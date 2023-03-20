U.S. markets open in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,926.00
    -21.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,850.00
    -221.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,599.25
    -45.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,727.30
    -11.10 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.90
    -1.84 (-2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    2,005.30
    +31.80 (+1.61%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.18 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0650
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.52
    +4.53 (+19.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2177
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7520
    -1.0510 (-0.80%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,219.85
    +1,249.48 (+4.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.00
    +41.99 (+7.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,283.70
    -51.70 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Dataxet Showcases DXT360 Platform and EVO Framework as Tools to Empower Brand Communications in the Attention Economy

PR Newswire
·3 min read

BANGKOK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataxet Limited, a leading media intelligence company, showcased its DXT360™ platform and EVO™ framework as tools to empower brand communications in the attention economy at a seminar held on March 15, 2023 in Bangkok.

Dataxet executives and experts presided over the seminar titled &quot;Next Gen Media Intelligence: The New Era of Data-fed, Insight-led Brand Building
Dataxet executives and experts presided over the seminar titled "Next Gen Media Intelligence: The New Era of Data-fed, Insight-led Brand Building

The seminar titled "Next Gen Media Intelligence: The New Era of Data-fed, Insight-led Brand Building" featured experts and distinguished speakers who discussed the changing media landscape and its impact on brands and organizations. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Smith Boonchutima, Lecturer at the Department of Public Relations, Faculty of Communication Arts, Chulalongkorn University; Mr. Robert Kabus, Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Partner at Dataxet Pte Ltd; Ms. Sawita Bekanan, Insight Analyst Manager at Dataxet Limited; and Ms. Nualnissa Ubolpong, Corporate Communications and Public Relations Section Manager at Thai Bridgestone Co., Ltd., shared their views and insights with over 100 attendees from leading companies and government agencies.

Dr. Boonchutima said media intelligence is vital to a successful communication strategy, especially in the age of the "Attention Economy" where brands face strong competition for consumer engagement. Mr. Kabus and Ms. Bekanan went on to share how brands can leverage new tools and strategic frameworks to meet these new marketplace challenges.

Data-fed, Insight-led: transforming big data into valuable insights

Mr. Kabus and Ms. Bekanan underlined the power of the DXT360™ platform, a comprehensive suite of monitoring and analysis tools helping clients better understand their audiences and competitors. Data from across social, online, and mainstream media is delivered in one integrated, user-friendly platform. So, customers from all industries, including finance, healthcare, automotive, and consumer goods, among others, can tailor dashboards to their unique needs and goals.

During the seminar, Dataxet also introduced the EVO™ (Experience-Values-Offer) framework, a proprietary tool that unlocks new insights by distilling data into the three universal drivers of audience perceptions and intentions. This empowers brands to engage audiences strategically while moving at the speed and scale of the Attention Economy.

"Addressing the challenges of the attention economy requires new tools and approaches," said Mr. Kabus, "Our next gen products are designed to empower smarter, faster and more strategic decision-making to help clients engage these elusive audiences more effectively."

About Dataxet Limited

Dataxet Limited (dataxet:infoquest), formerly known as InfoQuest Limited, is a leading media intelligence and news agency in Thailand. It is a part of Dataxet Pte Ltd (Dataxet), the fastest growing media intelligence group in Southeast Asia with its headquarters in Singapore and subsidiaries in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

dataxet:infoquest offers robust media intelligence platforms with comprehensive coverage of social, online and mainstream media news, content, trends and issues. The EVO™ framework turns platform data into high value audience insights and actionable communication strategies. The synergy between Dataxet's global capabilities and dataxet:infoquest's local expertise provides clients with exceptional service and support that helps them achieve their business goals.

Thailand website: www.dataxet.co

Group website: www.dataxet.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/dataxet-showcases-dxt360-platform-and-evo-framework-as-tools-to-empower-brand-communications-in-the-attention-economy-301775814.html

SOURCE Dataxet Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Move Customers Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • How a 44-year-old built up enough ‘f–k you money’ to retire early: ‘It’s not just avoid avocado toast’

    Charmagne Chi joined the FIRE movement two years ago to pursue her passions. Her advice: Question every financial decision.

  • Oil falls more than $2 on banking concerns, likely Fed rate hike

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday to their lowest in 15 months on concerns risks in the global banking sector may cause a recession that would lead fuel demand to decline and ahead of a potential hike in U.S. interest rates this week. Brent crude futures for May settlement fell $2.32, or 3.2%, to $70.65 a barrel at 0710 GMT. Last week, Brent fell nearly 12%, its biggest weekly fall since December.

  • Taiwan Chip Exports to China Sputter on Tensions, Falling Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s exports of integrated circuit chips to China and Hong Kong fell for a fourth month in February as Washington-Beijing tensions simmer and demand for electronics continues to drop off. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks

  • Is There an RMD Cut-Off Age?

    Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are the minimum amount that you must withdraw from certain tax-advantaged retirement accounts. They begin at age 72 or 73, depending on your circumstances and continue indefinitely. There is, unfortunately, no age when RMDs stop. You … Continue reading → The post At What Age Do RMDs Stop? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Will an LLC Protect My Personal Assets?

    Setting up a business as a limited liability company (LLC) can protect the business owner's personal assets from being claimed by business creditors. An LLC creates a shield between business liabilities and personal assets. This means, in most cases, a … Continue reading → The post Does an LLC Protect Your Personal Assets? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Sea’s Billionaire CEO Tells Staff Company Has Turned a Corner

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. has made the changes it needs to deliver profits over the long haul, billionaire founder Forrest Li said in a memo to staff, assuring workers who had survived months of steep job cuts that the worst is over.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed a

  • I’m 38, sold my home for $1.3 million and save my money but I ‘wonder if I’ll ever be able to retire’

    First, kudos on being in your 30s, having so much saved, thinking deeply about your financial decisions and really keeping a pulse on your retirement security. With the country moving in a way where private sector pensions are being phased out, Social Security is in the midst of some sort of change (Congress has never let it falter, but it does need help at the moment) and retirees being mostly responsible for their own retirement income, the sooner workers think about the finances behind their retirements, the better. You’re 38, so unless you plan on retiring substantially earlier than a traditional retirement sometime in your 60s, you likely don’t know what your expenses will be in retirement.

  • Job posting laws create rifts between employee and employer over fair pay

    More than a third (36%) of 1,300 HR professionals said pay disclosure laws caused more current employees to ask about receiving a pay raise.

  • 3 signs your new employee regrets working with you and will boomerang back to their old job

    Boomerang workers have been on the rise as more people regret joining the Great Resignation. Here's how to prevent your new employee from becoming one.

  • The Technology Skills Every Employee Should Have Today

    Many employers expect workers to be proficient in a host of tech tools. Among them: data analysis, online collaboration and project management.

  • Southwest Airlines Shares Plan to Avoid Its Next Meltdown

    Basically, Southwest Airlines' private issues went public when it stranded tens of thousands of passengers. "This was just an unprecedented storm for everybody -- for all airlines," Southwest Chief Executive Bob Jordan said in an interview on ABC's Good Morning America. "The storm had an impact, but we had impacts beyond the storm that obviously impacted Southwest very differently."

  • Escalating Demand for Soybean Oil Hits Possible Slowdown

    Farmers and refiners are worried that a nascent boom in the market for soybean oil is being stalled by a challenge from an unexpected source: the Environmental Protection Agency. Prices for soybean oil, a byproduct left over after crushing the beans for animal feed, soared to records last year owing to growing government incentives to make it into diesel fuel. Then, in December, the EPA proposed to mandate less use of biomass-based diesel through 2025 than many had expected, pruning the value of credits the agency issues to makers of biofuels.

  • Ford, GM Engage in China Price War as Car Sales Slump

    The American auto makers join their rivals in giving discounts in China as economic uncertainty hurts demand for vehicles.

  • 5 Secrets About Traditional IRAs

    A traditional IRA gives a current-year tax benefit and future years of tax savings—minus the income restrictions that limit who can have a Roth IRA.

  • TikTok’s Moderators Still Review Child Abuse Despite Vow to Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Staff at Teleperformance are still reviewing TikTok’s most disturbing content, including child sexual abuse, despite the company’s pledge to exit the business following shareholder backlash last year.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Centra

  • Is a 401(k) a Qualified Retirement Plan?

    A 401(k) usually meets the definition of a qualified retirement plan. Learn more about these retirement plans and why they qualify.

  • Local Banks Could Leave Gaps That Are Hard to Fill

    The failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank as well as questions about First Republic Bank future have cast a sudden pall on the banking sector. An emerging concern is that customers at community and regional banks, worrying that their deposits aren’t safe, might pull their money, putting it into money-market funds or accounts at bigger banks. Regulators’ move last Sunday to protect depositors at SVB and Signature, and big banks coming together on Thursday to shore up First Republic with a $30 billion infusion of deposit cash, were aimed at avoiding such an eventuality.

  • MBA Salaries Grew 5.6% In 2022 At This No. 1 European B-School

    IESE Business School has released its MBA and MiM Class of 2022 employment reports They started their business school journeys in the midst of a worldwide pandemic. By the time the IESE MBA and ... The post MBA Salaries Grew 5.6% In 2022 At This No. 1 European B-School appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • I'm a Small Business Owner. What Are My 401(k) Options?

    Small business owners can boost employee recruitment and retention and help themselves and their workers save for retirement by establishing a 401(k) plan. These plans can only be set up by employers, and offer valuable tax benefits including tax-free growth … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Plans for Small Business Owners appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.