Dave Ramsey Says These Are the 14 Best Cities To Retire in the United States
Planning to retire soon and aren’t sure which city you should spend this next chapter in? Money expert Dave Ramsey has a few city suggestions for soon-to-be retirees.
In determining what makes a good city for retirement, Ramsey highlighted several key factors in a post on Ramsey Solutions. Some of the most common factors include tax rates and housing costs for homeowners and renters. See if you agree with his picks for the best U.S. cities for retirement.
Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Taxes: No tax on income from pensions and Social Security benefits
Median Home Price: $226,500
Median Monthly Rent: $1,050
Pensacola, Florida
Taxes: No state income tax
Median Home Price: $200,800
Median Monthly Rent: $1,046
Naples, Florida
Taxes: No state income tax
Median Home Price: $345,000
Median Monthly Rent: $1,374
Asheville, North Carolina
Taxes: No tax on income from Social Security
Median Home Price: $278,750
Median Monthly Rent: $953
Sarasota, Florida
Taxes: No state income tax
Median Home Price: $387,600
Median Monthly Rent: $1,259
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Taxes: No tax on income from pensions and Social Security benefits
Median Home Price: $298,800
Median Monthly Rent: $970
Ann Arbor, Michigan
Taxes: Social Security benefits are not taxed
Median Home Price: $270,600
Median Monthly Rent: $1,161
Daytona Beach, Florida
Taxes: No state income tax
Median Home Price: $339,100
Median Monthly Rent: $1,127
Charleston, South Carolina
Taxes: Social Security benefits are not taxed
Median Home Price: $448,600
Median Monthly Rent: $1,197
Nashville, Tennessee
Taxes: No state income tax
Median Home Price: $445,360
Median Monthly Rent: $1,135
Austin, Texas
Taxes: No state income tax
Median Home Price: $504,270
Median Monthly Rent: $1,326
Lakeland, Florida
Taxes: No state income tax
Median Home Price: $304,270
Median Monthly Rent: $1,014
Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas
Taxes: No state income tax
Median Home Price: $394,400
Median Monthly Rent: $1,188
Melbourne, Florida
Taxes: No state income tax
Median Home Price: $217,400
Median Monthly Rent: $1,111
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Dave Ramsey Says These Are the 14 Best Cities To Retire in the United States