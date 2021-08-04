U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,402.66
    -20.49 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.67
    -323.73 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,780.53
    +19.24 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,196.32
    -27.26 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.07
    -0.08 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.60
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    -0.03 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1841
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    +0.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3888
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5000
    +0.4500 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,878.94
    +1,533.81 (+4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.06
    +50.30 (+5.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Dave Oury, president of medical leverage, a communications company, has been appointed to the PharmaVoice 100 list as medical leverage marks nearly two decades of medical communications leadership.

·2 min read

PharmaVoice 100 is a nomination-only list of inspirational leaders within the pharma industry.

CARY, N.C., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- medical leverageTM is proud to be marking nearly two decades of leadership within the medical communications community. Throughout its history, medical leverage has led its clients with insight, strategy, and a commitment to excellence. Realizing its vision of elevating healthcare communication through education, the president of the company, Dave Oury, has been selected to be a member of the PharmaVoice 100 list, a nomination-only community of influential leaders in the life science industry.

Horizontal (PRNewsfoto/Medical Leverage)
Horizontal (PRNewsfoto/Medical Leverage)

Dave was vetted and selected by a review committee based on his passion and influence during his entrepreneurial career. Criteria for acceptance include nomination from his peers, a track record of successfully inspiring others and igniting change, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"These inspirational leaders, who represent a wide range of industry sectors and functional areas, are having an extraordinary and positive impact on their colleagues, their companies, and the life-sciences ecosystem," said PharmaVoice.

As an accepted member of the PharmaVoice 100 list, Dave will be honored in print media and live celebration.

QUOTE FROM

"On behalf of everyone who works at medical leverage, I am honored and excited to have been invited to be a member of such a high-value community of pharma leaders held within the PharmaVoice 100 list. I am hopeful that through active participation, both medical leverage and I will benefit from others' experience and wisdom, helping us to continue cementing our leadership role within the medical communications community."

ABOUT

medical leverage is a medical communications company that provides full-service solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, biopharmaceutical, medical device, and medical diagnostic companies. We elevate healthcare communications through education by partnering strategically with life science companies and providers.

For 20 years, we have had the distinct honor of working with marketing, medical affairs, sales training, and market access teams within US and international companies. We know that behind every program there is a product and behind every healthcare professional there is a patient. We focus on our clients, so they can focus on healthcare professionals and, ultimately, their patients.

MORE INFORMATION

For more information about medical leverage visit www.medicalleverage.com.

Follow medical leverage on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/medical-leverage.

For more information about the PharmaVoice 100 list, visit www.pharmavoice.com/digital-edition/july-august-2021/#1.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dave-oury-president-of-medical-leverage-a-communications-company-has-been-appointed-to-the-pharmavoice-100-list-as-medical-leverage-marks-nearly-two-decades-of-medical-communications-leadership-301348785.html

SOURCE Medical Leverage

