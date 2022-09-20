U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,854.93
    -44.96 (-1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,638.08
    -381.60 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,443.48
    -91.54 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,786.02
    -26.83 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.58
    -2.15 (-2.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.90
    -8.30 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    -0.23 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9983
    -0.0045 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5890
    +0.0990 (+2.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1404
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.8050
    +0.5870 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,978.41
    -381.88 (-1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.66
    -6.36 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.61
    -55.07 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Dating app Hinge adds more ways to connect with new polls and video-specific prompts

Lauren Forristal
·3 min read

Targeting a younger generation of daters, the Match-owned dating app Hinge today launched two new features, “Video Prompts” and “Prompt Polls,” allowing users to answer video-specific prompts as well as publish polls with three unique answers for potential matches to choose from.

The announcement of the two new features comes a year after Hinge rolled out “Voice Prompts,” a voice recording feature that gives users a way to hear a potential match’s voice. Video prompts and polls on Hinge profiles take these online interactions a step further, giving daters more ways to make connections.

The dating app is the first to offer users a way to publish polls, the company claims. However, we reported last month that Bumble had begun experimenting with polls, as well.

With the addition of “Prompt Polls,” Hinge hopes that daters can have better conversations by asking potential matches questions they want to know about them.

Users can select from 21 poll prompts such as, “If we on the lottery, let’s spend it on,” “A dream home must include,” and “Two truths and a lie,” among other prompts that aim to spark a connection. After selecting a prompt, the user can type three answers for people to pick.

Image Credits: Hinge

Video, meanwhile, isn’t new to Hinge. But to add a new video-specific prompt, users can only record within the app. This encourages a filterless and authentic interaction between users, Hinge believes.

The app has added 16 new prompts designed for video. This includes “Something that’s special to me,” “Hi from me and my pet,” “Rate my fit,” and “Quick story time.”

Users can record a 30-second video to pair with the video prompt.

The new feature differs from the already existing video feature in the “Photo Prompt” section of a Hinge user's profile, which allows them to upload previously recorded videos from Instagram and Facebook or their camera roll. Users can choose to record a 30-second video in the app for this section as well.

Image Credits: Hinge

As new video-focused dating apps continue to surface, Hinge is launching its newest feature in hopes of improving the online dating game with a more expressive and fun way to date.

“With the launch of Video Prompts, we’re continuing to minimize the guesswork daters sometimes experience, so our community feels confident about the person they’re going to meet,” Michelle Parsons, Chief Product Officer at Hinge, told TechCrunch.

Hinge users can go to “Edit Profile” and click on either “Video Prompt” or “Prompt Poll.” Once a video prompt or poll is added, it will display underneath the first picture on the profile.

Users can add one video prompt and one prompt poll to their profile. They will still be able to add one voice prompt, six photos/videos, and three written prompts.

Similar to voice prompts, video prompts and prompt polls are optional and can be added to a Hinge profile as an extra way to show off a user’s personality.

The updates are rolling out today to Hinge app users in global markets.

Hinge launches a new ‘Voice Prompts’ feature to give users a new way to interact

Snack, a ‘Tinder meets TikTok’ dating app, opens to Gen Z investors

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot

    Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk blamed overreliance on factory robots for sending the electric carmaker to "production hell" four years ago, saying humans were better at certain jobs. Musk's Texas company now is floating ambitious plans to deploy thousands of humanoid robots, known as Tesla Bot or Optimus, within its factories, expanding eventually to millions around the world, according to job postings. Buzz is building within the company as Tesla is having more internal meetings on robots, a person familiar with the matter said.

  • Nvidia Just Lost One of Its Oldest Partners

    Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), what investors should watch during its upcoming conference, and recent updates with its partner, EVGA. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Intel Might Be Moving On From Its Gaming GPU Ambitions -- That Wouldn't Be a Bad Thing

    Rumor has it that Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) Arc lineup of video gaming GPUs (graphics processing units) is already being nixed -- just a handful of years after originally being announced and long before any of these dedicated graphics cards ever really took root in the market. For sure, it's just a rumor, and Intel has subsequently defended its Arc gaming lineup as safe. Before I go into what I think all this means for the company (and the stock), I first want it known that I'm certainly not rooting against Intel.

  • Micron Technology Flirts With New Lows

    The technical picture of MU could turn quickly but here's what the charts and indicators are saying.

  • Apple set to release fix for iPhone 14 Pro's shaky camera

    Apple will fix an issue with its iPhone 14 Pro camera after users reported issues with it shaking and making noises while taking pictures in third-party apps.

  • Why Apple's iPhone 14 Could Be a Blockbuster

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) unveiled its latest iPhone lineup earlier this month, and it seems consumers are already warming up to the company's new devices, despite the pall of gloom over the global smartphone market. Reports from various online publications suggest that the Apple Store application and website couldn't handle the volume of preorders, as customers faced a wide range of problems. This indicates that the website and app may have received more traffic than Apple had anticipated.

  • Apple iPhone 14's Emergency SOS Satellite Connectivity Feature Runs On Qualcomm Chips And More

    Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 14 models have a Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) chip that can talk to satellites, Reuters reports citing iFixit and an Apple statement. The chips have additional custom-designed Apple components as its most important new feature. One of Apple's significant new features is connecting to satellites to send emergency messages without WiFi or cellular data. iFixit revealed that it runs on a Qualcomm X65 modem chip. The Qualcomm chip provides 5G connectivity for cellula

  • Netflix 'is in a unique position' with advertisers, says analyst with $325 price target

    Netflix enjoyed yet another upgrade on Wall Street.

  • Jack Dorsey Will Be Deposed in Twitter-Musk Lawsuit on Tuesday

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter Inc., will be questioned under oath Tuesday in the social media company’s lawsuit against his longtime friend Elon Musk, according to court filings.Dorsey, who stepped down as Twitter’s chief executive officer last year, had been an energetic booster of Musk’s $44 billion bid for the company which Twitter is suing to enforce. While Dorsey was subpoenaed last month by Musk, he will be questioned by attorneys from both sides via Zoom on Tuesday

  • Factbox-The challenges automakers, and now Tesla, face with humanoid robots

    Tesla's CEO Elon Musk is set to unveil its prototype humanoid robots at an event on Sept. 30, hoping to expand beyond self-driving cars that have not yet become reality despite his repeated promises. While robots are widely used for specialist tasks at factories, other companies have struggled to create commercially viable human-like robots, despite decades-long development efforts. "This market is very, very challenging market because you buy this big expensive robot, but it actually cannot do much," Heni Ben Amor, a robotics professor at Arizona State University, said.

  • What's Going on With Disney and AMC?

    As the biggest movie theater operator in the world, AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) has the most to gain (or lose) in the changing scenery of film-viewing habits. Recently, it announced a partnership with entertainment giant Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) that brings it more firmly in sync with the new age of streaming. Earlier this week, AMC CEO Adam Aron tweeted an image of Disney+ perks that include special screenings at AMC theaters.

  • Apple made the iPhone 14 easier to repair than you'd expect

    An iPhone 14 teardown has revealed that the device is much easier to repair yourself.

  • iPhone 14: India man flies to Dubai to buy Apple gadget early

    A Steve Jobs fan flew all the way to Dubai to buy the latest iPhone, hours before its sale in India.

  • TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat Are Imitating This French Photo-Sharing App To Introduce Latest Feature

    Big Tech's social media titans are emulating the two-year-old French photo-sharing app BeReal feature. BeReal prompts users to snap and share a quick photo, and topped app charts once per day with an experience that prioritizes spontaneous connections over image-conscious curation, the Washington Post reports. BeReal uses the phone's front and rear cameras simultaneously. ByteDance Ltd's TikTok disclosed a new feature called TikTok Now that will give users daily prompts to share impromptu photos

  • How to set up eSIM on your new iPhone 14

    Apple has had support for eSIM since the iPhone Xs/XR, but this year it is going all in by ditching the physical SIM card slot for all iPhone 14 versions sold in the U.S. While models sold in other countries will have support for both physical and virtual SIM, Apple could eventually remove the SIM slot in more countries depending on availability. ESIM is a substitute for a physical SIM that's embedded in the phone's circuitry so users can easily swap between SIMs. The iPhone 14 will be able to host up to eight SIMs at once.

  • Salesforce built a data lake to transform how customer data moves on the platform

    The ultimate goal of pulling customer data together into a customer data platform (CDP) is building more meaningful customer experiences in real time. Up until now, that's been more aspirational than real, but Salesforce is announcing Genie, a real time data integration platform, today at the Dreamforce customer conference that aims to make that dream a reality. At its core, Genie is a new data integration model that underlies the entire Salesforce platform with the aim of moving data wherever it’s needed most -- and doing it fast.

  • Google accidentally sends $250,000 to blogger

    ‘It’s OK if you don’t want it back,’ recipient says

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell Ahead Of Dreamforce Conference, Investor Day?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • The $300bn Google-Meta advertising duopoly is under attack

    The pair face a weak economy and powerful new rivals

  • Martello Vantage DX Extends Insight into the Microsoft Teams User Experience with AudioCodes SBC Reporting and New Dashboards

    Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring solutions that optimize the Microsoft Modern Workplace, announced today the launch of Vantage DX V3.7. This release provides enterprise IT and unified communications (UC) teams with end-to-end visibility into each part of the Microsoft Teams user's call path with the addition of AudioCodes session border controller (SBC) monitoring. To instantly identify t