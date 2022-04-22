U.S. markets closed

DATE AND TIME CHANGE ADVISORY - 2022 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

·2 min read
In this article:
  • INGXF

LONGUEUIL, QC, April 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) (« Innergex » or the « Corporation ») will release its 2022 First Quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 5:30 PM (EDT). The speakers will be Mr. Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean Trudel, Chief Financial Officer.

2022 First Quarter Results – Conference Call and Webcast


Date and time:

Tuesday, May 10, 2022


5:30 PM EDT



Phone numbers:

1 888 390-0605


or 416 764-8609



Webcast:

https://bit.ly/3rnpH1c

A replay of the conference call will be available on Innergex's website at innergex.com.

Innergex will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 4 PM (EDT).

Annual General meeting of Shareholders:


Date and time:

Tuesday, May 10, 2022


4 PM EDT

At the time of organizing the Meeting, public health restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic were still in place and in a continuous effort to ensure the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, we will hold our Meeting in a virtual only format again this year, which will be conducted via live audio webcast supported by visual aids. You will be able to attend the meeting online, submit your questions and vote on all the items during the Meeting by visiting this website:


Webcast: https://bit.ly/3EbxfJu

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.
For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 80 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 3,152 MW (gross 3,852 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 150 MWh, including 40 hydroelectric facilities, 32 wind farms and 8 solar farms. Innergex also holds interests in 12 projects under development, 3 of which are under construction, with a net installed capacity of 733 MW (gross 770 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 329 MWh, as well as prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross capacity totaling 7,122 MW. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows, provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital and to distribute a stable dividend.

SOURCE Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/22/c5740.html

