“SOPs”) should result in a highly sophisticated solution that provides value to customers through omnichannel integration, strategic, intelligent distribution, optimal cost-effectiveness, and unified reporting with multi-dimensional analysis.

The Company developed this intelligent chatbot for version 2.0 of the intelligent full-touch one-stop 5G Messaging Marketing Cloud Platform (“5G MMCP”) launched in 2021. The chatbot's functional capabilities are enhanced through continuous training using natural language processing (“NLP”) technology and deep learning algorithms. All the while, it delivers a more accurate, intelligent service experience to customers than competing solutions.

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc., through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd., a digital technology company in China, engages in three converging and innovative industries: smart city, acoustic intelligence, and 5G messaging. Datasea leverages facial recognition technology and other visual intelligence algorithms, combined with cutting-edge acoustic and non-visual intelligence algorithms, to provide smart city solutions that meet the security needs of residential communities, schools, and commercial enterprises. Most recently, in response to the growing utilization of 5G technologies and the overall initiative to utilize Datasea’s technology capabilities to expand business coverage and revenue resources, Datasea has also strategically expanded business coverage to 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. Datasea has been certified as one of the High-Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau, and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the company’s achievement in high technology products. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com. Datasea routinely posts important information on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," “objective” and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Investor and Media Contact:

International Elite Capital Inc.
Annabelle Zhang
Telephone: +1(646) 866-7989
Email: Datasea@iecapitalusa.com




Recommended Stories

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Loses -77.24% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • Cathie Wood doubles down on these 2 small-cap stocks ⁠— here’s why you might want to ride her coattails

    The stock market might be showing some wobbly signs as of late, but the general overall trend has been up this year, with investors showing more appetite for risk. Risk generally comes with betting on smaller names and moving forward, Bank of America thinks that over the coming decade, small caps are primed to surge ahead of the broader market. "If you buy small caps today based on current valuations,” said Jill Carey Hall, BofA’s head of US small- and mid-cap strategy, “the annualized returns f

  • Warren Buffett's Company Boosted Its Stake In Only Three Major Companies in Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway, for the first time in years, neither added a brand new position nor fully liquidated an existing holding in the fourth quarter.

  • Dow Jones Futures Drop On Strong Retail Sales; Tesla Races Higher On Buy Rating

    Dow Jones futures fell Wednesday on strong U.S. retail sales data. Tesla stock rallied on Barclays outperform rating.

  • The peak of this market rally is almost here, says JPMorgan. Time to ditch U.S. stocks, and buy these instead, says Wall Street giant.

    Once positioning recovers, Q1 is in our view likely to mark the high point of the market, says JPMorgan, one of last year's biggest bulls.

  • Vanguard to Liquidate a Mutual Fund for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset manager Vanguard Group plans to shutter a US mutual fund for the first time since the throes of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesThe $98 million Vanguard

  • Inflation at 6.4%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Well, the news is in, and it’s not as good as had been hoped. The inflation numbers for January showed a 0.5% month-over-month increase, and an annualized rate of 6.4%. Both numbers are higher than expectations – analysts had been looking for a 0.4% monthly rate, and a 6.2% year-over-year rate. So, what are the implications? The Federal Reserve will most likely stick to its guns on interest rate hikes, the central bank’s primary tool to combat inflation. It’s likely that the Fed will raise rates

  • Buffett’s Quick $3.7 Billion Sale of TSMC Stock Spooks Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett slashed his holding of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. just months after disclosing a major stake, an unusually quick reversal by the legendary stock picker that’s chilling investor sentiment toward the chip giant.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaGunman Kills Three at

  • A Once in a Lifetime Bull Market Opportunity in Metals and Mining: US Critical Metals

    The market is poised for the next metals and mining bull market to commence. The theme for the last bull market was centered on globalization and the emergence of a new middle class in what we defi...

  • Buffett's firm buys Apple, slashes chipmaker and bank stakes

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc. revealed several changes to its stock portfolio in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday. Many investors follow the company's moves closely because of Buffett's remarkably successful investing record over the decades. Berkshire picked up nearly 21 million more shares in the iPhone maker during the final three months of last year to give it 915.6 million shares at the end of 2022.

  • Cisco Earnings Report Due; Is Another Dividend Hike In The Cards?

    It is likely that Cisco will once again announce a dividend hike when the company reports December-quarter earnings Wednesday.

  • 'You should be terrified': A TikToker went viral for explaining why anyone in the US making less than $25/hour is in serious trouble. He has a point. But you can prove him wrong

    You know it's time to be scared when a TikToker says so.

  • Here come the 5% CDs

    If you’re looking for certificates of deposit, the interest rates on offer should be—here’s hoping—heading higher following the latest inflation numbers out Tuesday morning. You can already get 5% on a one-year CD if you shop around, and there should be more—and maybe better—on offer soon following the latest economic news, which has sent the money markets jumping around. January’s inflation data came in higher than expected, and the markets were surprised by the news, even though Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell had basically told them this was going to happen at his press conference a couple of weeks ago.

  • ‘Stay Long and Strong’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Snaps Up These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.31, making no change from the previous trading session.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor shares drop after Buffett reveals stake sale

    Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought 60 million of Taiwan Semi shares in the third quarter of 2022, only to sell most of them by the fourth quarter.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Didn’t Buy More Occidental Petroleum Stock—and More Filing Confusion

    One example: The company's stake in Apple rose slightly, but that wasn't because Warren Buffett bought more shares.

  • Glencore Pays Out $7.1 Billion as Coal Drives Record Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc will return more than $7 billion to shareholders in dividends and buybacks after the commodities giant reported another blockbuster profit driven by its coal and trading divisions.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Scramb

  • El-Erian, Rogoff Say It’s Too Late to Fix Too-Low Inflation Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s reaction to Tuesday’s consumer-price index shows investors are realizing inflation is likely to remain higher than the Federal Reserve’s goal for longer. Two heavyweight market voices say the 2% target is part of the problem.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Chang

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Marvell (MRVL): Should You Buy?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Marvell (MRVL). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?