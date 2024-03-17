Dave Ramsey: 9 Hidden Costs of Hotel Stays when Traveling

martin-dm / Getty Images

With hotel prices expected to stay elevated in 2024, finding the best deals is essential for your budget. But even if the per-night rate looks good, you might be surprised by extra costs that make your stay much more expensive than planned. Dave Ramsey uncovered these nine hidden hotel costs and ways to save on the Ramsey Solutions website.

Check Out: 8 Tips to Fly Business Class for the Price of Economy

Read Next: 5 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

1. Hotel Restaurant Meals

In addition to buying individual hotel restaurant meals, you might book somewhere with meal packages for your stay. Either way, you’re likely overpaying for food that might not be that tasty. Ramsey advised picking outside restaurants to save money and explore the culture.

2. Resort Fees

A recent White House brief highlighted hotel resort fees among the common junk fees customers pay. Usually unavoidable and vague, these charges can add significantly to your trip costs. When searching hotels, compare their resort fees and amenities to at least get your money’s worth.

3. Internet Access

While free Wi-Fi is available at some hotels, others charge a daily fee of up to $20 if you need the service. The good news is you can easily avoid this charge by using your phone to browse the web or set up a wireless hotspot for your family’s devices.

4. On-Site Parking

You might assume that parking in the hotel’s lot is free for guests, especially if you don’t use the valet service. However, you could find a surprise parking fee of $25 on your invoice. To avoid this, look for hotels with free parking or check for free parking options nearby.

5. Late Checkout Fees

If you don’t check out of your hotel on time, you might be hit with a costly late checkout fee. Know your checkout time so you can avoid this. You could also ask about a free extended checkout.

Story continues

6. In-Room Beverages

Don’t assume the water bottles and other beverages in your hotel room are free. While a few might be complimentary, you could find hefty charges for using the extras. Consider bringing drinks or finding cheaper options at local stores and dining places.

7. Safe and Refrigerator Fees

Hotels may charge fees if you need a safe or refrigerator during your stay. If these are essential, contact the hotel for the price and availability, ideally before you book.

8. Room Service Charges

While calling room service for a snack is convenient, the costs increase quickly, considering the high food prices and tips. If you don’t have your own food, check if an on-site restaurant or store has cheaper items you can pick up.

9. Tips for Hotel Housekeepers

Many Americans are confused about tipping as more businesses, including hotels, encourage the practice. While they’re a good idea, housekeeper tips don’t have to be a big expense. Ramsey advised, “Be appreciative and leave a couple bucks per night or leave a note that you don’t need your room cleaned daily.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dave Ramsey: 9 Hidden Costs of Hotel Stays when Traveling