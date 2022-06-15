U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,769.48
    +34.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,516.75
    +151.92 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,004.18
    +175.83 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.38
    +20.55 (+1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.68
    -1.25 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.30
    +8.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.48
    +0.53 (+2.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0397
    -0.0023 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4020
    -0.0810 (-2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2062
    +0.0064 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4730
    -1.0070 (-0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,389.17
    -1,324.07 (-5.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.08
    +1.84 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

DataStax proves it's still possible to raise nine-figures at higher valuation in 2022

Ron Miller
·3 min read

When DataStax hired Chet Kapoor as CEO in October 2019, one of the first moves he made was to bring in his old pal Sam Ramji to be chief strategy officer, someone he had worked with for many years and was deeply involved in open source throughout his career. The two had worked together successfully at Apigee, an API company that went public in 2015 before being acquired the following year by Google for $625 million.

Getting the band back together seems to have been a successful approach, as the company announced a $115 million investment on a $1.6 billion valuation today. That’s a 33% premium over a round completed just a year ago, according to the company. This is especially impressive in an economic environment where software valuations are taking a big hit and VC dollars are getting tighter.

Kapoor and Ramji took over a company almost a decade old that was best known for being the commercial company on top of the Apache Cassandra database. The two industry veterans decided it was time to modernize, made a couple of acquisitions including Kesque for streaming. Last year the company introduced Astra, a serverless database built on top of Cassandra and Astra Streaming, based on that Kesque acquisition, which the company introduced in beta last June.

Kapoor was working at Google in 2019, a place he was comfortable, but the allure of building a successful business was still there, and he saw in DataStax, a company that had the potential to get there. He believes the tweaks he and Ramji, and other new executives he brought in, are making to the product line could help them reach $1 billion in revenue at some point down the road.

He also saw a company that checked a lot of key boxes for him. “I looked at a bunch of different companies and big data stacks. If you look at the triangle of number of developers and the skills, Cassandra is right on top…Outside of infrastructure service, the TAM for NoSQL is the fastest growing market out there, a massive market growing really fast. The people are the folks that built Cassandra, and then the last thing was durability – culture and P&L,” Kapoor told me.

He says that to achieve a revenue goal like that, involves some basic principles. “My mission is to serve real time applications with an open data stack that just works.” He believes if his company can achieve that, it can attract customers building their highest growth apps. With that, he can achieve higher revenue, and it can help propel the company forward.

He’s been around long enough to understand that there is a lot of work ahead of him, but building companies on top of open source has proven a viable strategy for many startups.”I think there are many ways to build a really great company. We certainly believe that open source is critical because innovation doesn't happen in the cathedral. It happens in the bazaar. And so we spent a lot of time with the Apache Cassandra community, the Apache pulsar community…” he said.

While there are still companies using Cassandra in private data centers, the future is in the cloud and he sees offering a serverless database like Astra as another way to grow the business. It offers developers a way to build an application without worrying about about database resources, and is part of making it just work for customers.

So far the approach has been working as the company’s investors see a viable and growing company, giving them the confidence to give DataStax a fist full of dollars at a time when many companies are struggling to get capital.

Today’s round was led by Goldman Sachs growth equity business with participation from RCM Private Markets, EDB Investments Pte. Ltd. along with existing investors Crosslink Capital, Meritech Capital Partners, OnePrime Capital and other unnamed investors.

Google will acquire Apigee for $625 million

Recommended Stories

  • Snowflake Stock Rises. Wall Street Impressed After Cloud Company’s Analyst Day.

    Shares of Snowflake were rising Wednesday after the data warehousing company’s analyst day spurred a series of favorable reviews from Wall Street. Snowflake (ticker: SNOW ) hosted an analyst day on Tuesday as part of its user conference in Las Vegas. Snowflake also raised its addressable market estimate, now believing that the total addressable market for its cloud data platform was around $248 billion.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. A lot of growth investors are reeling from the aftershocks of the incredible crash in crypto markets over […]

  • Gundlach Says Fed Should Raise Rate to 3% on Wednesday

    (Bloomberg) -- DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach said the Federal Reserve should raise its target interest rate to 3% on Wednesday, calling for a hike that would be dramatically larger than what most forecasters are predicting.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic

  • Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

    When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The tech tycoon has twice recounted these difficulties this year, in March to defend competitor Rivian and in April during a Ted Talk.

  • Stocks climb as traders digest retail sales data, looming Fed decision

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down how stocks, bonds, and sectors are performing in midday trading.

  • Looking for Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King

    This company has raised its payout for 52 years straight and at the current share price offers a market-trouncing 7.6% yield.

  • Super-Rich People Own Just One Asset That's Not Falling Apart

    The number of multimillionaires around the world continues to grow. But this year's raging bear market may put a halt to that.

  • Nio stock gets boost from new SUV, fracking pioneer to buy out Continental, FedEx raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to leading industry stories, including billionaire Harold Hamm's offer to take his company Continental Resources private.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • 9 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this piece we will take a look at the nine shipping stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip our primer on the shipping industry, the attractiveness of dividends, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this piece, then head on over to 5 Best Shipping Stocks That […]

  • Boeing Stock Soars On Southern Airlines 737 Max Test Flight, Aircraft Demand Bets

    "Demand for airplanes is as robust as I've ever seen it,' Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said earlier this week.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Long-Term Gains

    Inflation is on everyone’s minds these days, and for good reason. Annualized price increases are at their highest level in 41 years, and are evoking memories of the Carter Administration. Carter’s failed attempts to curb inflation killed his chances in the 1980 election, and Reagan’s Administration only beat inflation at the cost of double-digit interest rates. With an election coming up, an Administration flailing, and the Federal Reserve on course this week to bump up rates again, the parallel

  • Stocks open higher as investors await Fed decision

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses how stocks are trading in anticipation of the Fed's decision on Wednesday.

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • This Retail Stock Doesn't Have Walmart's or Target's Problems

    Big-name retailers including Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Target (NYSE: TGT) could be facing a tough year ahead. One underdog that could be a surprisingly resilient business to invest in is Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE: GOOS). What makes Canada Goose different?

  • Bitcoin's crashing — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • ‘The stock market is not going to zero’: How this individual investor with 70 years of experience is trading the bear market

    'You must learn to control your fears,' says investor Warren Kaplan, who uses stock dividends to his advantage and sticks to a disciplined sell strategy.

  • Billionaire Saylor's MicroStrategy Loses over $1.2 Billion in the Bitcoin Crash

    Billionaire Michael Saylor and his company MicroStrategy are at the center of attention with the fall of Bitcoin. Before we even look at the numbers, it's safe to say that Saylor and MicroStrategy are among the biggest losers in Bitcoin's return to earth as they adopted a cryptocurrency investment strategy in 2020. MicroStrategy holds 129,218 bitcoins, 4,827 of which were purchased in the first quarter at an average price of $44,645.

  • MicroStrategy managing bitcoin loan, Roblox bookings fall amid strong dollar

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the move in MicroStrategy stock after CEO Michael Saylor announced the company hasn't received a margin call on its bitcoin loan as the crypto falls below $21,000, plus Roblox shares rise after the company reported lower bookings.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 of the Cheapest Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    These highly profitable stocks are valued at just three to six times Wall Street's forecast earnings for 2023.