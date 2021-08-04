U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,407.89
    -15.26 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,851.88
    -264.52 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,766.40
    +5.11 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,205.02
    -18.56 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.08
    -2.48 (-3.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.47
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1844
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1820
    +0.0060 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3909
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4960
    +0.4460 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,301.62
    +1,181.21 (+3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.74
    +41.97 (+4.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Dave Hoffmann Joins Mammoth Holdings' Board of Directors

·4 min read

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings, LLC ("Mammoth"), an Atlanta-based conveyor car wash operator, announced that Dave Hoffmann, who served as CEO of Dunkin' Brands from July 2018 until its $11 billion sale to Inspire Brands in December 2020, will be joining Mammoth's board of directors as well as being an active advisor and investment partner. Hoffmann joined Dunkin' in 2016 as president, and prior to Dunkin', Hoffmann spent twenty-two years at McDonalds most recently as President of McDonald's High Growth Markets and prior to that President of McDonald's Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Markets.

Dave Hoffmann Joins Mammoth Holdings&#x002019; Board of Directors
Dave Hoffmann Joins Mammoth Holdings’ Board of Directors

Gary Dennis, Mammoth's co-founder, CEO, and Chairman explained, "Dave Hoffmann is an extraordinary business executive and leader. We could not be more pleased that he is joining Mammoth's board of directors and has invested in Mammoth." Dennis added, "The brand and digital transformation he oversaw at Dunkin' [Brands] was remarkable, and we are excited to have someone of his caliber advising us on Mammoth's growth and investment strategy."

Marcus Kittrell, Mammoth's executive vice president, commented, "Dave [Hoffmann] has led big brands with thousands of units driven by owner-operators of all sizes." Kittrell continued, "He gets that our operator-focus is a key part of what makes Mammoth special and will help us take our store operations to a whole new level of excellence in the coming years."

Dave Hoffmann stated, "I'm excited to be joining such a talented team of entrepreneurs, and I look forward to working with the leadership team to accelerate growth and scale in the US. Over the past 25 years, I've worked shoulder-to-shoulder with operators across the US and the globe, and I'm thrilled to partner with Mammoth as we build on the unique DNA of its owner-operator led business model. I've been tracking Mammoth's progress for some time now, and I believe in the huge potential ahead of us."

Mammoth is the first car wash acquisition platform formed by industry-insiders and is the 7th largest conveyor car wash operator in the United States according to Commercial Plus's Top 100 list. Mammoth is customer-focused operationally and operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. Mammoth's multi-brand portfolio includes Marc-1, Wash Me Fast, Swifty, Ultra, Finish Line, Wiggy Wash, Shine On, Pit Stop, Lulu's, Ollie's, and now PureMagic, among others. Mammoth has significant growth capital at its disposal and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth's corporate development initiatives.

About Mammoth Holdings
Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Mammoth Holdings operates 63 conveyor car washes and is currently developing 13 under the PureMagic, Marc-1, QuickWash Express, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, Shine On, Lulu's, Ollie's, PitStop, and Swifty brands in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Utah, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, and Tennessee. Mammoth was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit one of our locations or see us online at: www.mammothholdings.com.

About Dave Hoffmann
Dave Hoffmann joined Dunkin' Brands in October 2016 as President, Dunkin' U.S., overseeing all operations, marketing and development for the brand domestically. He was appointed to CEO in July 2018, where his responsibilities expanded to include Baskin–Robbins, as well as the international businesses of both Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins. Prior to joining Dunkin' Brands, Dave spent 22 years with McDonald's Corporation, where he most recently served as President, High Growth Markets, an area that included China, South Korea, Russia and several additional European markets. From 2009 to 2015, he held various leadership roles as part of McDonald's Asia Pacific Middle East Africa (APMEA), serving as President beginning in 2012 and overseeing the operations of 8,900 restaurants across 37 countries.

About Red Dog Equity LLC
Red Dog Equity LLCTM is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit: www.reddogequity.com.

About The Pritzker Organization
The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at www.pritzkerorg.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Mammoth Holdings)
(PRNewsfoto/Mammoth Holdings)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dave-hoffmann-joins-mammoth-holdings-board-of-directors-301348473.html

SOURCE Mammoth Holdings

Recommended Stories

  • Why AMC, GameStop, and Sundial Growers Shares Are All Lower Today

    Shares of meme stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were all heading lower in morning trading Wednesday, with the theater operator down 4%, the video game retailer off over 1%, and the marijuana company falling 3.5%. The three companies have failed to maintain any sort of momentum from their earlier bull runs, and calls for retail investors to stand strong are not resonating as much as they did previously during the share-buying frenzy of January.

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mike McCormack, senior vice president, investor relations. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us to the Lumen Technologies second-quarter 2021 earnings call. Joining on the call today are Jeff Storey, president and chief executive officer; and Neel Dev, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Here's Why Nikola Stock Bounced Back Wednesday

    Some comments from a large industrial engine company about the hydrogen economy gave Nikola a boost today.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in August

    According to New Frontier Data, legal weed sales in the U.S. are expected to grow by an annual average of 21%, ultimately hitting north of $41 billion by mid-decade. While this sales growth will undoubtedly make some cannabis investors rich, we also know that not every marijuana stock can be a winner. The following trio of pot stocks stand out for all the wrong reasons and should be avoided like the plague in August.

  • 10 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend paying stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now. There is no denying that the pandemic-led recession exacerbated the stock market volatility last […]

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, inc (KTOS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, inc (NASDAQ: KTOS)Q2 2021 Earnings CallAug 3, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day and thank you for standing by.

  • Why Cardlytics Is Plunging 25% Today

    Investors are punishing this small company for quarterly results that shouldn't be all that surprising.

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • These 2 Chinese Tech Stocks Could Be Safer Than Their Bigger Rivals

    China's ongoing crackdown on its top tech companies has rattled investors and crushed the sector's bellwether stocks, including Alibaba, Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), and Baidu. It's tempting to avoid all Chinese stocks until this regulatory storm ends, but investors should keep an eye on two companies that aren't as exposed to the government's wrath: NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI). NetEase is China's second-largest mobile game publisher after Tencent.

  • Why Microvision Shares Fell 18% Last Month

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 17.8% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A drop or a jump of that magnitude often points to game-changing news, but it was really just business as usual for this ultra-volatile stock. The maker of micro-display systems for augmented reality and lidar laser-scanning tools for autonomous vehicles had one minor news item to share last month.

  • 2 Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    Last Thursday, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) reported second-quarter earnings. Amazon's growth slowed and both companies provided weak guidance. In fact, now looks like a good time to buy both of these growth stocks.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • 3 Reasons PayPal Stock Is a Buy After Earnings

    PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) continued to experience strong momentum on its platform in the second quarter. The weak guidance and subsequent sell-off stems from eBay. PayPal separated from eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) in 2015, and over the last few years, eBay has been transitioning to its own managed payments system.

  • Kraft Heinz Earnings Top Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The food purveyor reported an adjusted profit of 78 cents a share, beating forecasts for 72 cents a share, on sales of $6.6 billion, topping expectations for $6.55 billion.

  • Boeing Stock Bounced Back in a Big Way Because the MAX Might Get China Approval

    Boeing stock is bucking the market trend Wednesday, rising when other stocks are falling, the 737 MAX looks to be the reason why.

  • Reddit Crypto Traders Rush for Riches Before Wall Street Invades

    (Bloomberg) -- Matthew Tweed is worlds apart from Wall Street traders. The 20-year-old finished high school just two years ago, never went to college and works out of his bedroom at the family home in Surrey, England.Yet thanks to the fragmented new world of crypto, Tweed is making markets in Bitcoin derivatives with his one-man operation, which is connected to two of the largest exchanges -- alongside the hedge fund pros.After learning how to build algorithms from a stranger on Reddit, he’s try

  • Ahead of Earnings Release, SoFi Seeming Sufficiently Strong

    The fintech space is one which has brought banking to the masses. Financial products that have remained out of reach of millions of individuals are now becoming mainstream. For investors in Social Finance, Inc. (SOFI), now is a great time to be investing. Now, SoFi stock has certainly been on a rather bumpy ride of late. One of Chamatch Palihapitiya’s recent SPACs, SoFi has ebbed and flowed along with capital into and out of the SPAC world. As a de-SPAC company trading on its own merits, SoFi’s