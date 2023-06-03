DATRON AG's (ETR:DAR) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

DATRON (ETR:DAR) has had a rough week with its share price down 1.7%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to DATRON's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DATRON is:

11% = €4.3m ÷ €39m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.11 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

DATRON's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, DATRON seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 12%. Given the circumstances, we can't help but wonder why DATRON saw little to no growth in the past five years. So, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared DATRON's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 0.3%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about DATRON's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is DATRON Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

DATRON has a low three-year median payout ratio of 6.8% (or a retention ratio of 93%) but the negligible earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention.

Moreover, DATRON has been paying dividends for nine years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 24% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with DATRON's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to decline, albeit marginally. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

