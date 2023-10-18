Do daVictus' (LON:DVT) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in daVictus (LON:DVT). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

daVictus' Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It's an outstanding feat for daVictus to have grown EPS from UK£0.0038 to UK£0.017 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that daVictus is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 34.7 percentage points to 55%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

daVictus isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of UK£567k. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are daVictus Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like daVictus with market caps under UK£164m is about UK£285k.

The CEO of daVictus was paid just UK£15k in total compensation for the year ending December 2022. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is daVictus Worth Keeping An Eye On?

daVictus' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This appreciable increase in earnings could be a sign of an upward trajectory for the company. Meanwhile, the very reasonable CEO pay is a great reassurance, since it points to an absence of wasteful spending habits. So daVictus looks like it could be a good quality growth stock, at first glance. That's worth watching. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with daVictus.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

