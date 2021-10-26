U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

Date Syrup Market to Grow by 6.4% CAGR through 2031 as Demand for Natural Sweetener Increases in Food & Beverage Industry: FMI

·7 min read

A recent analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI) provides compelling insights into on date syrup market. It studies the market on the basis of nature, end use, distribution channel and region. The study also profiles some of the leading market players and highlights expansion strategies adopted by them over the assessment period.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a comprehensive study by FMI, the global date syrup market is projected to surpass US$ 630 Mn by the end of 2031. Driven by the increasing demand for date syrups in skincare & cosmetics, and other industries, the market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2021-2031, in comparison to the 4.7% CAGR registered from 2016 to 2020.

FMI Logo
FMI Logo

Date syrups are extensively used as an alternative to honey in various skincare and cosmetics products for its moisturizing and skin lightening properties and smooth constancy. In addition to this, growing use of date syrup in the nutraceutical industry is expected to improve the sales over the forecast period.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14103

Date syrup has attributes such as high magnesium, zinc, potassium, calcium, and iron content. These properties make it ideal for application in various skincare and food products. FMI also forecasts the demand for date syrups to be the highest in the Middle East and Africa, while sales across the globe is forecast to reach US$ 339 Mn in 2021.

Rapid shift in consumer preference towards the consumption of natural sweeteners is witnessed owing to the growing awareness regarding the adverse effects of high sugar intake on health.

This, coupled with the increasing prevalence of diabetes, has been encouraging consumers to choose food products made using natural sweeteners such as date syrup. This is expected to create lucrative sales opportunities for the market.

Based on end use, the food & beverage industry is projected to account for the largest revenue share in the market. Growth in the segment is attributed to the increasing use of date syrup in manufacturing food products such as cookies, cakes, cakes, ice creams, flavored milk, and desserts.

"Growing consumption of plant-based and clean label products with no added artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners in food and personal care industry is expected to accelerate the sales of date syrup over the coming years," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Date Syrup Market Study

  • The U.S. is estimated to witness the fastest growth in North America, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% over the assessment period.

  • Favored by the increasing demand for date and date products, sales of date syrup in GCC countries are expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2031-end.

  • South Korea and Japan date syrup markets are projected to exhibit growth at 9.2% CAGR and 9.6% CAGR, respectively between 2021 and 2031.

  • Among the nature, organic date syrups are anticipated to account for a substantial revenue share in the segment, surging at 7.6% CAGR through 2031.

  • On the basis of distribution channel, sales through online retail are forecast to spur at 8.6% CAGR in 2021.

Key Drivers

  • Increasing consumption for dates and products derived from dates in countries such as the UAE, Yemen, Pakistan, India, and others is propelling the demand for date syrup.

  • Rising demand for date syrups as natural sweeteners owing to their health benefits such as control on diabetes, body hydration, heart disease, and fatty liver is spurring sales.

Key Restraints

  • High cost of date syrup-based natural sweeteners compared to artificial sweeteners is expected to hamper the sales.

  • Availability of several substitutes of date syrup such as maple syrup, coconut sugar, honey, corn syrup, and others might hinder the product sales.

View Full Report With TOC at: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/date-syrup-market

Competitive Landscape

Leading date syrup manufacturers are focusing on strengthening their supply chain and receiving various certifications such as Halal, ISO 22000 Food Safety, Kosher and others to increase their sales across various end use industries.

Also some of the companies are offering products with different quality grades. For instance,

  • Arat Company Pjs, a leading Iranain company, ensures strict compliance to IFS, ISO 22000 Food Safety, BRC Grade AA, Kosher, Halal, HACCP, ISO 9001:2015, and ISIRI manufacturing high quality dates syrup including nothing but water and dates.

  • Ratin Khosh Co., a food processing company based in Iran, provides a minimally processed dates syrup without using of any type of artificial ingredients or preservatives which comes with a shelf-life of 02 years.

Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

  • Al Foah

  • Malabar Food Products

  • Just Dates Syrup

  • Ario Co

  • Sun Seas Business Group

  • BIONA

  • Parsunday Symbol Co.

  • BOMBUS

  • Rapunzel Naturkost

  • D'VASH Organics

  • Ratinkhosh Co

  • EZEEBEE OVERSEAS PVT LTD

  • Lion Dates Impex Pvt. Ltd.

  • Ambrosia Delicatessen

  • ARAT COMPANY PJS

  • Minoo Industrial Group

  • Emirates Dates

  • Date Lady

  • Others

More Valuable Insights on Date Syrup Market

The date syrup market study published by Future Market Insights offers a comprehensive analysis and focused views on the major trends expected to shape future growth prospects. The report provides detailed analysis on growth drivers, trends, and opportunities on the basis of:

By Nature:

  • Organic

  • Conventional

By End Use:

  • Food & Beverage Industry

  • Nutraceuticals

  • Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

  • Foodservice Industry

  • Retail/ Household

  • Others

By Distribution Channel:

  • Business to Business

  • Business to Consumers

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • South Asia

  • East Asia

  • Oceania

  • MEA

Purchase The Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14103

Key Questions Covered in the Report

  • The report offers insight into date syrup market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

  • The market study also highlights projected sales growth for date syrup market between 2021 and 2031

  • Date syrup market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

  • Date syrup market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Top Reports Related To Food Market Insights

Phytochemical Market : Latest report by Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasts the global phytochemical market to surpass US$ 6.5 Bn in 2021. The overall market is expected to witness healthy growth at 7% CAGR to surpass US$ 12.9 Bn by 2031.

Protease Market : Demand for Protease market is expected to reach US$ 1.8 Bn in 2021, according to the latest Future Market Insights (FMI) study. Driven by the rising demand for healthy food derived from natural sources, the market value is expected to reach US$ 3.94 Bn by 2031, exhibiting growth at healthy CAGR of 7.8% for 2021-31.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/date-syrup-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/date-syrup-market

FMI is hosting a talk show in collaboration with SPRING to uncover the paths of latest innovations in packaging. Join our Talk show "The Rise of Intelligent Packaging' by registering here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/event/the-rise-of-intelligent-packaging

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/date-syrup-market-to-grow-by-6-4-cagr-through-2031-as-demand-for-natural-sweetener-increases-in-food--beverage-industry-fmi-301408576.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

