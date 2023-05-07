DATRON (ETR:DAR) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. That's why when we briefly looked at DATRON's (ETR:DAR) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on DATRON is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = €5.9m ÷ (€44m - €6.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, DATRON has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.6% generated by the Machinery industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for DATRON compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for DATRON.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 39% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 16%. Since 16% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

What We Can Learn From DATRON's ROCE

To sum it up, DATRON has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock hasn't provided much growth to shareholders in the way of total returns. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

DATRON does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

