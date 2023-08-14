Dating app Hinge is hiring a VP of artificial intelligence who could earn up to $398,000 a year

Dating app Hinge is hiring a VP of artificial intelligence to oversee the app's AI efforts. Hinge

Hinge is hiring a VP of artificial intelligence to oversee the app's AI strategy.

The ideal candidate has an advanced degree and leadership experience at a tech company.

The job listing comes as dating apps integrate AI into their platforms to help users find matches.

Dating app Hinge is on a quest to become an "AI-First company" — and leading the charge will be an AI executive who could earn up to $398,000 a year.

Hinge is hiring for a VP of artificial intelligence who will lead a team of data scientists and machine learning engineers working to create and deploy AI features across the app, according to a job listing posted by its parent company Match Group. The hybrid, full-time role is based in New York.

Reporting to Ben Celebicic, Hinge's chief technology officer, the VP of AI will collaborate with the engineering, data, and product teams to "lay the foundation of AI at hinge to power user safety, bad actors/algorithms, recommendation engine, AI-generated interactions, etc," according to the job listing.

The AI executive will also be responsible for ensuring the app's AI is built in an ethical way that takes into consideration issues like data privacy and algorithmic bias, and will work with Hinge's executives to "define the company's AI strategy and goals," the job listing says.

Applicants should have a master's degree or PhD in computer science, AI, data science or a similar field, as well as leadership experience at a "product-led tech company." They should also display expertise in the latest AI technologies, such as generative AI tools like ChatGPT, and be able to communicate their work to "non-technical stakeholders," the listing says.

The listed salary for the role is $332,000 to $398,000 a year, depending on the candidate's level of work experience, education, and where the candidate is located, per the listing.

The AI-focused job posting comes as parent company Match Group seeks to integrate AI-features into its slate of dating apps.

Match Group is currently developing tools like "AI-enabled photo selection," which would scan a user's photo album and pick the best photos for their dating profile, as well as technology that explains why the app recommends a profile to a user.

In addition to hiring a VP, Hinge is looking for a senior engineering manager for its AI platform, who could earn up to $263,000 a year.

Some dating app users are taking matters into their own hands and using AI tools like ChatGPT to generate their profile bios and conversation starters — though the results haven't always been happily ever after.

Hinge didn't respond to Insider's immediate request for comment before publication.

