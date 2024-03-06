Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 5, 2024

Operator: Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's Conference Call to discuss Dave's Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year ended at December 31, 2023. Joining us today are Dave's CEO, Mr. Jason Wilk; and the company's CFO, Mr. Kyle Beilman. By now, everyone should have access to the fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings press release, which was issued earlier today. The release is available in the Investor Relations section of Dave's website at https://investor.dave.com. In addition, this call will also be available for webcast replay on the company's website. Following management's remarks, we'll open the call for your questions. Certain comments made on this conference call and webcast are considered forward-looking statements under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties as well as assumptions that could cause actual risks to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are also subject to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the company's filings with the SEC. Do not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are being made only as of the date of this call. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to any forward-looking statements. The company's presentation also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and supplemental measures of performance of our business.

All non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in accordance with SEC rules. You'll find reconciliation charts and other important information in the earnings press release and Form 8-K furnished to the SEC. I would now like to turn the call over to Dave's CEO, Mr. Jason Wilk.

Jason Wilk: Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We generated exceptional results in 2023 and surpassed our guidance on all metrics, exceeding both our original guidance from beginning of last year as well as our increased guidance in Q2 and Q3. Dave had a record fourth quarter and most importantly, achieved profitability, having generated $10 million of adjusted EBITDA and positive GAAP net income for the fourth quarter. Further, we accelerated revenue growth while simultaneously lowering operating expenses and leaning into the operating leverage inherent in our business model. I'd like to start the call by reflecting on Dave's journey. We launched in 2017 with a mission to build products that level the financial playing field.

At the foundation of Dave, we hold the belief that technology can be used to revolutionize the cost and access of credit and banking. By embracing big data and without relying on legacy credit bureaus, we experienced rapid product market fit for our first product ExtraCash, offering members instant and interest-free credit to cover gas and groceries. This delivered highly efficient growth over the next several years before turning profitable in 2019. We then began strategically investing in our digital first Dave checking account in 2020 as we needed to create natural synergies with ExtraCash and that our target market was in significant need of affordable banking services. In mid-2022, we began to focus on the levers that would drive sustainable improvements in the unit economics of our business, including enhancing member lifetime value, expanding variable margin, optimizing our marketing investments and driving operating leverage to mark fixed cost structure.

