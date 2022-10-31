U.S. markets closed

Dave to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 10, 2022

Dave, Inc.
·1 min read
Dave, Inc.
Dave, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (Nasdaq: DAVE, DAVEW), a banking app on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field, today announced that its third quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Dave will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results at 5:30pm ET the same day. Hosting the call will be Jason Wilk, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Kyle Beilman, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be webcast live from Dave’s investor relations website at https://investors.dave.com/. A replay and transcript will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

About Dave
Dave is a banking app on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field. Dave's financial tools, including its debit card and spending account, help millions of customers bank, budget, avoid overdraft fees, find work and build credit. For more information, visit www.dave.com.

Contacts

Investors
DaveIR@icrinc.com

Media
press@dave.com


