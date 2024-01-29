Dave Ramsey Gives Advice To A 'Broke' Couple Who Spent $30,000 On Solar Panels — 'You Need To Lock Arms And Write Down A Pledge In Blood That Says I'm Going To Quit Buying Crap I Can't Afford'

In April 2022, financial expert Dave Ramsey offered vital advice to a couple grappling with serious financial challenges. Their predicament was featured in a YouTube video titled “We Are So Broke, We Don’t Know What To Do!” where Jessica from Dallas sought Ramsey’s help. The couple had added to their debt by installing solar panels on their home.

They were struggling with various financial burdens, including a mortgage, credit card debts and the cost of the solar panel installation, totaling around $30,000. Ramsey’s guidance focused on helping them overcome these challenges and achieve financial stability.

Ramsey’s advice was clear, emphasizing the need for responsible spending. He advised, “You guys have to lock arms and write down a pledge in blood that says I’m going to quit buying crap I can’t afford.” He pointed out the couple’s impulsive buying habits as a major factor in their financial troubles stating that "you have impulsed yourself into a corner."

Ramsey also encouraged them to establish a budget and offered access to his financial education resources. He stressed the importance of increasing their income and strategically planning their careers.

A critical aspect of Ramsey’s counsel involved preparing for the worst-case scenario. He stated, “If you can analyze your worst-case scenario and kind of emotionally swallow that and let it get down in your stomach... then everything from there’s up.” This advice was intended to help the couple confront their fears and create a proactive plan.

Ramsey addressed the possibility of selling their home, valued at approximately $300,000 with a $197,000 mortgage, as a final option to eliminate debt. However, he preferred that they focus on boosting their income and managing their debt without resorting to selling their property.

Ramsey also provided a reassuring perspective, suggesting, “I know I would cry a little, but I could sell the house and this whole thing would be over.” This comment was meant to help the couple visualize the worst-case scenario and realize that even in that situation, there was a way out.

Jessica and her husband are not alone in their struggle. Their situation mirrors a larger trend in the United States, where many households grapple with substantial credit card debt. In December of 2023, USA Today reported that American households carry an average of $7,951 in credit card debt. This financial burden is further compounded by the fact that about 29% of cardholders only make minimum or low payments on their debt each month, according to Finder.com​​.

The couple’s decision to spend $30,000 on solar panels, while potentially driven by a desire for sustainable energy solutions, highlights the challenges many face in balancing financial obligations with personal or environmental goals. With the delinquency rate on credit card balances reaching 4.17% in the first quarter of 2023, nearly double the 10-year average, it’s evident that managing debt is a significant issue for a large portion of the population​.

Budgeting is a critical tool for individuals and families trying to navigate their way out of debt and toward financial stability. By carefully planning and tracking their expenditures, households can gain better control over their finances and make more informed decisions about their spending.

Consulting a financial adviser can provide additional guidance and support for those struggling with debt. Financial advisers offer personalized strategies to manage debt, create effective budgets and work towards long-term financial goals. They can help individuals and families navigate the complexities of financial planning, including debt management, savings, investments and retirement planning tailored to their unique needs and circumstances.

