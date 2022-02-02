U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,574.75
    +39.75 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,344.00
    +70.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,235.50
    +240.75 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,051.40
    +5.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.52
    +1.32 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.10
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.85
    +0.26 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    +0.0051 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.24
    -3.59 (-14.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3582
    +0.0056 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2500
    -0.4320 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,691.30
    +30.80 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    902.20
    +9.19 (+1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.90
    +54.12 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Datassential Acquires CHD Expert to Bring Unparalleled Domestic and International Insights to The Food & Beverage Industry

·3 min read

The Acquisition Solidifies Global Expansion for Datassential, Now World-Leader in Food and Beverage Data Insights

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential, the leading food and beverage insights platform connecting the dots between consumers and the food industry, today announced its acquisition of CHD Expert, a global provider of foodservice operator data. The acquisition solidifies Datassential's position as the world leader in foodservice data.

Datassential provides powerful customer intelligence and turnkey marketing capabilities to hundreds of top food and beverage companies. With CHD, Datassential and its customers gain access to location-level data on over 9 million foodservice operators across 60 countries. The combined business has recurring revenue of nearly $50 million, growing 30 percent annually and serves more than 500 enterprise customers worldwide. Over 90% of the largest food companies rely on Datassential's insights platform, including leading food and beverage manufacturers, distributors, restaurant chains, grocery retailers and food tech providers.

"We're here to help our customers make smarter decisions," said Jack Li, Datassential's Founder & CEO. "CHD's far-reaching global data and team of talented experts help us to do so not only domestically, but globally. This is a great addition to our platform and makes actionable insights even easier for our customers – easier to access, easier to analyze, and easier to act on."

For 25 years, CHD Expert has collected, analyzed, and managed global foodservice and hospitality data spanning more than 60 countries, with even more data expansion planned for the combined company.

"We are thrilled for what this combination will unlock for our customers," said Lionel Benziri, former CHD Expert CEO, who will be joining the Datassential Executive Team as General Manager of CHD Expert Group. "At CHD, our goal has always been to help our customers understand their market and grow their business. Joining the Datassential family gives us access to additional best-in-class tools that will benefit our customers immensely."

Datassential is backed by leading growth equity investor, Spectrum Equity. The transaction was supported by a credit facility provided by Webster Bank.

"As Datassential continues on its growth trajectory and expands its position globally, we're delighted to join forces with companies like CHD that offer new capabilities and knowledge for customers in a single, easy-to-use platform," said Jeff Haywood, Managing Director at Spectrum Equity and member of the Board of Directors at Datassential. "Together, they provide powerful data and insights at the forefront of innovation in the food and beverage industry."

About Datassential

Datassential is the data insights platform influencing what's next on your plate and in your glass. Through a suite of intelligence tools, software and custom research solutions, and an unlimited insights library, Datassential guides the biggest names in food and beverage on what's next for the industry and how to stay ahead of it. Founded in 1999, Datassential powers insights for brands including General Mills, Pepsi, Land O' Lakes, Burger King, Starbucks, Target and more.

Media Contact
Diffusion PR
datassential@diffusionpr.com
(646) 571-0120

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datassential-acquires-chd-expert-to-bring-unparalleled-domestic-and-international-insights-to-the-food--beverage-industry-301470817.html

SOURCE Datassential

Recommended Stories

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • PayPal shares plunge 17% as bleak forecast stokes growth fears

    The share slide set the stock up for its lowest opening since May 2020, as PayPal also listed out a number of other factors hurting its performance, including high inflation, the end of stimulus checks and the impact of the ongoing supply chain issues on cross-border volumes. At least 11 analysts cut their price targets on the stock and BTIG downgraded its recommendation to "neutral" from "buy". PayPal's operating agreement with eBay, its former parent, has ended and the online marketplace's transition to its own payments platform is impacting transaction volumes, the company said on Tuesday.

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study Shows“The reason f

  • Is Nvidia Stock Too Expensive?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) share prices reached an all-time (split-adjusted) high of $346 in November after reporting another blockbuster quarter of earnings. In its fiscal 2022 third quarter (which ended Oct. 31), the graphics processing unit (GPU) specialist reported adjusted earnings growth of 60% year over year, driven by gains across its data center and gaming segments. The continued expansion of the data center industry will be key to that, since it's the company's fastest-growing and highest-margin business.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Google Stock Jumps As Earnings Beat, Alphabet Announces 20-For-1 Stock Split

    Google-parent Alphabet reported Q4 earnings and revenue that topped estimates and announced a 20-for-1 stock split, sending Google stock up.

  • Exxon Joins Chevron in Permian Oil Surge as Peers Preach Caution

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who has asked OPEC+ to raise oil production faster to tame runaway energy prices, just got a gift on his home turf instead: a blockbuster growth forecast for U.S. shale production from the country’s two biggest oil companies.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV

  • AT&T Sets WarnerMedia Spinoff Plan and Lowers Its Dividend

    The spinoff is part of AT&T’s planned deal to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery, a merger that is expected to close in the second quarter.

  • SPACs: Some EV companies are ‘close to valueless,’ strategist says

    Muddy Waters Capital CIO Carson Block joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why SPACs have risen in popularity and the outlook for electric vehicle SPACs.

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-1 stock split.

  • PayPal’s Stock Is Sinking Because Its Earnings Missed and Guidance ‘Lacks Anything Redeeming’

    PayPal Holdings stock was sinking after the payments company reported earnings and guidance that fell short of Wall Street estimates. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) were tumbling 16.7% to $146.40 in premarket trading Wednesday after gaining 2.2% during regular trading hours on Tuesday. PayPal reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.11 a share, missing forecasts for $1.12 a share, on sales of $6.92 billion, topping estimates for $6.89 billion.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Marathon Petroleum stock surges after profit more than doubles expectations, $5 billion added to stock buyback program

    Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp shot up 3.9% toward a more-than three-year high after the oil refiner reported fourth-quarter profit that was more than double what was expected and also a big revenue beat, while also adding $5 billion to its stock buyback authorization. Net income shot up to $744 million, or $1.27 a share, from $285 million, or 44 cents a share, in the year-ago period, as the refining and marketing business swung to income of $881 million from a loss of $1.6 billion. Excluding

  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q4 2021 Enterprise Products Partners conference call. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Enterprise Products Partners conference call to discuss fourth quarter and year-end 2021 earnings.

  • Analysts Think These 10 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks that could rebound in 2022 according to analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the Chinese economy, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022. Chinese companies have been in hot water for quite a while, due to […]

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays $145,000, has 14,000 job openings — and offers a generous work-life balance

    Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.

  • Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)?

    If you want to know who really controls Bakkt Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:BKKT ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • Alphabet Stock Split Could Permit Tech Giant to Join Dow Industrials

    The parent company of Google announced the split in conjunction with fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates.

  • Google is outdoing Apple and Tesla with a 20-for-1 stock split

    Based on current prices, the split will lower the cost of a Google shares to under $150 per share, down from $2,700.