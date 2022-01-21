U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.94
    -84.79 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,265.37
    -450.02 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,768.92
    -385.10 (-2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.92
    -36.12 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.76
    -0.79 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.70
    -8.90 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.29
    -0.43 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    -0.0046 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6780
    -0.4220 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,513.47
    -4,337.10 (-10.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.92
    +634.25 (+261.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Dave & Buster’s Announces Participation in the Jefferies Virtual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • PLAY

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced that the Company is scheduled to host a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

The discussion will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://ir.daveandbusters.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will be available for 30 days.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 143 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to “Eat Drink Play and Watch,” all in one location. Dave & Buster’s offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster’s currently has stores in 40 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Matthew Stroud
Arbor Advisory Group
Matthew.stroud@arboradvisorygroup.com


