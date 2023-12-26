Dates set for Wayne, Holmes farmers looking for pesticide, fertilizer recertification

For those needing to complete a recertification course for private pesticide applicators license or fertilizer applicators license, there are several opportunities in Wayne and Holmes counties in early 2024.

Please remember these pesticide recertification sessions are for only private pesticide applicators.

The fertilizer sessions can be attended by both private and commercial fertilizer applicators.

These sessions are only for current applicator license holders. If you are interested in receiving your pesticide applicators license, you must schedule a test through the Ohio Department of Agriculture. If you are interested in becoming a licensed fertilizer applicator, please call the Wayne County Extension Office at 330-264-8722. We are compiling a list of interested people and will be looking to schedule a first-time fertilizer applicator training in late March.

Frank Becker

You must call ahead to the Wayne County Extension Office to pre-register for any of these recertification classes.

The class opportunities are as follows:

Jan. 25 at the AgPro Expo at the Harvest Ridge Fairgrounds, 8880 St. Rt. 39, Millersburg, OH 44654. The pesticide session takes place from 9 a.m.–noon, and fertilizer recertification will take place from 2-3 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be available at the AgPro Expo.

Jan. 30 at the Mt. Hope Livestock Auction, 8076 State Route 241, Mount Hope. Pesticide will take place from 9 a.m.–noon, and fertilizer will take place 1-2 p.m.

Feb. 9 at Drake Park in West Salem, 352 Greely St., West Salem. Class size for this space is extremely limited. Pesticide will take place from 9 a.m.-noon, and fertilizer will take place 1-2 p.m.

Feb. 13 at the Kidron Community Park Building, 4434 Kidron Road, Kidron. Pesticide will take place 9 a.m.-noon, and fertilizer will take place 1-2 p.m.

March 5 at the Secrest Welcome and Education Center, 2122 Williams Road, Wooster. Pesticide will take place 9 a.m.-noon, and fertilizer will take place 1-2 p.m.

Story continues

The cost for pesticide recertification is $35 and the fertilizer recertification cost is $15. This can be paid at the door on the day of the training. If you are doing both recertification sessions, the cost is $50.

Remember, you also need to fill out the license renewal form that was sent to you by ODA, AND you have to send the $30 renewal fee to ODA. The $30 renewal fee is different from the $35 and $15 recertification fees.

Frank Becker is the Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator with Ohio State University Extension – Wayne County, and a Certified Crop Adviser, and may be reached at 330-264-8722 or becker.587@osu.edu.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Pesticide recertification sessions set for Wayne, Holmes in 2024