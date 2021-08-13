U.S. markets closed

DatChat, Inc. Announces Pricing of $12.0 Million Initial Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing

Datchat, Inc.
·3 min read

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DatChat, Inc. (“DatChat” or the “Company”), a communication software company that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,891,567 units consisting of common stock (the “Common Stock”) and series A warrants (the “Warrants”) to purchase up to 2,891,567 shares of Common Stock at a public offering price of $4.15 per share and accompanying warrant, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $12.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses and excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase any additional securities as described herein. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 433,734 shares and/or warrants to purchase up to 433,734 shares of Common Stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about August 17, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company has received approval to list its Common Stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market, with its Common Stock trading under the symbol “DATS” and the warrants trading under the symbol “DATSW”, with trading expected to begin on August 13, 2021. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.98 per share and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as lead book-running manager for the offering. Tiger Securities is acting as joint book-running manager.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) declared effective a registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-257688), on August 12, 2021. A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com or telephone at (212) 404-7002.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About DatChat, Inc.

DatChat Messenger is the first messenger that allows you to change how long your messages can be viewed before or after you send them, completely prevent screenshots and hide encrypted messages in plain site on your camera roll. DatChat’s patent pending technology offers you a traditional texting experience while providing total control and security for your messages. With DatChat Messenger a user can text with complete control of how long one message or a complete conversation lasts on the recipients device, while feeling secure that anytime the user can make the message or complete conversation disappear forever.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the Company’s initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations contact:

Alex Thompson, John Yi
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
DATS@gatewayir.com

Press contact:

Jordan Schmidt
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 386-6332
DATS@gatewayir.com


