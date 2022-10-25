U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,832.78
    +35.44 (+0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,652.38
    +152.76 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,124.08
    +171.46 (+1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.09
    +14.69 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.40
    +0.82 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,664.00
    +9.90 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    19.34
    +0.16 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9964
    +0.0090 (+0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0960
    -0.1380 (-3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1488
    +0.0205 (+1.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.9010
    -1.1190 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,479.10
    +115.31 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.15
    +4.76 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,966.49
    -47.50 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

DATASSENTIAL ANNOUNCES REDESIGNED CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AND SALES STRUCTURE

·4 min read

The new teams and offerings, including the Client Services and Support Center, elevate the platform experience and expand the company's footprint in the food industry

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential, the leading food and beverage insights platform connecting the dots between consumers and the food industry, today announced a redesign of the company's Customer Experience (CX) and Sales teams, to better serve customers from every corner of the food industry garner deeper insights with their advanced tools.

Datassential Services &amp; Support, Customer Experience, and Sales Leadership
Datassential Services & Support, Customer Experience, and Sales Leadership

The newly formed Client Services and Support Center will be led by VP of Services & Support, Sean Jafar, while the revamped Customer Experience team will have Colleen McClellan, VP of Customer Experience, at the helm. SVP of Sales Tim Chilson will continue to lead the Sales team, collaborating with newly promoted VP of Sales Megan Lynberg to lead the sales effort.

"Our new client support and CX offerings build on the customer service expertise woven into our DNA," said Jim Emling, CEO of Datassential. "These teams will provide the best partnership and user experience to our existing clients, while our strengthened Sales team will help us reach more differentiated partners to continue our rapid growth across the wider food industry."

Client Services and Support Center

Serving as the new central point of contact for all customers, the Client Services and Support Center will help clients better navigate their project needs related to data and insights and resolve customer queries across all Datassential products.

VP of Services & Support Sean Jafar leads this new team, bringing years of CPG marketing and management experience to provide clients with actionable analysis, solution-based training on sales intelligence and menu improvement, and foodservice and consumer trends insights.

In his previous role at Datassential, Jafar improved alignment of support resources to clients, boosting the quality of insights and reducing report turnaround time by more than 50 percent. "Datassential has always provided top-quality customer service and the new Client Services and Support Center makes it easier for our clients and prospects to fully leverage our tools and garner the insights they need to succeed," Jafar said.

Customer Experience Team

Datassential is tapping VP of Customer Experience Colleen McClellan to head up the Customer Experience team, to help provide more customized account management, strategic partnership and consulting to Datassential's existing clients.

McClellan is a seven-year veteran at Datassential, with 20+ years of experience in marketing and strategy development in both retail and foodservice markets. A certified Sommelier, McClellan established and managed Datassential's Adult Beverage program.

"I am passionate about helping our customers solve strategic problems," said McClellan. "Our new team structure will help us provide them with consistent and elevated experiences so they can streamline how they tackle these challenges."

Sales Team

SVP of Sales Tim Chilson and VP of Sales Megan Lynberg head up the Sales team, driving new client acquisition to expand Datassential's reach in the food industry.

Chilson leverages 20+ years of experience leading highly profitable SaaS growth and B2B technology product development teams. His previous growth-focused roles at Datassential, as well as earlier sales roles at foodservice insights and digital commerce solutions firms, help Chilson lead new customer acquisition across all facets of the food industry.

Lynberg has been promoted to VP of Sales and her 15+ years of experience in foodservice sales roles, including at Black Box Intelligence and Nation's Restaurant News, help the team find new avenues to drive rapid new business growth.

"Datassential is an organization of passionate food lovers dedicated to helping manufacturers and operators make smarter decisions," Lynberg said. "I'm thrilled to take on this new role to lead the dynamic Sales team in our continued growth."

About Datassential

Datassential is the data insights platform guiding the biggest names in food and beverage on trends, innovation, and sales intelligence. Through a suite of software and research solutions, customers rely on Datassential to know what's next for the industry and how to stay ahead of it. Founded in 2001, Datassential powers insights and sales intelligence for brands including Burger King, DoorDash, General Mills, Land O' Lakes, Pepsi, Starbucks, Target and more.

Media Contact                                 
Diffusion PR                                      
datassential@diffusionpr.com
(646) 571-0120

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datassential-announces-redesigned-customer-experience-and-sales-structure-301658478.html

SOURCE Datassential

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Top Chipmaker Retaliates By Firing US Employees In Core Tech, Former CEO's Position Remain Undecided

    Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp ousted American employees in core tech positions following the U.S. embargo on China. Several U.S. citizens and green card holders in China had already left the memory chip producer, the Financial Times reported. Some Americans reportedly were key to YMTC's Nand memory chip production breakthroughs. Also Read: Taiwan Semiconductor Bears The Brunt Of US China Tensions, Slashes 2022 Budget By 10% Leading U.S. chip equipment suppliers Lam Research

  • Texas Natural Gas Drops Toward Zero as Output Swamps Pipelines

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersAdidas to End Kanye West Partnership After ControversiesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks Under $10

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten cheap oil stocks under $10. If you want to skip our industry background and want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Cheap Oil Stocks Under $10. The decision by OPEC+ to cut production […]

  • UPS Earnings Rise as Higher Prices Offset Shipping Slowdown

    The delivery company says the average revenue per piece is up 8.6%, while the overall shipping volume is down 2.1%.

  • Could Semi-Retirement Be Right for You?

    The traditional vision of retirement as a time when people stop working completely has expanded in recent years to include the concept of semi-retirement. This is a transition stage to full retirement during which people usually work fewer hours, either … Continue reading → The post What Is Semi-Retirement and How Do You Do It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Nasdaq Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Since the wave of investor hype surrounding e-commerce has passed, many businesses with solid financials have been tossed to the wayside. Two commerce businesses that I think are fantastic buys during the current bear market are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Despite strong execution, their stocks are down 38% (Amazon) and 59% (MercadoLibre) from their all-time highs.

  • Exclusive-Boeing shores up Defense unit leadership after delays

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co has appointed a senior troubleshooter to help turn around loss-making programs at its Defense, Space & Security (BDS) division in what some sources view as a potential template for future efforts to fix wider industrial woes. Steve Parker, head of Boeing's bomber and fighter programs as well as its St Louis defense plants, has been promoted to the new role of chief operating officer for the division, which makes up almost half of Boeing revenues, industry sources said. A Boeing spokesperson confirmed last week's appointment, which has not been announced publicly.

  • GM Posts $3.3 Billion Quarterly Profit as Shipments to Dealerships Rise

    General Motors posted a 37% third-quarter net-profit rise as output snapped back from supply-chain problems and buyers continued to pay up for new vehicles.

  • Halliburton Earnings Double Amid Surging Global Crude Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. surpassed profit expectations amid a tight market for oilfield supplies as the world’s biggest provider of frack services gears up for increasing activity around the world.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Hit to ProfitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyKorean Air Plane Overruns R

  • Intel CEO Calls New U.S. Restrictions on Chip Exports to China Inevitable

    At WSJ Tech Live, Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger discusses the need of the U.S. and Europe to rebalance supply chains in the interest of national security. LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.— Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said that recently imposed U.S. restrictions on semiconductor-industry exports to China were inevitable as America seeks to maintain technological leadership in competition with China.

  • Beyond Meat launches plant-based steak at Kroger, Walmart, and other grocers

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma discusses Beyond Meat's latest product offering as the stock remains under pressure.

  • Warren Buffett Favorite Oil Stock Nears Buy Point As Profit Soars

    Occidental Petroleum, a Warren Buffett favorite, is approaching a buy point as profitability rises ahead of Q3 earnings.

  • The Smart Way to Lower Taxes on Retirement Income

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • PhaseBio Files for Bankruptcy Following Blackstone-Backed Partner’s Lawsuit

    PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., a publicly traded heart-disease drug developer, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection weeks after being sued for breach of contract by a Blackstone Inc. portfolio company.

  • Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Adidas has ended their partnership with Kanye ‘Ye’ West.

  • Amazon to switch security vendors, resulting in 1,200 Seattle-area layoffs

    A spokesperson for the security company says the laid-off employees aren't expected to become unemployed.

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.

  • Trading Schlumberger and Halliburton, the Pick of the Oil Services Companies

    If oil prices were headed higher, one needed exposure to oil services. If production was on the rise in North America, one wanted to be in Halliburton. If production was rising more quickly globally, then Schlumberger was the obvious choice.

  • Coca-Cola Sales Up 10% as Demand Holds Amid Rising Prices

    The beverage company raised its revenue outlook for the year after its quarterly result topped analyst expectations.

  • Russia Ships Record Volumes of Gas and Steelmaking Coal to China

    (Bloomberg) -- China imported record quantities of Russian liquefied natural gas and steelmaking coal in September, as total purchases of energy products topped $50 billion since the invasion of Ukraine pushed Moscow to expand sales to its strategic ally. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Hit to ProfitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersCalifornia Poised to Overtake German