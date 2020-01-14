Dating and fertility apps among those snitching to 'out of control' ad tech, report finds

The latest report to warn that surveillance capitalism is out of control -- and "free" digital services can in fact be very costly to people's privacy and rights -- comes courtesy of the Norwegian Consumer Council, which has published an analysis of how popular apps are sharing user data with the behavioral ad industry.

It suggests smartphone users have little hope of escaping ad tech's pervasive profiling machinery -- short of not using a smartphone at all.

A majority of the apps that were tested for the report were found to transmit data to "unexpected third parties" -- with users not being clearly informed about who was getting their information and what they were doing with it. Most of the apps also did not provide any meaningful options or on-board settings for users to prevent or reduce the sharing of data with third parties.

"The evidence keeps mounting against the commercial surveillance systems at the heart of online advertising," the Council writes, dubbing the current situation "completely out of control, harming consumers, societies, and businesses," and calling for curbs to prevalent practices in which app users' personal data is broadcast and spread "with few restraints."

"The multitude of violations of fundamental rights are happening at a rate of billions of times per second, all in the name of profiling and targeting advertising. It is time for a serious debate about whether the surveillance-driven advertising systems that have taken over the internet, and which are economic drivers of misinformation online, is a fair trade-off for the possibility of showing slightly more relevant ads.

"The comprehensive digital surveillance happening across the ad tech industry may lead to harm to both individuals, to trust in the digital economy, and to democratic institutions," it also warns.

In the report, app users' data is documented being shared with tech giants such as Facebook, Google and Twitter (via its mobile app monetization network, MoPub) -- which operate their own mobile ad platforms and/or other key infrastructure related to the collection and sharing of smartphone users' data for ad targeting purposes -- but also with scores of other faceless entities that the average consumer is unlikely to have heard of.

The Council commissioned a data flow analysis of 10 popular apps running on Google's Android smartphone platform -- generating a snapshot of the privacy black hole that mobile users inexorably tumble into when they try to go about their digital business, despite the existence (in Europe) of a legal framework that's supposed to protect people by giving citizens a swathe of rights over their personal data.

Among the findings are a makeup filter app sharing the precise GPS coordinates of its users; ovulation, period and mood-tracking apps sharing users' intimate personal data with Facebook and Google (among others); dating apps exchanging user data with each other, and also sharing with third parties sensitive user info like individuals' sexual preferences (and real-time device specific tells such as sensor data from the gyroscope... ); and a games app for young children that was found to contain 25 embedded SDKs and which shared the Android Advertising ID of a test device with eight third parties.

The 10 apps whose data flows were analyzed for the report are the dating apps Grindr, Happn, OkCupid, and Tinder; fertility/period tracker apps Clue and MyDays; makeup app Perfect365; religious app Muslim: Qibla Finder; children’s app My Talking Tom 2; and the keyboard app Wave Keyboard.

"Altogether, Mnemonic [the company which the Council commissioned to conduct the technical analysis] observed data transmissions from the apps to 216 different domains belonging to a large number of companies. Based on their analysis of the apps and data transmissions, they have identified at least 135 companies related to advertising. One app, Perfect365, was observed communicating with at least 72 different such companies," the report notes.

"Because of the scope of tests, size of the third parties that were observed receiving data, and popularity of the apps, we regard the findings from these tests to be representative of widespread practices in the adtech industry," it adds.

