Datatec's (JSE:DTC) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Datatec Limited's (JSE:DTC) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $1.95 on 17th of July. This makes the dividend yield 5.4%, which is above the industry average.

Datatec's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. While Datatec is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Assuming the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 64.0% over the next 12 months. While it is good to see income moving in the right direction, it still looks like the company won't achieve profitability. However, the positive cash flow ratio gives us some comfort about the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.18, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.10. This works out to be a decline of approximately 5.7% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Datatec has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 64% per annum. Even though the company is not profitable, it is growing at a solid clip. If profitability can be achieved soon and growth continues apace, this stock could certainly turn into a solid dividend payer.

Our Thoughts On Datatec's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Datatec that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Datatec not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

