Dave Ramsey Says These Are the 14 Best Cities To Retire in the United States

Planning to retire soon and aren’t sure which city you should spend this next chapter in? Money expert Dave Ramsey has a few city suggestions for soon-to-be retirees.

In determining what makes a good city for retirement, Ramsey highlighted several key factors in a post on Ramsey Solutions. Some of the most common factors include tax rates and housing costs for homeowners and renters. See if you agree with his picks for the best U.S. cities for retirement.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Taxes: No tax on income from pensions and Social Security benefits

Median Home Price: $226,500

Median Monthly Rent: $1,050

Pensacola, Florida

Taxes: No state income tax

Median Home Price: $200,800

Median Monthly Rent: $1,046

Naples, Florida

Taxes: No state income tax

Median Home Price: $345,000

Median Monthly Rent: $1,374

Asheville, North Carolina

Taxes: No tax on income from Social Security

Median Home Price: $278,750

Median Monthly Rent: $953

Sarasota, Florida

Taxes: No state income tax

Median Home Price: $387,600

Median Monthly Rent: $1,259

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Taxes: No tax on income from pensions and Social Security benefits

Median Home Price: $298,800

Median Monthly Rent: $970

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Taxes: Social Security benefits are not taxed

Median Home Price: $270,600

Median Monthly Rent: $1,161

Daytona Beach, Florida

Taxes: No state income tax

Median Home Price: $339,100

Median Monthly Rent: $1,127

Charleston, South Carolina

Taxes: Social Security benefits are not taxed

Median Home Price: $448,600

Median Monthly Rent: $1,197

Nashville, Tennessee

Taxes: No state income tax

Median Home Price: $445,360

Median Monthly Rent: $1,135

Austin, Texas

Taxes: No state income tax

Median Home Price: $504,270

Median Monthly Rent: $1,326

Lakeland, Florida

Taxes: No state income tax

Median Home Price: $304,270

Median Monthly Rent: $1,014

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Taxes: No state income tax

Median Home Price: $394,400

Median Monthly Rent: $1,188

Melbourne, Florida

Taxes: No state income tax

Median Home Price: $217,400

Median Monthly Rent: $1,111

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dave Ramsey Says These Are the 14 Best Cities To Retire in the United States