U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,354.19
    -3.54 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,919.84
    -50.63 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,746.40
    +32.49 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,186.18
    +3.98 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    +0.22 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.10
    +11.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.28 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0150 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3657
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2000
    -0.2200 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,601.88
    -2,064.30 (-4.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,027.15
    -36.69 (-3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Dave & Buster's Announces CEO Transition

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced that, following its recently announced record quarterly revenue and profit performance, Brian A. Jenkins will be retiring from his service as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and a member of its Board of Directors. By mutual agreement with the Company’s Board, Mr. Jenkins will continue to serve as CEO and a Board director through September 30, 2021. To ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities, he will become a Senior Advisor to the CEO until November 30, 2021. Concurrent with this announcement, effective October 1, 2021, the Board has appointed Kevin M. Sheehan, Chair of Dave & Buster’s Board, as interim CEO until a permanent successor is named.

Mr. Jenkins said, “It has been my honor and privilege to be a part of this industry-leading brand for the past fifteen years and I am proud of what our extraordinary team has accomplished together. I am excited to watch D&B’s continued success in the future, and I’m also looking forward to spending time with my wife and family who have supported me throughout my career.”

“Brian has been a driving presence for Dave & Buster’s, playing an integral role in the impressive growth that led to our IPO and that which followed,” said Mr. Sheehan. “His leadership has been instrumental to our company’s success, and he has created a strong foundation for us to build upon. Brian successfully led the Company through the pandemic, and back to record-setting financial performance, while concurrently re-establishing a strong balance sheet. With those objectives achieved, Brian and the Board felt this was a good time to initiate this transition. The Board has engaged Heidrick & Struggles to conduct a search process to identify Brian’s permanent successor. We thank Brian for his many contributions, appreciate his willingness to serve as an advisor through this transitional period and wish him well in his retirement.”

Mr. Sheehan continued, “Dave & Buster's is beginning a new phase of innovation, growth and value creation. Our focus remains on realizing the Company’s significant upside potential, as consumers’ demand for immersive entertainment recovers and expands beyond pre-pandemic levels. As announced in September, under Brian’s leadership, recent performance has been outstanding, and the team continues to build on the strong positive momentum. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our team members, the Company is well positioned for continued success as it enters this next chapter.”

About Kevin M. Sheehan
Kevin M. Sheehan has served as Chair of the Dave & Buster’s Board since April 2021 and as a Director since October 2011. He previously served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Scientific Games Corporation from August 2016 until June 2018. Mr. Sheehan served as Chief Executive Officer of NCL Corporation Ltd., a leading global cruise line operator (“Norwegian”), from November 2008 through January 2015, and added the role of President from August 2010 through January 2015. Before joining Norwegian, Mr. Sheehan was a consultant to private equity firms including Cerberus Capital Management LP and Clayton Dubilier & Rice. Prior to that, Mr. Sheehan spent nine years at Cendant Corporation, most recently serving as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of its Vehicle Services Division (which included global responsibility for the Avis and Budget Rental Car brands, as well as PHH Corporation, a leading fleet management solutions provider and Wright Express, the leading fuel card solutions company). Mr. Sheehan serves on the Board of Directors, as Lead Director, Chairman of the Audit Committee, and as a member of the Compensation Committee of Gannett Co., Inc., a subscription-led and digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. In addition, Mr. Sheehan served on the board of directors of Hertz Corporation through its emergence from Chapter 11 in July of 2021, Navistar International Corporation through its sale to Volkswagen in July of 2021, and Bob Evans Farms through the sale of its restaurant and food businesses respectively. Mr. Sheehan is a graduate of Hunter College and New York University Graduate School of Business and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.
Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 143 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Dave & Buster's offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster's currently has stores in 40 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements
The Company cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the impact on our business and operations of the global spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and, consequently, could be affected by the uncertain and unprecedented impact of the coronavirus on our business and operations and the related impact on our liquidity needs; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to obtain waivers, and thereafter continue to satisfy covenant requirements, under our revolving credit facility; our ability to access other funding sources; the duration of government-mandated and voluntary shutdowns and restrictions; the speed with which our stores safely can be reopened and the level of customer demand following reopening; the economic impact of the coronavirus and related disruptions on the communities we serve; our overall level of indebtedness; general business and economic conditions, including as a result of the coronavirus; the impact of competition; the seasonality of the Company's business; adverse weather conditions; future commodity prices; guest and employee complaints and litigation; fuel and utility costs; labor costs and availability; changes in consumer and corporate spending, including as a result of the coronavirus; changes in demographic trends; changes in governmental regulations; unfavorable publicity, our ability to open new stores, and acts of God. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements, and the Company therefore cautions you against relying on such forward-looking statements. Dave & Buster's intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more appropriate information becomes available, except as required by law.

For Investor Relations Inquiries:
Scott Bowman, CFO
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.
972.813.1151
scott.bowman@daveandbusters.com

For Media Relations Inquiries:
Andrew Siegel / Amy Feng / Joseph Sala
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
212.355.4449


Recommended Stories

  • Why DraftKings Stock Plunged 8.2% Today

    What happened  Shares of online gambling stock DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 8.2% in trading on Tuesday after reportedly making an offer to acquire global competitor Entain (LSE: ENT). Entain's shares jumped over 20% on the report, but investors didn't like the move from DraftKings quite as much.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • American, JetBlue partnership could face DOJ suit, Uber shares rise, QuantumScape soars

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST): Forecasts Need to Rise Significantly to Justify Lofty Valuation

    Upstart and Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), appear to now be the preferred stocks in the fintech space, as larger fintech companies PayPal (Nasdaq: PYPL) and Square (NYSE: SQ) have traded lower over the same period. The question now is whether Upstart has run too far too quickly.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger holdings even as the market took a hit on Monday.

  • John, Jenny Paulson to Divorce in Latest Billionaire Split

    (Bloomberg) -- John and Jenny Paulson are divorcing after more than 20 years of marriage, the latest split involving a billionaire family that’s set to reshape one of the world’s largest self-made fortunes.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Cl

  • Aurora Cannabis Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Investor Conference Call and Related Year End Informational Filings to Monday, September 27, 2021

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has rescheduled its conference call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 to Monday, September 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time. The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021, and file its related annual disclosure documen

  • Asana's (NYSE:ASAN) Unprofitability is Hardly a Concern

    Flying on the headwind of remote work and increasingly important online work management, Asana (NYSE: ASAN) has been doing great in 2021, almost tripling up before the latest earnings caused a parabolic rally. In the wake of these events, we will look at the numbers and examine the current cash burn of this exciting yet unprofitable company.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • 10 Best Diversified Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best diversified stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Diversified Stocks to Invest In. Big corporations have been eagerly diversifying their portfolios over the past few years in order to shield themselves from the […]

  • Upstart Leads Nasdaq Higher as Apogee Falls Back

    Monday's swoon for the stock market quickly gave way to a recovery for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) today. Although gains early Tuesday afternoon were somewhat limited at about two-thirds of a percent, the Nasdaq nevertheless showed its continued superiority by posting larger percentage gains than its fellow major indexes. Helping to drive the Nasdaq higher was another big jump for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), as the fintech disruptor hit another all-time high.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) continued to fall in morning trading Tuesday despite much of the rest of the market largely rebounding from yesterday's rout. Although there was no news specific to the theater operator to account for its 4% decline at noon EDT, retail investors may be showing the weakness inherent in its business. AMC's so-called apes, the retail investors who have rallied around the theater operator's stock believing they are on a mission to defeat short-sellers, have largely held strong, though the company's shares have slid 22% over the past week.

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • My Top Dividend Stock to Buy in the September Sell-Off

    For those investors who love passive income and strong dividend yields, I would highly recommend taking a look at one of the largest banks in the U.S., Citigroup (NYSE: C). Since the Great Recession, Citigroup has generated lackluster returns compared to its big-bank peers: JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and even troubled Wells Fargo. Citigroup never really recovered from the financial crisis and has also been facing regulatory issues, which culminated last year with a $400 million civil penalty order and a cease-and-desist order from regulators.

  • Disney Stock Is Falling After the CEO Warned of Slower Growth for Disney+. A Reinstated Dividend Is “In The Distant Future.”

    CEO Bob Chapek also told investors that Covid-fueled production slowdowns was delaying TV and movie releases.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Few can argue with Warren Buffett's long-term track record. This is especially true with some of Berkshire's tech stocks, including Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), which continue to prosper as technology plays an increasing role in the world economy. Buffett was long skeptical about tech companies -- a skepticism that has clearly softened, since Apple makes up more than 40% of Berkshire's stock portfolio.

  • These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2021's Second Half and Beyond

    Here's a rundown of three such names that also happen to be components in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI). While shares of Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK) participated in the initial rebound rally in March of last year, it dropped out of the effort by April and has been a laggard ever since. In fact, Merck's stock is a mere 14% above its March-2020 low, and down 17% from its pre-pandemic peak.