Dave Ramsey: 15 Best Places To Live in Florida
There’s good news for anyone interested in moving to Florida this year. Money expert Dave Ramsey has more than a few Florida cities he recommends considering for relocation.
The full list of Florida cities can be found in his original article on Ramsey Solutions with options available in north, central and south Florida. Each city mentioned also includes additional details about the median household income, home price and monthly rent.
Whether you’re planning to raise a family or enjoy your retirement years, you might want to make a move to one of the 15 best places to live in Florida according to Ramsey.
Pensacola
Median household income: $67,722
Median home price: $367,350
Median monthly rent: $1,360
Tallahassee
Median household income: $52,899
Median home price: $317,225
Median monthly rent: $1,336
Gainesville
Median household income: $43,783
Median home price: $349,950
Median monthly rent: $1,156
Jacksonville
Median household income: $64,138
Median home price: $412,000
Median monthly rent: $1,356
Ocala
Median household income: $50,618
Median home price: $309,450
Median monthly rent: $993
Sarasota
Median household income: $68,870
Median home price: $524,950
Median monthly rent: $1,733
Naples
Median household income: $135,657
Median home price: $854,725
Median monthly rent: $2,006
Port St. Lucie
Median household income: $75,040
Median home price: $464,000
Median monthly rent: $1,482
Fort Myers
Median household income: $57,403
Median home price: $474,950
Median monthly rent: $1,532
Miami
Median household income: $54,858
Median home price: $594,973
Median monthly rent: $2,118
Melbourne
Median household income: $60,917
Median home price: $386,250
Median monthly rent: $1,469
Orlando
Median household income: $66,292
Median home price: $447,450
Median monthly rent: $1,557
Tampa
Median household income: $66,802
Median home price: $425,000
Median monthly rent: $1,718
Daytona Beach
Median household income: $47,608
Median home price: $398,000
Median monthly rent: $1,414
Lakeland
Median household income: $58,290
Median home price: $355,000
Median monthly rent: $1,385
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dave Ramsey: 15 Best Places To Live in Florida