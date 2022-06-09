Dave Van Horn Invited to the Forbes Finance Council

BERWYN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / Dave Van Horn, President & CEO of PPR, a real estate and mortgage fund manager, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council. Forbes Finance Council is a highly selective invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms. Candidates are vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of their experience as well as their business success and personal accomplishments.

A review committee vetted and selected Dave Van Horn, author of Real Estate Note Investing, published by BiggerPockets Publishing in 2018, based on the breadth and depth of his experience as an investor and business leader. Acceptance criteria include a track record of business success, as well as personal and professional accomplishments and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Dave into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, which includes Forbes Finance Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

Dave will connect and collaborate with other respected finance industry leaders as a Council member. Dave will also be invited to collaborate with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, as well as to participate in published Q&A panels with other experts. Being a veteran contributor to the BiggerPockets community and a frequent guest on real estate and entrepreneurial podcasts, Dave will be able to greatly expand his readership and share his knowledge with more investors and industry leaders around the world.

"I'm honored to accept the invitation to join the Forbes Finance Council," said Dave Van Horn. "Forbes is one of the most respected publications in the industry, and I'm excited to continue sharing with the Forbes audience the wealth-building and -preservation strategies I've learned throughout my career as an investor and fund manager. In particular, I hope to help educate high net worth investors on the value of diversifying their portfolios into alternative assets like real estate."

Since 2007, PPR has helped investors build wealth by successfully managing several mortgage and real estate investment funds of diversified assets nationwide. Utilizing a combination of institutional capital and private equity, PPR manages these assets to deliver peace of mind by providing passive returns while growing alongside our investor community.

