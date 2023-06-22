Dave & Buster’s at The River at Rancho Mirage to open in September

The River retail development in Rancho Mirage, Calif., January 31, 2022.

The Coachella Valley’s first Dave & Busters is set to open this fall at The River at Rancho Mirage at 71-800 Highway 111. The entertainment chain is looking to hire 175 new staff members at the location in the runup to the opening, ranging from servers to “game techs,” according to a Dave & Busters representative.

Here’s what to know about the upcoming location.

When exactly will it open and what will be there?

The Rancho Mirage Dave & Buster’s is set to open on Monday, Sept. 15, according to the company.

Like nearly all Dave & Buster’s locations, the 22,000-square-foot space will comprise a restaurant, bar and arcade. It will include more than 100 “of the latest arcade games,” which a company representative said will include “Pac-Man Battle Royale Chompionship, Wicked Tuna, life-size versions of HUNGRY HUNGRY HIPPOS and Minecraft Dungeons Arcade.”

The location’s restaurant and sports bar will feature a 40-foot high-definition TV screen and bar-food-style dishes such as crispy chicken strips, garlic parmesan truffle fries, philly cheesesteaks and burgers.

Who are they hiring?

Dave & Buster’s is looking to hire for 175 positions at the Rancho Mirage location. According to a company press release, these include:

Servers

Bartenders

Hosts

Line Cooks

Game Techs

Additional roles are available, according to the release, which instructs interested candidates to apply online at daveandbusters.com/careers.

Only one role for a restaurant manager appeared at the Rancho Mirage location on the company’s website as of Thursday afternoon. In response to a question about the disconnect, the Dave & Buster’s representative said that the location’s “full hiring site will be up and running in the coming weeks.”

How did we get here?

The Dave & Buster’s will, in part, occupy the space left vacant when Acqua California Bistro closed without explanation in last summer. By October, representatives for Dave & Buster’s were meeting with Rancho Mirage city representatives and had submitted design plans for the new location, although the company declined to officially confirm plans at the location for months. Dave & Buster’s current nearest location is in the Ontario Mills shopping mall, more than 70 miles from The River at Rancho Mirage.

The entertainment venue offers new hope to Rancho Mirage’s mall, which has struggled to return to the success of its early days following its opening in 2001. The Great Recession delivered a gut blow to the property, and the loss of Borders books — a major anchor tenant — in 2011 left the mall on the back foot as it struggled to find ways to attract and retain new customers.

It is currently home to about 20 businesses including The Cheesecake Factory, P.F. Chang’s, Yard House and a 15-screen Cinemark Century theater, which serves as the mall’s main anchor tenant.

James B. Cutchin covers business in the Coachella Valley. Reach him at james.cutchin@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Dave & Buster’s at The River at Rancho Mirage to open in September