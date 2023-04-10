Is Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Potentially Undervalued?

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$44.83 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$33.45. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Dave & Buster's Entertainment's current trading price of US$33.98 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Dave & Buster's Entertainment’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Dave & Buster's Entertainment Worth?

The stock is currently trading at US$33.98 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 39% compared to my intrinsic value of $24.37. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Dave & Buster's Entertainment’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Dave & Buster's Entertainment look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Dave & Buster's Entertainment's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 35%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? PLAY’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe PLAY should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PLAY for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for PLAY, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and you'll want to know about this.

If you are no longer interested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

