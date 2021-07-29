U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,419.15
    +18.51 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,084.53
    +153.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,778.26
    +15.68 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.05
    +15.09 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.58
    +1.19 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    +28.40 (+1.58%)
     

  • Silver

    25.62
    +0.74 (+2.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1892
    +0.0045 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2690
    +0.0080 (+0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3963
    +0.0055 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4540
    -0.4560 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,680.96
    -486.38 (-1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.33
    +3.97 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.42
    +61.79 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.42
    +200.76 (+0.73%)
     

‘Stanley Parable’ and ‘Gone Home’ devs team up to form Ivy Road studio

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Along with showing off a bunch of upcoming games during its showcase on Thursday, Annapurna Interactive announced some developer partnerships. One of them is with a new studio called Ivy Road from powerhouse indie developers Davey Wreden and Karla Zimonja.

Wreden is best known as the writer and designer of The Stanley Parable. Zimonja previously worked at Fullbright and is the co-creator of indie hits Gone Home and Tacoma. They're now combining their talents at Ivy Road, which is based in Vancouver.

The duo didn't reveal any details about the first game they're working on for AI. However, they did note that composer Daniel Rosenfeld (aka C418), of Minecraft fame, is part of the team, along with several other developers.

