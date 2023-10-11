Dave Ramsey warns Americans about the damage 'Bloody Sunday' leaves in its wake, offers advice for folks who want to buy a home amid spiking interest rates

If sky-high house prices and mortgage rates have made you hit pause on your home buying plans, you may want to think again, according to personal finance personality Dave Ramsey.

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate increased to 7.49% last week — up from the prior week’s average of 7.31% — and hitting the highest level since 2000. At the same time, house prices continue to rise, primarily due to low inventory.

“[House] prices aren’t going to go anywhere but up, even with interest rates going up,” Ramsey said on a recent episode of “FOX & Friends”.

“The housing market is just stalled and, man, we've got Bloody Sunday with the student loans kicking back in Sunday and Christmas is bearing down on us so it is time to get on a budget and get on a plan.”

With that in mind, Ramsey says you shouldn’t sit back and wait for conditions to improve — reminding potential buyers that you can always refinance your home loan to get a better rate down the road. Rather, he says you should go ahead and buy a home — but only “if you’re out of debt and you’ve got your emergency fund.”

Here’s how you can hit Ramsey’s critical financial conditions to buy your dream home — plus some other ways to invest in real estate while dodging housing market headwinds.

Become debt free

Ramsey was joined on “FOX & Friends” by his “The Ramsey Show” co-host George Kamel, who backed Ramsey’s bold housing call and mirrored his advice around becoming debt free.

“If you’re a millennial or you’re Gen Z, you’re feeling hopeless right now, you’re feeling cynical,” says Kamel. “Your parents are saying: ‘You’re throwing away money on rent, get a house, get a house, get a house’ — and you’re broke.

“You’ve got to have some patience because rent and mortgages are not apples to apples,” Kamel said, adding buying a home also comes with taxes and insurance — and in some cases, homeowners’ association fees and private mortgage insurance. All those expenses can add up, which is why he argues it’s important to ensure you’re debt free with an emergency fund established before making an offer.

There are several methods you can use to pay down your debts. In his well-known seven “baby steps” to financial success, Ramsey advocates for the snowball method, where you pay off the smallest debt (or account with the lowest balance) first and make only minimum payments on all of your other outstanding debts. Once you’ve paid off your smallest debt, you move on to the next smallest debt, and so on.

It’s also important to keep an eye on the interest you’re paying on your debt. If you rack up too much high-interest debt on your credit card or your car loan, you could fall behind on your payments, be subject to financial penalties and your balance can quickly spiral out of control, making it even harder to get debt free.

To succeed in this journey, you’ll need to stick to a budget that breaks down your monthly income into necessities, wants, savings and debt repayments.

Build an emergency fund

Ramsey believes every adult American should have at least $1,000 set aside to cover life’s inevitable challenges. For instance, if you’re suddenly slapped with a big medical bill or your car breaks down, that back-up fund will stop you from falling into financial distress.

Beyond that, Ramsey says you should save three to six months worth of living expenses — including your rent or mortgage, other loan repayments, grocery and energy bills and other regular expenditures — to cover larger surprises like a job layoff or a long hospital stay.

Wherever you are on your savings journey, you might consider stashing some cash in a high-yield savings account (HYSA). With an HYSA, you could earn more interest on your money and benefit from greater compound growth than you would with a traditional savings or checking account.

You may also want to consider using other high-yield savings products like money market deposit accounts (MMDA) or a certificate of deposit (CD) to make the most of the current high interest rates. But remember that banks and credit unions will often charge an early withdrawal penalty for taking money out of a CD before its maturity date.

Other real estate options

Once you’ve hit those two financial milestones — paying down your debt and building an emergency fund — then Ramsey says you should go ahead and buy a house (if that’s what you want to do). But if you’re unconvinced, there are other ways to get a foothold in the real estate market without dealing with the extensive costs of homeownership.

For instance, you may want to consider putting your money in a real estate investment trust (REIT), which are publicly-traded companies that collect rent from tenants and pass that rent to shareholders in the form of regular dividend payments.

There are also online crowdfunding platforms that allow everyday investors to pool their money to purchase property (or a share of property) as a group.

If you don’t want to make investment decisions on your own, some new online platforms can even help you invest in diversified real estate portfolios that will maximize your returns while keeping your fees low.

