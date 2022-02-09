U.S. markets closed

DataTracks is all prepared for the MBRS XBRL mandate by SSM

·2 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataTracks, a global leader in regulatory reporting services, is now set to assist Malaysian companies in successfully filing their financial statements in XBRL format using MBRS with SSM (Suruhanjaya Syarikat Malaysia or The Companies Commission of Malaysia).

DataTracks is all prepared for the MBRS XBRL mandate by SSM

Following the XBRL adoption worldwide, SSM took the initiative to develop MBRS in 2018; together with the MBRS's submission platform, SSM built the MBRS Preparation Tool (mTool), which would be helpful for the companies to prepare the XBRL output using a template.

DataTracks believes that all Malaysian companies including SMPs (Small and Medium Practices) might face challenges in preparing the XBRL output. Some of the key challenges are:

  1. Limitations in Accounting Software: Accounting software available in the market are uncertain about how it can be integrated with XBRL taxonomy.

  2. Limited resource with XBRL expertise: Companies' finance professionals do not have complete knowledge of XBRL report preparation, resulting in prolonged training duration or hiring new resources.

  3. XBRL Output Data Quality: Accuracy and appropriate tagging of elements with respective SSM taxonomies are the fundamental criteria in successful XBRL filing, which is possible only by trained experts.

Chandrasekaran Jothi, Malaysia Head of DataTracks, says, "As we are now entering into the fourth year of MBRS implementation, we anticipate the XBRL would be made mandatory anytime in 2022. Hence, we have customized our entire offering that suits various business needs to overcome the key challenges."

He also added, "DataTracks XBRL experts offer high-quality support for the Malaysian companies in preparing their annual returns (AR), financial statements (FS), and exemption applications (EA) in XBRL format."

The team of XBRL experts in DataTracks (ISO certified for Quality and Data Security) possesses excellent knowledge in Malaysian SSM taxonomy and accounting principles, making them an ideal choice for error-free XBRL preparation.

For more information, visit https://www.datatracks.com/my

For business enquiries, write an email to enquiry@datatracks.my or dial +60-392126125

About DataTracks

Headquartered in Singapore, DataTracks is a pioneer in providing software and services to help business enterprises prepare and file compliance reports with regulators. As a global leader in disclosure management software for 17 years, DataTracks serves more than 21,500 business enterprises in 26 countries. DataTracks software and services have been used to prepare more than 220,000 compliance reports so far for filing with regulators such as SSM in Malaysia, ACRA in Singapore, SEC in the United States, ESMA in European Union, HMRC in the United Kingdom, SSM in Malaysia, and MCA in India.

Media contact:
mediarelations@datatracks.com
+60-392126125

DataTracks_Logo
DataTracks_Logo

SOURCE DataTracks

