Dave Ramsey: 8 Food Prices That Are Rising the Most and How To Save

©Dave Ramsey

It’s no surprise that food prices are still rising — not across the board, but with some foods that you may recognize as familiar wrenches in your grocery budget. Food is an essential item, so there’s no way you can avoid eating because prices keep going up — but you can definitely find ways to save.

Find Out: Average Cost of Groceries Per Month: How Much Should You Be Spending?

Read Next: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

According to Dave Ramsey’s website Ramsey Solutions, here are the eight food prices that are rising the most:

Beef

Sugar and sweets

Dried beans, peas and lentils

Juices and nonalcoholic beverages

Canned vegetables

Fats and oils

Cereals and bakery products

Fresh veggies

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

How To Save on Food

Yes, food prices keep going up. But there’s still hope for making the most out of your grocery budget. Here are some things you can do to save money on food, as suggested by Ramsey Solutions.

Research Your Meals First

Before you head out to shop at your local store, do a little research on what you need. It is also helpful to shop on days there are discounts and sales.

Check fruits, vegetables, bread and even dairy that’s marked down. Only buy marked-down items and make different meals out of them. “Now more than ever, it’s good idea to do a little research before you make your shopping list,” said the Ramsey Solutions article.

Always Use What You Have

Before you go grocery shopping, always check your leftovers at home and use them to make a meal. You can tweak the recipes if the complete ingredients are not in your fridge or pantry. This way you’re saving money and consuming the food you have, thereby minimizing waste too.

Learn to cook and cook more at home — since food prices are going up, eating out will certainly not be cheaper. And never go shopping for food items when you’re hungry. You’ll end up with more food than you can handle and spend more money.

Story continues

Watch Out: I’m a Shopping Expert: 9 Items I’d Never Put in My Grocery Cart

Buy Generic Brands

Despite the rising cost of food products, you can save a significant amount of money from buying lesser-known generic brands of products. It’s understandable if you’re unwilling to give up some of the popular brand name brands you use, but most staples (like milk, canned vegetables, spices and flour) are close to the same.

However, be sure to compare prices while you’re shopping so you know you’re actually saving money.

Switch Up Where You Shop

You can always save money by shopping at stores like Aldi and Costco despite the rising prices of food items. “Places like Aldi, Trader Joe’s and H-E-B keep costs low for their customers by carrying store brands, focusing on local foods or making you bag your own groceries,” according to the Ramsey Solutions article.

Also consider patronizing local farmers markets for cheaper and fresher food products. You might actually get a better deal on eggs and local produce than you would at the grocery store. And, you’re helping support local farmers.

Cut Back on Meat

Nobody is asking you to take out meat entirely, but it may help to cut back on meat because it’s one of the most expensive items you can buy at the grocery store. Instead, make a bowl of oatmeal for breakfast in the morning — adding in protein in the form of peanut butter — a sandwich with hearty ingredients for lunch and inexpensive cuts of meat with vegetables for dinner. You can also use more meat alternatives like beans and lentils, which are high in protein. By replacing some of your weekly meat meals with other dishes, you might find something else you love that doesn’t break the bank.

Freeze Your Meals

Food prices may continue to rise so it’s best to stock up on ingredients you can afford now. It’s also wise to freeze meals for later. You can cook up meals and store them in your freezer, or even freeze some foods uncooked for long periods (don’t worry, many things keep well in the freezer).

Consider freezing scraps as well. Ends of carrots, herbs and other vegetables should go into a freezer bag for stock and soup later.

Adjust Your Food Budget

Give yourself a realistic budget for grocery shopping and strive never to go over it. Even if you do go over it, don’t make a habit out of it. The Ramsey Solutions article notes that the best way to fight food inflation is with a budget. Plus, you can always readjust your budget down the line, staying accountable with your spending and keeping your finances in a good place.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dave Ramsey: 8 Food Prices That Are Rising the Most and How To Save