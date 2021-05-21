U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,172.72
    +13.60 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,322.04
    +237.89 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,523.42
    -12.32 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.63
    +20.87 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.88
    +1.94 (+3.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.20
    -5.70 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    27.56
    -0.51 (-1.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2194
    -0.0043 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6300
    -0.0040 (-0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4171
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9300
    +0.1650 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,635.57
    -3,950.08 (-9.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    964.38
    -92.74 (-8.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.79
    +1.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,317.83
    +219.58 (+0.78%)
     

Dating apps offer free credits and other perks to vaccinated users

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

A bunch of companies have been giving away freebies to people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine, and now dating apps are offering perks. The White House has teamed up with nine of the biggest dating sites around to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

Tinder, OkCupid, Bumble, Badoo, BLK, Hinge, Chispa, Match and Plenty of Fish are all taking part, according to Axios. You'll be able to add a sticker or badge to your profile telling prospective matches that you've been vaccinated. The apps are giving away premium perks as well, like boosts and super swipes, which users usually need to buy on a pay-per-use basis.

If those aren't enough of an incentive, research from OkCupid might just be enough to push some holdouts to get vaccinated. The app says users who have received their shots or plan to get them have 14 percent more matches than others. So, if you're looking for love post-lockdown, you might have a better shot at landing a date if you're vaxxed up.

The White House wants at least 70 percent of US adults to have had at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4th. Along with the dating app partnerships, the Biden administration has teamed up with Uber and Lyft to offer free and discounted rides to vaccination sites.

Recommended Stories

  • Tinder, OKCupid, Match, other dating sites will give a bump to users who get vaccinated

    States and local entities are offering all sorts of incentives to get inoculated against COVID-19 — beer, food, lottery tickets, dinner with New Jersey's governor — as vaccination rates plateau or decline across much of the U.S. The White House is looking to leverage love — or at least libido — to boost vaccination rates. In a collaboration announced Friday, the White House and nine dating sites under the Match Group umbrella are launching a campaign to boost dating customers who get vaccinated, are already vaccinated — or maybe just say the are vaccinated. Details "will be available in the coming weeks," the Match Group said. The nine sites — Tinder, OKCupid, Match, Bumble, Hinge, BLK, Chispa, Plenty of Fish, and Badoo — will offer various ways of making people with vaccine-related badges or profile markers more attractive to prospective dates. The various sites will launch their campaigns soon and run them through July 4, the date at which President Biden wants 70 percent of all adults to be at least partially vaccinated. Proof of vaccination will get love-seekers "like boosts, super likes, and super swipes," the White House said. The dating apps and White House say they are just following current market forces. "According to research from OKCupid, people who are vaccinated or plan to get vaccinated receive 14 percent more Matches than people who don't plan to get vaccinated," the White House said in a fact sheet. More stories from theweek.comJustice Department leaders to meet with reporters after more revelations of Trump DOJ surveilling journalistsAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayPrince Harry says he used drugs and alcohol to 'mask' his grief over Diana's death

  • Deutsche Bank: 'The value of bitcoin is entirely based on wishful thinking'

    Analysts are piling on bitcoin as it plunges, noting headwinds and issues that might stunt its increased adoption.

  • Absa Is Said in Talks to Sell Asset Management Unit to Sanlam

    (Bloomberg) -- Absa Group Ltd. is in talks to sell part or all of its asset-management business to Africa’s largest insurer, a deal that could create a firm with more than 900 billion rand ($65 billion) in assets, according to people familiar with the matter.South Africa’s third-largest lender is in discussions with both Sanlam Ltd. and partner African Rainbow Capital Investments Ltd. about a deal, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. No decision has been reached and an agreement may not be concluded, they said.A combination of the Absa business with the Sanlam-owned equivalent would become one of the country’s largest money managers, behind the state-owned Public Investment Corp. The negotiating parties see room for further growth as the sector is otherwise populated with a number of small players, the people said.Absa and Sanlam declined to comment. ARC, the investment vehicle of South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe, said it couldn’t comment on any talks with potential new partners.The talks are taking place after Absa announced a decision to unwind its $6 billion money-market mutual fund, citing risks to the bank due to clients’ belief its investments held the same degree of safety as cash in a savings account. The move fueled speculation that Absa may really be looking for a buyer.Absa is currently being run by interim Chief Executive Officer Jason Quinn after former head Daniel Mminele quit following a disagreement over strategy last month.African Rainbow Capital last year acquired a 25% stake in Sanlam’s asset management arm. At the end of last year, Sanlam Investments had about 649 billion rand in assets under management.Absa’s investment management unit oversaw 263 billion rand at the end of December.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UPDATE 4-Canada to tighten mortgage lending rules as central bank frets over housing market

    Canada said on Thursday it would tighten rules on mortgage lending starting next month after the Bank of Canada earlier warned that the hot housing market and high household debt levels had left the economy more vulnerable to economic shocks. The country's financial regulator and the Finance Department said separately that borrowers of both uninsured and insured mortgages must show that they can afford loans that are the higher of their current rate plus 200 basis points, or 5.25%.

  • 7 ways you can lose your credit card rewards — and how to avoid that

    Make sure you keep all your hard-earned points for that big purchase or future vacation.

  • The Rock accounts for a third of Hollywood’s lead roles for Asians and Pacific Islanders

    A new report highlights The Rock's uniquely enormous brand—but also underscores Hollywood's woeful track record of representation.

  • JD Logistics Poised to Raise $3.2 Billion in Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- JD Logistics Inc., the delivery arm of e-commerce giant JD.com Inc., has raised about HK$24.6 billion ($3.2 billion) after pricing its Hong Kong initial public offering near the bottom of a marketed range, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The warehousing and shipping company has priced 609.2 million shares at HK$40.36 each, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. It had marketed the shares at HK$39.36 to HK$43.36 apiece. An external representative for the company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.The JD.com unit’s debut next week will be closely watched as a gauge of investor demand in Hong Kong’s IPO market, which has cooled because of concerns over rising inflation and weakness in global stocks. It is the second-largest listing in the city this year, after short video company Kuaishou Technology’s $6.2 billion float in February.The pricing close to the bottom already suggests investors were cautious about the price tag, even if JD Logistics stopped taking orders a day earlier than planned on strong demand. At the low end of the range, the company would have been valued at $31 billion, well below the $40 billion valuation it had been targeting at the start of the IPO process.While first-time share sales in the Asian financial hub have had their best start to the year on record, with $20.5 billion raised so far, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, investor appetite for new stock offerings has petered out recently, with the massive first-day pops seen at the beginning of the year all but gone. For example, SF Real Estate Investment Trust fell 16.5% in its debut on the Hong Kong bourse Monday.Other companies waiting in the wings include online health-care giant WeDoctor, which could raise about $2 billion, and rural e-commerce platform Huitongda Network Co., which is eyeing a $1 billion IPO as soon as the end of this year, Bloomberg News has reported. China Resources Holdings Co. is also weighing a Hong Kong IPO of its supermarket business that could raise as much as $2 billion, people familiar with the matter have said.JD Logistics attracted seven cornerstone investors to its offering, who agreed to subscribe for about $1.53 billion of stock, including SoftBank Vision Fund, Temasek Holdings Pte, Blackstone Group Inc. and Tiger Global.Created in 2007 and set up as a standalone unit under JD.com a decade later, JD Logistics’ networks include both so-called last mile and longer distance lines, as well as cold chain and bulky item networks, according to its prospectus. It operated more than 900 warehouses across China as of the end of 2020. It is still loss-making, reporting a net loss of 4.1 billion yuan ($637 million) last year.JD Logistics’ shares are due to start trading in Hong Kong on May 28. BofA Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Haitong International Securities Group Ltd. are joint sponsors for the listing.(Updates with final pricing throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Owl Rock, Dyal Create Asset Behemoth With SPAC Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Investing giants Owl Rock Capital and Dyal Capital Partners completed their merger after clearing legal hurdles, with stock of the newly combined behemoth initially jumping as much as 11% on its first day.Now known as Blue Owl Capital Inc., the company counted $52.5 billion in assets under management as of March 31, and 91% of the sum is permanent capital, according to a Thursday statement.Blue Owl is the culmination of several Wall Street fads, including a public debut launched via a special-purpose acquisition company or SPAC. Owl Rock itself was a unicorn -- a fast growing, multibillion-dollar company -- after success in the red-hot private credit markets.Meanwhile, Dyal has been raising record sums to buy stakes in money managers, competing with businesses at Blackstone Group Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Dyal’s investments included some of the most prominent private asset firms, such as Silver Lake and Robert Smith’s Vista Equity Partners, which have each multiplied in size since Dyal bought in.Blackstone BackgroundOwl Rock’s Doug Ostrover -- who was a co-founder of Blackstone’s credit unit before forming his new firm -- will serve as chief executive officer of Blue Owl. His colleague Marc Lipschultz, a veteran of KKR & Co., and Dyal founder Michael Rees will be co-presidents.Blue Owl opted to go public via a merger with Altimar Acquisition Corp., a SPAC backed by HPS Investment Partners. SPACs, also called “blank-check” companies, are publicly traded shells that raise money from investors with the goal of buying an existing private business, typically without identifying a target until later. Such deals allow a private company to go public without the lengthy process of a traditional public offering.Shares of Blue Owl began trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OWL, initially topping $11 before fading to little changed at about $10 as of 10:10 a.m. in New York.Legal HurdlesGetting the deal over the finish line didn’t come without challenges.Sixth Street Partners, in which Dyal owns a stake, competes for similar business with Owl Rock in the direct-lending market. Sixth Street sued to temporarily block the merger, arguing the deal would place it in competition with its part-owner. Golub Capital, another competitor to Owl Rock partially owned by Dyal, sued on similar grounds. Courts in Delaware and New York rejected those claims.“It was an unfortunate chapter, but it’s a chapter,” Lipschultz said in an interview. “We’ve turned the page on that chapter, on to the next one.”One-Stop ShopThe combined business will offer public investors exposure to both direct lending and the stake-sale business. Dyal buys minority stakes in firms, giving investment managers a way to unlock wealth from rapid growth. Lipschultz described the merger as a “a next-generation model” for the limited partner and the investor community.“We’ve really assembled a business that allows us to provide a one-stop shop for all of the financing services, capital services that an alternatives manager needs,” he said.Private credit assets under management has surged over the past several years, nearly doubling to $975 billion as of September from $459 billion in 2014, according to London-based research firm Preqin Ltd. Record amounts of cash are being targeted for funds as investors search for higher-yield amid an ultra-low interest rate environment.The merger will allow Blue Owl to capitalize on the growth and institutionalization of the alternative asset management business, according to Lipschultz.Jumbo Unitranche DealsAs the industry has grown, so have the deal sizes. Firms that target the upper-middle-market like Owl Rock have clinched multibillion dollar unitranche deals, which blend first-priority and subordinated debt into a single facility.Last month, Owl Rock led a $2.3 billion loan to help fund Thoma Bravo’s buyout of Calypso Technologies Inc., in one of the biggest deals ever seen in the private credit market. Lipschultz said there are more to come.“We can comfortably lead a $3 billion financing,” he said, adding that the market has adequate capital to support a $5 billion unitranche. Those financings are better served in the private debt market, according to Lipschultz.“You know the terms, you know the capital is going to be there, you know who your counterparties are,” he said, adding that there isn’t the same pressure of reporting that’s required in the public markets.(Updates with share price and market cap in fifth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suze Orman says the new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • Americans took on significantly less debt during the COVID-19 pandemic — except in one major way

    Many Americans have focused on spending less and paying off debt throughout the COVID crisis, rather than taking out new loans.

  • McDonald's is sued for $10 billion for alleged bias against Black-owned media

    McDonald's Corp was sued on Thursday for at least $10 billion by two companies owned by media entrepreneur Byron Allen, who accused the fast-food chain of racial discrimination for not advertising enough with Black-owned media outlets. The complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court said McDonald's violated federal and state civil rights laws through its "racial animus and racial stereotyping" in allocating ad dollars.

  • Amid bitcoin and dogecoin chaos, college students and graduates insist they’re going long on crypto

    If you've been waiting to say, 'I told you so,' to a young crypto investor, you may be waiting a while.

  • And just like that, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin bounce back

    Cryptocurrencies rally after Wednesday’s short-lived crash.

  • What Hedge Fund Analysts Do for Investments

    Every investment class needs someone to manage it. From the market makers and clearing houses that ensure stock trading to the bankers who move currencies around the world, markets are not natural phenomena. They require management. Perhaps nowhere is that more … Continue reading → The post What Hedge Fund Analysts Do for Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Billionaire Founder of China Property Giant Dies of Illness

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of KE Holdings Inc. has died of an unspecified illness, a shocking development for a Chinese property company that pulled off one of the strongest U.S. market debuts of 2020.Zuo Hui, who turned the company known as Beike from a nationwide chain of real estate offices into China’s largest platform for housing transactions and services, died May 20 after an “unexpected worsening of illness,” his company said in a statement without elaborating. KE Holdings’ board will announce follow-up arrangements within two weeks, it added.Zuo, 50, has been the driving force behind the company’s success, headlining the bell-ringing ceremony when it went public and holding 81.1% of voting shares under a dual-class voting structure as of end-February, according to its annual report. The company’s American depositary receipts fell 0.8% to $49.85 in New York on Thursday, paring an earlier decline of almost 10%.Zuo was backed by some of Asia’s most influential startup investors, including Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., and ranks among SoftBank Group Corp.’s most successful bets. KE Holdings almost doubled on its August U.S. debut, vaulting Zuo into the ranks of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with a fortune in excess of $20 billion at one point, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.Its shares were up 151% from their New York debut through Wednesday’s close, conferring on the late chairman a net worth of $14.8 billion.In an interview with CCTV aired in April, he downplayed the significance of the IPO and the riches it bestowed.“Why should I feel excited?” he said, dressed in jeans, a dark blue vest and black sneakers. “This makes no difference to me.”Read more: Founder of China Property Site With No Profits Worth $20 BillionBorn in 1971 in Shaanxi province, Zuo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1992 before getting into sales and establishing an insurance business, where he made his first fortune, according to local media. He then founded Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co. in 2001, when China’s property market was still relatively young, and started Ziroom in 2011 to offer long-term apartment rentals. In 2018, he incorporated KE and launched Beike, becoming one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.Beike uses artificial intelligence and big data to improve its service and provide market insights, according to its website. As of June, the company boasted 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles. That’s swelled to more than 48 million mobile monthly active users and half a million agents.The platform also draws in others by allowing decorators, renovators and financial institutions to connect with buyers, creating an ecosystem of property and related offerings.(Updates with closing share price in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AT&T CEO John Stankey Defends Dividend Cut

    Since surprising the market with its plan to spin off WarnerMedia, the phone giant’s stock has fallen 8%. While AT&T (ticker: T) has talked about creating two stronger companies—a telecom giant focused on 5G and broadband and a streaming business that merges HBO, CNN, TNT and more with Discovery—many investors have spent the week focused on the dividend cut that came with the news. A plan to reset the dividend, to use AT&T’s words, will reduce the company’s total dividend payout to an estimated $8 billion after the deal closes, from about $15 billion last year.

  • Retirees wiped out, lose millions: SEC

    When it comes to handling our money in retirement, there’s probably one number to keep in mind above all others. For example, it’s the exact percentage of our savings we should be gambling on private companies, meaning those not traded on the stock market. It’s also the number of “low-risk investments” that will pay retirees (or anyone else, for that matter) 10% a year, or let alone per month.

  • Why is crypto crashing? Will bitcoin prices ever recover? Here’s what traders and investors say

    Bitcoin sold off sharply Wednesday. The slump represented an acceleration of a downtrend in the world's No. 1 crypto that had begun over the past 10 days or so, investors and industry specialists have told MarketWatch.

  • Major Forces Behind Bitcoin’s Worst Losses Since 2013

    The dramatic sell-offs in the past few days in the crypto market was catalysed by a flurry of negative macros, coming from Elon Musk to reports that China was excluding crypto from its financial system, yet recent reports revealed that Crypto exchanges largely contributed to the seismic price swings sighted on Wednesday.

  • China's industrial commodities slide after Beijing warns of market crackdown

    Prices of key steelmaking ingredients iron ore and coking coal, as well as steel products such as rebar and hot-rolled coil, all dropped more than 5% as traders offloaded supplies and speculators placed short-sided bets that Beijing's measures will trigger a further pullback in metals markets. China's cabinet announced on Wednesday that it will strengthen management of commodity supply and demand to curb "unreasonable" prices and investigate behaviour that bids up commodity costs, spooking China's hoards of metal traders. "Some of the measures could have an immediate impact on the supply demand balance, for example if the government decides to release some state reserve into the market," said Wood Mackenzie senior economist Yanting Zhou.