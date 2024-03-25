Datasonic Group Berhad (KLSE:DSONIC) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

Datasonic Group Berhad (KLSE:DSONIC) has had a rough month with its share price down 5.3%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Datasonic Group Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Datasonic Group Berhad is:

22% = RM76m ÷ RM348m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.22 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Datasonic Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

At first glance, Datasonic Group Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Datasonic Group Berhad's decent 11% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Datasonic Group Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 26% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Datasonic Group Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Datasonic Group Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Datasonic Group Berhad has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 77%, meaning that it is left with only 23% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, Datasonic Group Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 74% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Datasonic Group Berhad's future ROE will be 21% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Datasonic Group Berhad has some positive attributes. The company has grown its earnings moderately as previously discussed. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be quite low. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

