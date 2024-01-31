Dave Ramsey: 15 Best Places To Live in Florida

©Dave Ramsey

There’s good news for anyone interested in moving to Florida this year. Money expert Dave Ramsey has more than a few Florida cities he recommends considering for relocation.

The full list of Florida cities can be found in his original article on Ramsey Solutions with options available in north, central and south Florida. Each city mentioned also includes additional details about the median household income, home price and monthly rent.

Whether you’re planning to raise a family or enjoy your retirement years, you might want to make a move to one of the 15 best places to live in Florida according to Ramsey.

photoquest7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pensacola

Median household income: $67,722

Median home price: $367,350

Median monthly rent: $1,360

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tallahassee

Median household income: $52,899

Median home price: $317,225

Median monthly rent: $1,336

Bryan Pollard / Getty Images

Gainesville

Median household income: $43,783

Median home price: $349,950

Median monthly rent: $1,156

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jacksonville

Median household income: $64,138

Median home price: $412,000

Median monthly rent: $1,356

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ocala

Median household income: $50,618

Median home price: $309,450

Median monthly rent: $993

Wicki58 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sarasota

Median household income: $68,870

Median home price: $524,950

Median monthly rent: $1,733

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Naples

Median household income: $135,657

Median home price: $854,725

Median monthly rent: $2,006

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Port St. Lucie

Median household income: $75,040

Median home price: $464,000

Median monthly rent: $1,482

BobPalosaari / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Myers

Median household income: $57,403

Median home price: $474,950

Median monthly rent: $1,532

Wirestock / iStock.com

Miami

Median household income: $54,858

Median home price: $594,973

Median monthly rent: $2,118

Stephen Wood / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Melbourne

Median household income: $60,917

Median home price: $386,250

Median monthly rent: $1,469

Kruck20 / iStock.com

Orlando

Median household income: $66,292

Median home price: $447,450

Median monthly rent: $1,557

ferrantraite / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tampa

Median household income: $66,802

Median home price: $425,000

Median monthly rent: $1,718

Gamweb / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

Daytona Beach

Median household income: $47,608

Median home price: $398,000

Median monthly rent: $1,414

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lakeland

Median household income: $58,290

Median home price: $355,000

Median monthly rent: $1,385

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dave Ramsey: 15 Best Places To Live in Florida