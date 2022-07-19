U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,858.00
    +24.25 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,186.00
    +139.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,990.50
    +83.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,751.20
    +12.40 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.58
    -2.02 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.80
    -3.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.69
    -0.15 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0238
    +0.0087 (+0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    +0.0330 (+1.11%)
     

  • Vix

    24.88
    +0.65 (+2.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2011
    +0.0060 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5860
    -0.5360 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,067.00
    +24.64 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    505.30
    +27.12 (+5.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,244.14
    +20.90 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Datavant and Parkinson’s Foundation Collaborate to Drive Insights into Parkinson’s Disease Research

Datavant
·3 min read
Datavant
Datavant

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data, and the Parkinson’s Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to making life better for people living with Parkinson’s disease (PD), announced a partnership that will further build out PD patient registries and foster participation in industry-sponsored research.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Parkinson’s Foundation, which is a global leader enabling research into Parkinson’s and improving life for those living with the disease,” said Travis May, Founder and President of Datavant. “Enabling novel linkages across clinical and genomics datasets will help to advance biomarker-based research into the causes and treatment of Parkinson’s disease.”

The Parkinson’s Foundation will use Datavant’s privacy-protecting technology to link multiple datasets with two key clinical studies: Parkinson’s Outcomes Project, a longitudinal, clinic-based, natural history registry with 13,000 participants living with Parkinson’s disease, and PD GENEration: Mapping the Future of Parkinson’s Disease, a first-of-its-kind national initiative that provides free genetic testing and counseling for seven PD-related genes to individuals with a confirmed diagnosis of PD. The PD GENEration study recently expanded to nearly 100 sites – while still offering at-home testing – as part of the Foundation’s commitment to reach new populations. Through Datavant, both studies will be able to share de-identified clinical data for future PD-related research.

“We hope to provide the research community with tools and a library of data that help advance Parkinson’s research, create discoveries in treatment and improve the care of people living with Parkinson’s disease,” said James Beck, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of the Parkinson’s Foundation.

The study’s goal is to improve PD care by accelerating and supporting research to advance improved treatments and personalized medicine. The study aims to help people with PD and their physicians identify whether they qualify for enrollment in certain clinical trials based on their results. Currently at 28% of its 15,000-participant goal, the study’s participants are enrolled from all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

For more information about the Foundation’s research strategy, visit Parkinson.org/research.

About the Parkinson’s Foundation
The Parkinson’s Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson’s disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson’s community. Since 1957, the Parkinson’s Foundation has invested more than $400 million in Parkinson’s research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.orgFacebookTwitterInstagram or call (800) 4PD-INFO (473-4636).

About Parkinson’s Disease
Affecting an estimated one million Americans and 10 million worldwide, Parkinson’s disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the U.S. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson’s and 60,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S. alone.

About Datavant
Datavant’s mission is to connect the world’s health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of patient health records across datasets. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com.

Media Contacts:

Marissa Cruz
Public Relations Manager, Parkinson’s Foundation
mcruz@parkinson.org

Larine Hamied
Partner Marketing Lead, Datavant
larine@datavant.com

 


Recommended Stories

  • New COVID subvariant spreading quickly

    Dr. Malathi Srinivasan, clinical professor of medicine at Stanford Health Care, explains how this current Coronavirus surge compares to those in the past

  • Alzamend Neuro Receives Positive FDA Response For Its Depression Candidate

    Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) has received a written response to its meeting request relating to its Type B Pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the FDA. The FDA’s response provides a path for Alzamend’s planned clinical development of AL001 for bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder (MDD), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In Phase 1, a relative bioavailability comparison of AL001 to lithium carbonate completed in March, AL001 was shown to provide dose-normalize

  • These Prediabetes Symptoms Might Help You Spot Issues Prior to Developing Diabetes

    Prediabetes occurs when you have higher than normal blood sugars, but not high enough to be deemed diabetes. Here, hyperglycemia symptoms and prevention.

  • Why You'll Need to Get COVID-19 Boosters Again and Again

    Several highly effective vaccines were developed at an unprecedented speed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. During the phase 3 clinical trials, mRNA vaccines had vaccine efficacy of 94–95% in preventing symptomatic infections. After the rollout, real-world evidence showed that the mRNA vaccines provided ~90% effectiveness against infection.

  • Scars of COVID persist for sickest survivors, their families

    Freddy Fernandez almost wasn’t here, on his couch in his Missouri home, his baby on his lap, gnawing on the pulse oximeter that he uses to check his oxygen levels after a months-long bout with COVID-19. Months after being warned that her partner might never hold his daughter, Vanessa smiles as the girl works to cut two teeth on the device that Freddy wears like a necklace, a blue ribbon tied around it. Freddy spent five months hospitalized a four-hour drive away from the couple’s home in the southwest Missouri town of Carthage on the most intense life support available.

  • If You Got These Common Meds From Walmart or Walgreens, Don't Take Them, FDA Warns

    To combat common aches, pains, and ailments, many of us keep a well-stocked medicine cabinet or first-aid kit. You likely have Tums on hand in case of an upset stomach, and a pain reliever like Tylenol or Advil to treat a sudden headache. Oftentimes, the most convenient—and the most affordable—retailers to buy these products at are your local Walgreens or Walmart stores. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just issued a warning about one over-the-counter (OTC) medication that you cou

  • A deadly virus was just identified in Ghana: What to know about Marburg

    After the coronavirus pandemic and the rise of monkeypox cases, news of another virus can trigger nerves globally. The highly infectious Marburg virus has been reported in the West African country of Ghana this week, according to the World Health Organization. Two unrelated people died after testing positive for Marburg in the southern Ashanti region of the country, the WHO said Sunday, confirming lab results from Ghana's health service. The highly infectious disease is similar to Ebola and has

  • Doctor arrested, accused of sexual assaults at Port Angeles hospital

    An Olympic Medical Center doctor was arrested on Thursday amid allegations that he sexually assaulted women while working at the Port Angeles hospital.

  • Ghana confirms first cases of deadly Marburg virus

    Two patients in the West African nation have died recently of the Ebola-like virus, officials say.

  • Biogen's Mass. headcount falls by 300 in 10 months

    It's the first glimpse into how the drugmaker's operations have changed in the Bay State amid extreme cost-cutting measures.

  • 'Three strikes and you're out': Middle-class drug users to be banned from nightclubs and bars

    Middle class drug users face being banned from nightclubs under a “three strikes and out” plan to crack down on recreational use.

  • Coronavirus cases are soaring in L.A. County, but this wave is different

    Many who become infected are not falling seriously ill. While hospitalizations are rising, patients are generally less sick, and intensive care units are less crowded than in previous surges.

  • 10 Items You Should Continue To Stock Up On This Summer

    Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn't going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states relax...

  • HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage On This Nanocrystals Stock

    H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Clene Inc (NASDAQ: CLNN) with a Buy rating and a $16 price target. Clene is focused on the development of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnologies consisting of transition element nanocrystals for central nervous disorders, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), multiple sclerosis (MS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). The company's lead asset, CNM-Au8, is an oral, highly concentrated aqueous of catalytically active gold nanocrystals capable of overcoming th

  • Moderna’s Stock Is on a Roll. Now It Has to Deliver a New Booster.

    A rise in U.S. Covid-19 cases and the advent of updated vaccine boosters have built the case that the company can benefit for longer from selling the shots.

  • Skittles are 'unsafe' for consumers, lawsuit charges, because they contain 'a known toxin'

    In a lawsuit seeking class-action status against the Mars company, a consumer says the use of titanium dioxide in products such as Skittles is unsafe.

  • High blood thickness ups death risk; few problems with flu-COVID shots together

    The findings indicate that measurement of blood viscosity, or blood thickness, should be a regular part of these patients' medical work-up, the researchers said. High blood viscosity impairs flow to small vessels and increases the risk of blood clots, the researchers noted in the study published on Monday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0735109722051105. Data on 5,621 COVID-19 patients treated at six New York City-area hospitals between February 2020 and November 2021 showed that patients with high viscosity had death rates 38% to 60% higher than those with low blood viscosity.

  • Fauci expects to retire by end of Biden's current term

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said Monday he plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden's term in January 2025. Fauci, 81, was appointed director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1984, and has led research in HIV/AIDS, respiratory infections, Ebola, Zika and the coronavirus. In an interview with Politico, Fauci said he hoped to "leave behind an institution where I have picked the best people in the country, if not the world, who will continue my vision.”

  • Washington state hospitals continue to struggle with capacity, but COVID-19 isn’t entirely to blame

    Hospitals across the state are in crisis mode. But despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the pandemic isn’t the biggest culprit.

  • After New Abortion Laws, Some Patients Have Trouble Obtaining Miscarriage Treatment

    Last year, a 35-year-old woman named Amanda, who lives in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, had a miscarriage in the first trimester of her pregnancy. At a large hospital, a doctor performed a surgical procedure often used as a safe and quick method to remove tissue from a failed pregnancy. She awoke from anesthesia to find a card signed by the nurses and a little pink and blue bracelet with a butterfly charm, a gift from the hospital to express compassion for her loss. “It was so sweet because it’s s