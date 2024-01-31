Advertisement
Dave Ramsey: 15 Best Places To Live in Florida

Heather Taylor
·3 min read
©Dave Ramsey
©Dave Ramsey

There’s good news for anyone interested in moving to Florida this year. Money expert Dave Ramsey has more than a few Florida cities he recommends considering for relocation.

The full list of Florida cities can be found in his original article on Ramsey Solutions with options available in north, central and south Florida. Each city mentioned also includes additional details about the median household income, home price and monthly rent.

Whether you’re planning to raise a family or enjoy your retirement years, you might want to make a move to one of the 15 best places to live in Florida according to Ramsey.

photoquest7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
photoquest7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pensacola

  • Median household income: $67,722

  • Median home price: $367,350

  • Median monthly rent: $1,360

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tallahassee

  • Median household income: $52,899

  • Median home price: $317,225

  • Median monthly rent: $1,336

Bryan Pollard / Getty Images
Bryan Pollard / Getty Images

Gainesville

  • Median household income: $43,783

  • Median home price: $349,950

  • Median monthly rent: $1,156

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jacksonville

  • Median household income: $64,138

  • Median home price: $412,000

  • Median monthly rent: $1,356

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ocala

  • Median household income: $50,618

  • Median home price: $309,450

  • Median monthly rent: $993

Wicki58 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wicki58 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sarasota

  • Median household income: $68,870

  • Median home price: $524,950

  • Median monthly rent: $1,733

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Naples

  • Median household income: $135,657

  • Median home price: $854,725

  • Median monthly rent: $2,006

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Port St. Lucie

  • Median household income: $75,040

  • Median home price: $464,000

  • Median monthly rent: $1,482

BobPalosaari / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BobPalosaari / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Myers

  • Median household income: $57,403

  • Median home price: $474,950

  • Median monthly rent: $1,532

Wirestock / iStock.com
Wirestock / iStock.com

Miami

  • Median household income: $54,858

  • Median home price: $594,973

  • Median monthly rent: $2,118

Stephen Wood / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Stephen Wood / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Melbourne

  • Median household income: $60,917

  • Median home price: $386,250

  • Median monthly rent: $1,469

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

Orlando

  • Median household income: $66,292

  • Median home price: $447,450

  • Median monthly rent: $1,557

ferrantraite / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ferrantraite / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tampa

  • Median household income: $66,802

  • Median home price: $425,000

  • Median monthly rent: $1,718

Gamweb / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3
Gamweb / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

Daytona Beach

  • Median household income: $47,608

  • Median home price: $398,000

  • Median monthly rent: $1,414

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lakeland

  • Median household income: $58,290

  • Median home price: $355,000

  • Median monthly rent: $1,385

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dave Ramsey: 15 Best Places To Live in Florida

