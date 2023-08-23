Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Green Bay area spot in Ashwaubenon. Here is what to expect ∣ Streetwise

Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first location in the Green Bay area Thursday. The chain restaurant is famous for its extremely hot sauce and fries.

ASHWAUBENON − Are you a fan of chicken and spicy food? Then Dave's Hot Chicken is the place to go.

The franchise is opening its sixth Wisconsin location Thursday at 2674 Oneida St., with a grand opening planned for Friday. The company will add a total of 14 locations in six years in Wisconsin, as previously reported by the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Ron Stokes, chief operating officer of Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, the parent company of Dave's Hot Chicken and Qdoba, said he is excited to open in the Green Bay area.

"We think this product will blow people's minds," Stokes said.

He said people can expect a simple but "very powerful" menu that offers up to seven levels of spicy sauces, with "The Reaper" being the hottest.

The menu has chicken tenders and sandwiches, all which can be made with the customer's desired level of heat. And Stokes said there's more than just chicken.

"We will also have delicious Mac n' cheese and shakes," he said.

The restaurant's interior is decorated with graffiti-style art depicting Green Bay-area themes, which was created by Splatterhaus, a design studio from Los Angeles.

"They spent two days painting the walls," he said. "We did that to pay homage to the city (of Green Bay)."

Dave's Hot Chicken is open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. For more information, visit daveshotchicken.com.

Ariel Perez is a business reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. You can reach him at APerez1@gannett.com or view his Twitter profile at @Ariel_Perez85.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Dave's Hot Chicken to open first Green Bay area location this week