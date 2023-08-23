Do Datasonic Group Berhad's (KLSE:DSONIC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Datasonic Group Berhad (KLSE:DSONIC). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Datasonic Group Berhad Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Datasonic Group Berhad has grown EPS by 6.6% per year. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of Datasonic Group Berhad shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 7.5% to 31% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Datasonic Group Berhad.

Are Datasonic Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Datasonic Group Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. With a whopping RM349m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. Amounting to 26% of the outstanding shares, indicating that insiders are also significantly impacted by the decisions they make on the behalf of the business.

Should You Add Datasonic Group Berhad To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Datasonic Group Berhad is a growing business, which is encouraging. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Datasonic Group Berhad (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

